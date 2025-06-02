About The Dylan Gemelli Podcast

Welcome to The Dylan Gemelli Podcast! This Podcast is the ULTIMATE guide to enhancing your quality of life. Dylan is on a mission to bring the TRUTH to all of his listeners and subscribers on everything health and fitness related. Sit back, relax and be prepared to get educated on THE FACTS, without bias, on how to consistently fix and improve your quality of life, happiness and well being!! THE MISSION of this podcast is ensure that all listeners get the TRUTH and GUIDANCE necessary to overcome all adversities and to be inspired to take control of your lives! Dylan Gemelli is a prominent figure in the fitness and biohacking industry. He is known for his expertise in health, fitness, and performance enhancement. Dylan is the creator of the Dylan Gemelli Podcast, which features enlightening discussions with some of the most prominent experts and influencers in the health and wellness space, best selling authors, top cardiologists, neuroscientists and more!! His work focuses on improving the quality of life through biohacking, fitness, and longevity strategies.Dylan carries many certifications from NASM as a personal trainer, fitness nutrition expert, fat loss specialist and group fitness instruction. He is also a certified cellular health coach which he earned from Dr. Elizabeth Yurth and is also an Integrative Health Practitioner and recently complete a Biology course focused on mitochondria from Harvard Online. He has built his instagram to over 1.6 million followers and has a very strong presence on YouTube, and has recently started a brand new channel titled The Dylan Gemelli Biohacking Experience. His podcast is featured on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon and other major platforms, revolutionizing the podcast industry with his wide array of topics and appealing guests.Dylan is a God first family man that has his sights set on not only helping others to improve their health, wellness and quality of life but to also be an inspiration to everyone!