Do Good To Lead Well with Craig Dowden

Leading with Purpose, Collaboration and Creativity in the Digital Age: A Conversation with Andrew Lo (CEO, Embark)
Join us for an enlightening exploration of purpose-driven leadership as we welcome Andrew Lo, President and CEO of Embark, to the Do Good to Lead Well podcast. Discover how Embark is transforming how families plan, save, and invest in their children's education through innovative initiatives like their new gifting program for Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs). This program allows grandparents and others to contribute to a child's education fund during the holidays.Andrew also shares the intricacies of building a purpose-driven, collaborative environment. Discover how Embark measures success through customer satisfaction and trust, and how reinvesting their earnings into educational initiatives supports young entrepreneurs. Andrew's stories of experimentation, resilience, and mental well-being underscore the importance of nurturing a culture where innovation thrives and collective success is prioritized.As we explore the transformative journey of fostering a learning culture, Andrew shares strategies for encouraging lifelong learning and innovation within his organization. From participation in international conferences to hackathons, Embark promotes creativity and problem-solving across all levels. We also address the challenges of maintaining accountability while nurturing a positive organizational culture, emphasizing the importance of empowerment and open communication. With a focus on building resilience and mental well-being, this episode provides valuable insights for leaders navigating the complexities of the modern business landscape, especially in the AI era. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that highlights the human connection at the heart of leadership and innovation.What You’ll Learn- The heart of purpose-driven leadership- The secrets to collaboration- How to foster a learning culture- Empowering accountability and growth- Why you want to lead with consensus when defining organizational success- Building resilience and mental well-being- Leadership in the digital and AI eraPodcast Timestamps(00:00) - Purpose-Driven Leadership in Education(08:45) – The Qualities of Great Leaders(17:15) – The Secrets to Effective Collaboration(25:49) - Empowering Accountability for Organizational Growth(32:10) - Building Resilience and Mental Well-Being(38:49) – The Motivational Power of a Truly Shared Definition of Success(52:27) - Leadership in the AI EraKEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Leading with Purpose, Purpose-Driven Leadership, Innovation, Financial Literacy, Social Impact, Collaboration, Customer Satisfaction, Trust, Corporate Scorecard, Young Entrepreneurs, Learning Culture, Lifelong Learning, Hackathons, Curiosity, Accountability, Empowerment, Organizational Growth, Mental Well-Being, Resilience, Fear of Failure, Burnout, Hybrid Work Environments, Strategic Planning, AI Era, Soft Skills, Emotional Intelligence, Human Connection, CEO Success