Chegg Shares Sink on ChatGPT Threat, Plus AI’s Larger Impact on Business and Society 5/2/23
Chegg shares were cut nearly in half after its CEO described how students have increasingly turned to ChatGPT in recent months, hurting new user growth. And that’s not the only company with big news today on AI disruption. IBM said it plans to pause hiring for roles that could be replaced by AI, showing just how much the new technology is creeping into all corners of society. But is AI ultimately going to be a net positive or net negative? A CNBC panel weighs in.
5/2/2023
10:20
Softbank’s Arm Files For IPO & How Google Lost Its Edge to OpenAI 5/1/23
Softbank’s chip designer Arm has confidentially filed to go public, seeking a valuation of $30 billion to $70 billion in what is shaping up to be the biggest IPO of the year. Could it be the key to thawing a frozen IPO pipeline? Plus, investor Brad Gerstner lit into Sundar Pichai for losing Google’s AI lead to OpenAI, leaving investors questioning whether he can get tough on the issue.
5/1/2023
7:08
TechCheck+ The Creators of HBO's Watergate series 'White House Plumbers' 5/1/23
Carl Quintanilla sits down with Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, co-creators, writers and executive producers behind HBO’s five-part mini-series “White House Plumbers” based on the true story of Nixon's Watergate "masterminds," E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. The two discuss balancing historical fact and satire, the painstaking process behind recreating real-life locations, and why both Gregory and Huyck believe the show’s fresh take on the famous robbery is “the greatest story people have never heard.”
5/1/2023
15:37
Digging into Snap, Pinterest, and Amazon earnings 4/28/23
Snap and Pinterest stock are both plummeting today as they warn of ad revenue challenges ahead – even though other big tech names that reported this week are showing advertising resilience. Plus, an Amazon analyst explains why the market might be underappreciating the stock, despite showing positive Q1 metrics like growing profitability and curbing expenses.
4/28/2023
8:12
AI’s Proving Ground, Plus Microsoft & Alphabet Earnings 4/25/23
Microsoft and Alphabet both report earnings today – key for investors will be what they signal about AI in terms of announcements already made and what’s in store.
Where Silicon Valley meets Wall Street, TechCheck dives deep into stocks, trades, trends and opportunities focused on new technologies while highlighting news from mega-cap heavyweights, social media darlings, streaming giants, growth software and red-hot disruptors. Everyday TechCheck delivers investors what they need to know with compelling in-depth reporting and analysis from investors, analysts and leaders in the industry.