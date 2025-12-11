Open app
Do Good To Lead Well with Craig Dowden
  • Never Lead (or Eat) Alone: An Insightful Conversation with Bestselling Author Keith Ferrazzi
    What if your team could achieve unprecedented levels of performance and accountability? Unravel the secrets of transformational leadership in our discussion with Keith Ferrazzi, a trailblazing executive team coach and New York Times bestselling author. Keith's latest book, "Never Lead Alone: 10 Shifts from Leadership to Teamship," draws from over two decades of research and thousands of team assessments, revealing strategies that have revolutionized giants like General Motors and are now shaping AI-driven transformations.Ever wondered how to turn conflict into a catalyst for creativity? Keith shares his insights on transforming organizational culture through strategic stress testing. By pioneering the use of small breakout rooms, teams can cultivate psychological safety and facilitate candid feedback. This shift from conflict avoidance to a culture of candor is not just theoretical, learn how it is being applied to achieve significant improvements in team dynamics. We delve into practical shifts and the establishment of a new social contract within teams, underscoring the potential for innovation and resilience in the face of challenges.During challenging times, how do teams not just survive, but thrive? We spotlight the resilience-building practices that Keith champions, like energy checks and gratitude circles, which have fortified teams during the pandemic. Learn from the success stories of high-performing teams, such as those at Elf Beauty, who leverage modern collaboration techniques for faster product development and competitive pricing. Keith's philosophy of "never lead alone" resonates throughout, advocating for a culture where gratitude and collective success are at the forefront. Engage with us as we embrace passion-fueled leadership and the transformative potential of team dynamics.What You’ll Learn- The Power of Co-Elevation.- Strategies for transforming team dynamics.- Building unshakeable team resilience.- Intentional leadership and collaboration in hybrid work.- Peer coaching and open 360 feedback.- Embracing gratitude and collective success to revolutionize organizational culturePodcast Timestamps(00:00) - Leadership Strategies for High Performing Teams(09:58) - Transforming Organizational Culture Through Stress Testing(16:33) - Rewriting the Social Contract(29:39) - Building Team Resilience and Culture(45:36) - Leadership as a Core PassionKEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Team Dynamics, Co-elevation, High Performance, Accountability, Stress Testing, Organizational Culture, Conflict Avoidance, Candid Feedback, Social Contract, Resilience, Creativity, Energy Checks, Gratitude Circles, Modern Collaboration, Positive Focus, Collective Success, Passion, Engagement, CEO Success
    43:40
  • Manage Yourself to Lead Others
    “Great leadership starts with great self-leadership” is a mantra that lies at the heart of the Do Good to Lead Well podcast. This is why I am thrilled to share this episode, where I welcome Margaret C. Andrews, a seasoned executive and leadership expert, who shares the intriguing backstory behind her book, Manage Yourself to Lead Others, which was inspired by a pivotal moment when she was told she lacked self-awareness. This experience led her to explore the vital connection between understanding oneself and effective, sustainable leadership.Listen in as we guide you through an enlightening exercise to reflect on the traits of your best boss, revealing that a remarkable 85% of these qualities fall under the realm of soft skills or emotional intelligence. Margaret and I address a listener's question on self-awareness, offering methods like 360-degree feedback to gain a clearer understanding of one's impact. The episode continues to explore the challenges of addressing self-awareness and providing constructive feedback, using the SBI (Situation, Behavior, Impact) model to enhance clarity and constructiveness. Our discussion invites you to reconsider what truly makes a great leader and the critical role of empathy and effective communication in leadership.Enhancing team dynamics is also a focal point of our conversation, with insights into creating personal user manuals and team charters to foster effective teamwork. Margaret shares strategies for transitioning from a subject matter expert to leading a team, emphasizing the importance of intentional leadership. We explore managing up with a boss who lacks self-awareness, highlighting self-care and mental health as crucial components of professional success. As we conclude, we underscore the importance of self-awareness in how we perceive our intentions versus how others feel our impacts, advocating for a mindful approach to leadership that balances transparency and resilience.What You’ll Learn- The power and importance of self-awareness in effective leadership.