Do Good To Lead Well with Craig Dowden

Manage Yourself to Lead Others

“Great leadership starts with great self-leadership” is a mantra that lies at the heart of the Do Good to Lead Well podcast. This is why I am thrilled to share this episode, where I welcome Margaret C. Andrews, a seasoned executive and leadership expert, who shares the intriguing backstory behind her book, Manage Yourself to Lead Others, which was inspired by a pivotal moment when she was told she lacked self-awareness. This experience led her to explore the vital connection between understanding oneself and effective, sustainable leadership.Listen in as we guide you through an enlightening exercise to reflect on the traits of your best boss, revealing that a remarkable 85% of these qualities fall under the realm of soft skills or emotional intelligence. Margaret and I address a listener's question on self-awareness, offering methods like 360-degree feedback to gain a clearer understanding of one's impact. The episode continues to explore the challenges of addressing self-awareness and providing constructive feedback, using the SBI (Situation, Behavior, Impact) model to enhance clarity and constructiveness. Our discussion invites you to reconsider what truly makes a great leader and the critical role of empathy and effective communication in leadership.Enhancing team dynamics is also a focal point of our conversation, with insights into creating personal user manuals and team charters to foster effective teamwork. Margaret shares strategies for transitioning from a subject matter expert to leading a team, emphasizing the importance of intentional leadership. We explore managing up with a boss who lacks self-awareness, highlighting self-care and mental health as crucial components of professional success. As we conclude, we underscore the importance of self-awareness in how we perceive our intentions versus how others feel our impacts, advocating for a mindful approach to leadership that balances transparency and resilience.What You’ll Learn- The power and importance of self-awareness in effective leadership.- How to enhance emotional intelligence for better team dynamics.- Leveraging 360-feedback for professional development.- Techniques for delivering impactful and constructive feedback.- Ways to align intentions with actions to foster trust within a team.- Methods to build resilience in personal and professional settings.Podcast Timestamps(00:00) – Manage Yourself to Lead Others(09:48) – Soft Skills Are the Heart of Great Leadership(16:55) – Navigating Feedback Conversations to Build Self-Awareness(25:04) – Managing Up(38:37) – Share Your User Manual(42:22) – The Power of Team Charters(47:15) – Vulnerability and Building Resilience(56:16) – Intentions Versus Impacts KEYWORDSPositive Leadership, Self-Awareness, Emotional Intelligence, Team Dynamics, Feedback, Personal Growth, Communication, Resilience, Soft Skills, Mental Health, Vulnerability, Transparency, Leading with Intention, Fostering Collaboration, User Manuals, Team Charters, CEO Success