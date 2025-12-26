Vertical Momentum Resiliency Podcast 2.0

In this game-changing episode, Richard sits down with Jerome Spearman Jr. , a U.S. Air Force and Army veteran, registered nurse, and VA-accredited claims agent who has dedicated his life to helping veterans finally receive the benefits they’ve earned. Jerome breaks down exactly how to file a VA claim the right way, the hidden mistakes that keep veterans denied, and the strategic evidence steps he uses inside his company to win orthopedic and complex disability cases.With decades of military and medical experience, Jerome delivers what every veteran deserves but rarely gets: clarity, confidence, and a path forward. Whether you’re filing for the first time, fighting an appeal, or trying to understand your disability rating, this episode gives you the roadmap, straight from one of the most trusted experts in the field.If you’re a veteran or love one, don’t miss this conversation. Subscribe to the Vertical Momentum Podcast, share this episode with a battle buddy who needs it, and visit VerticalMomentumPodcast.com for more interviews that empower veterans to fight for their future and WIN.To Get In Touch With Jerome Click Here https://www.spearmanappeals.com/#VaClaim#VaDisability#VaDisabilityClaim