- How to enhance emotional intelligence for better team dynamics.- Leveraging 360-feedback for professional development.- Techniques for delivering impactful and constructive feedback.- Ways to align intentions with actions to foster trust within a team.- Methods to build resilience in personal and professional settings.Podcast Timestamps(00:00) – Manage Yourself to Lead Others(09:48) – Soft Skills Are the Heart of Great Leadership(16:55) – Navigating Feedback Conversations to Build Self-Awareness(25:04) – Managing Up(38:37) – Share Your User Manual(42:22) – The Power of Team Charters(47:15) – Vulnerability and Building Resilience(56:16) – Intentions Versus Impacts KEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Self-Awareness, Emotional Intelligence, Team Dynamics, Feedback, Personal Growth, Communication, Resilience, Soft Skills, Mental Health, Vulnerability, Transparency, Leading with Intention, Fostering Collaboration, User Manuals, Team Charters, CEO Success
    53:36
  • Be Mindful of Empathy Fatigue
    Is empathy truly a superpower in leadership, or does its endless demand threaten to drain the very leaders we rely on? Join me for this month’s solo episode, as I explore the answer to this important question. As leaders are constantly called upon to exercise empathy, their reserves can run dry, leading to avoidance of hard conversations and emotional exhaustion. Together, we will confront these challenges, recognizing and normalizing our emotional limits while sharing practical strategies to safeguard our empathy reserves.This episode invites you to reflect on the multifaceted nature of empathy and its powerful role in both our personal and professional lives. We highlight the importance of maintaining empathy in a sustainable way, ensuring leaders can continue to show up with care and accountability. By prioritizing our own well-being, we also model healthy emotional boundaries for those we lead. Tune in to examine how balancing empathy with strategic foresight and ethical clarity can drive success for individuals and organizations alike.What You’ll Learn- Dynamic strategies to conquer empathy fatigue- Techniques to seamlessly balance emotional labor with strategic thinking- How to establish robust boundaries- Ways to achieve lasting emotional resilienceKEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Empathy, Empathy Fatigue, Strategic Thinking, Ethical Decision-Making, Executive Excellence, Setting Boundaries, Compassion Fatigue, Emotional Labor, Emotional Resilience, Sustainable Empathy, CEO Success
    18:45
  • Leading with Purpose, Collaboration and Creativity in the Digital Age: A Conversation with Andrew Lo (CEO, Embark)
    Join us for an enlightening exploration of purpose-driven leadership as we welcome Andrew Lo, President and CEO of Embark, to the Do Good to Lead Well podcast. Discover how Embark is transforming how families plan, save, and invest in their children's education through innovative initiatives like their new gifting program for Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs). This program allows grandparents and others to contribute to a child's education fund during the holidays.Andrew also shares the intricacies of building a purpose-driven, collaborative environment. Discover how Embark measures success through customer satisfaction and trust, and how reinvesting their earnings into educational initiatives supports young entrepreneurs. Andrew's stories of experimentation, resilience, and mental well-being underscore the importance of nurturing a culture where innovation thrives and collective success is prioritized.As we explore the transformative journey of fostering a learning culture, Andrew shares strategies for encouraging lifelong learning and innovation within his organization. From participation in international conferences to hackathons, Embark promotes creativity and problem-solving across all levels. We also address the challenges of maintaining accountability while nurturing a positive organizational culture, emphasizing the importance of empowerment and open communication. With a focus on building resilience and mental well-being, this episode provides valuable insights for leaders navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape, especially in the AI era. