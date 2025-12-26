Vertical Momentum Resiliency Podcast 2.0

No More Mr Nice Guy, Reclaiming Real Masculinity With McKenzie Beeby
12/26/2025 | 51 mins.
Are you tired of being the "Nice Guy" who gets overlooked, under-appreciated, or stuck playing small? In this powerful episode, host Richard Kaufman dives deep with men's life coach and community leader McKenzie Beeby to expose the cultural forces that keep men trapped in people-pleasing habits and shame-based thinking, and how to break free for good.Together, we unpack Nice Guy Syndrome, explore why too many men struggle with identity, purpose, and emotional honesty, and reveal actionable tools for building confidence, setting boundaries, and living a life of integrity, purpose, and connectionListen now for courage-building insights that will shift how you see yourself, and how you show up in your relationships, career, and faith.To Get In Touch With McKenzie Click Here ➡️ www.McKenzieBeeby.com
How To Become Wealthy The RIGHT Way With Christopher Calvin
12/19/2025 | 39 mins.
How To Get Wealthy The Right Way (NIL & Athlete Wealth Edition)Most college athletes are chasing NIL deals. Very few are being taught how to turn NIL into real, lasting wealth.In this powerful episode, Richard Kaufman sits down with Christopher Calvin, author, NIL coach, investor, and former championship-level coach, who now helps college athletes and their families navigate NIL the smart way. Christopher breaks down how mindset, personal branding, financial literacy, and disciplined investing separate athletes who get quick money from those who build long-term freedom.Drawing from his experience coaching elite athletes and mentoring investors, Christopher shares practical strategies to protect NIL income, avoid common traps, and build wealth that lasts long after the jersey comes off. This is the conversation every athlete, parent, and coach needs to hear, but rarely does.To Get In Touch With Christopher http://linkedin.com/in/christopher-calvin-51b67476
How To File A VA Claim The RIGHT WAY With Expert Jerome Spearman Jr.
12/11/2025 | 46 mins.
In this game-changing episode, Richard sits down with Jerome Spearman Jr. , a U.S. Air Force and Army veteran, registered nurse, and VA-accredited claims agent who has dedicated his life to helping veterans finally receive the benefits they've earned. Jerome breaks down exactly how to file a VA claim the right way, the hidden mistakes that keep veterans denied, and the strategic evidence steps he uses inside his company to win orthopedic and complex disability cases.With decades of military and medical experience, Jerome delivers what every veteran deserves but rarely gets: clarity, confidence, and a path forward. Whether you're filing for the first time, fighting an appeal, or trying to understand your disability rating, this episode gives you the roadmap, straight from one of the most trusted experts in the field.To Get In Touch With Jerome Click Here https://www.spearmanappeals.com/
From Felon To CEO With Chad Dunn
12/05/2025 | 28 mins.
In this unforgettable episode, Richard Kaufman sits down with Chad Dunn, a man who went from nationally ranked BMX racer to convicted felon, federal inmate… and ultimately to CEO, author, and one of the most powerful examples of human transformation you'll ever hear. Chad opens up about the moment he hit rock bottom, the shame he carried, the identity he had to bury, and the ten unbreakable codes that helped him rebuild his life from ashes to purpose.This isn't just a comeback story, it's a reminder that no matter how dark the valley, redemption is real, second chances are possible, and your future is still worth fighting for.To Get In Touch With Chad Click Here https://linktr.ee/Chad.Dunn
How To Live Like A Champion With Sgt Big Country Brian Conwell
11/28/2025 | 33 mins.
In this powerhouse episode, Sgt. Brian "Big Country" Conwell opens up about the accident that took his leg, the depression that nearly took his life, and the unstoppable warrior mindset that helped him rise again. From being told he'd never walk to earning a Paralympic license, launching a healing nonprofit, and inspiring veterans through tattoo therapy and adaptive sports , Brian's story is a masterclass in turning pain into purpose.If you've ever felt stuck, broken, or beaten down, this conversation will show you exactly how to overcome obstacles, reclaim your identity, and live like a champion no matter what you've faced.To Get In Touch With Brian Click Here https://www.sgtbc.com/