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that highlights the human connection at the heart of leadership and innovation.What You’ll Learn- The heart of purpose-driven leadership- The secrets to collaboration- How to foster a learning culture- Empowering accountability and growth- Why you want to lead with consensus when defining organizational success- Building resilience and mental well-being- Leadership in the digital and AI eraPodcast Timestamps(00:00) - Purpose-Driven Leadership in Education(08:45) – The Qualities of Great Leaders(17:15) – The Secrets to Effective Collaboration(25:49) - Empowering Accountability for Organizational Growth(32:10) - Building Resilience and Mental Well-Being(38:49) – The Motivational Power of a Truly Shared Definition of Success(52:27) - Leadership in the AI EraKEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Leading with Purpose, Purpose-Driven Leadership, Innovation, Financial Literacy, Social Impact, Collaboration, Customer Satisfaction, Trust, Corporate Scorecard, Young Entrepreneurs, Learning Culture, Lifelong Learning, Hackathons, Curiosity, Accountability, Empowerment, Organizational Growth, Mental Well-Being, Resilience, Fear of Failure, Burnout, Hybrid Work Environments, Strategic Planning, AI Era, Soft Skills, Emotional Intelligence, Human Connection, CEO Success
    50:06
  • Unlock the Power of Employee Well-Being: Transformative Insights with Bestselling Author Mark C. Crowley
    Unlock the secrets to peak performance and human-centered leadership with Mark C. Crowley, a trailblazer in the field and bestselling author, as he joins the "Do Good to Lead Well" podcast. Discover how prioritizing employee well-being over conventional engagement metrics is transforming organizations globally. Mark's latest book, "The Power of Employee Well-Being," challenges the status quo by asking us to redefine what team flourishing really looks like while providing an evidence-rich and practical roadmap to make it happen.Our conversation begins by encouraging organizations to shift from outdated annual engagement surveys to the immediacy of pulse surveys, uncovering their impact on leadership accountability and organizational responsiveness. Mark also highlights the necessity of leadership commitment to move beyond performative measures, ensuring initiatives are authentic and impactful.As hybrid workspaces become the standard, we discuss the critical importance of fostering connection and a sense of belonging, regardless of physical location. From maintaining and deepening the quality of relationships through regular one-on-one meetings to using office time to build social ties, we explore strategies for hybrid success. Plus, with the rising influence of AI, we emphasize the need for transparency and empathy in workforce management, ensuring that technological advancements do not compromise our humanity. Join us in this enlightening episode full of actionable, scientifically supported insights and strategies for leaders committed to driving success by leveraging the power of employee.What You’ll Learn- The importance of prioritizing employee well-being in leadership.- How pulse surveys can provide valuable insights into employee satisfaction.- The vital role of leadership commitment in realizing the power of employee well-being.- Strategies for successfully managing hybrid workplaces.- The transformative impacts of AI on modern workplaces.- The role of authentic engagement in driving organizational success.Podcast Timestamps(00:00) – The Failure of Employee Engagement(09:27) - Transforming Organizations Through Pulse Surveys(16:40) - The Impact of Employee Well-Being(21:18) - Friendship and Belonging at Work (102 Seconds)(36:40) - Leading With Love in Leadership(44:24) - Creating Connection in Hybrid Workplaces(50:24) – Employee Well-Being in an AI WorldKEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Human Leadership, Employee Well-Being, Organizational Success, Engagement Surveys, Pulse Surveys, Workplace Happiness, Hybrid Workplaces, AI, Transparency, Leading with Empathy, Continuous Learning, Fostering Connection, Increasing A Sense of Belonging, Remote Work, Self-Leadership, CEO Success
About Do Good To Lead Well with Craig Dowden

If you're passionate about mastering self-leadership, you're in the right place. I've dedicated my career to understanding the science and practice of positive leadership. I Integrate evidence-based principles from the fields of positive psychology with those in leadership and organizational excellence that will help you develop real-life solutions to solve your greatest challenges. Each week I'll bring world-class content with industry experts to help you use positive leadership to build a peak performance culture.
