Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Dylan Gemelli Podcast

Dylan Gemelli
Health & WellnessAlternative Health
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • Episode #31 The Metabolic Power of the Peptide AOD 9604! Is AOD 9604 the future of metabolic enhancement? Is it a possible alternative to GLP-1's? The science behind AOD 9604 and weight loss, mechanisms of action, breakdown of benefits and more!!
    Dylan Gemelli gives an in depth review and explanation of the metabolic power of the peptide AOD 9604! A full breakdown of how it works in the body, from activating the fat burning receptors, to increasing metabolic rate as well as supporting insulin sensitivity. An explanation of the science behind the weight loss, additional benefits that some may not be aware of, the benefits for metabolism enhancement, the safety profile and an explanation on the possibility of being an alternative to GLP-1's like ozempic and tirzepatide and MUCH MORE!! Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliHuge thank you to everyone for the support! Please make sure to subscribe, like and comment!!Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected] Dylan's homepage here:https://dylangemelli.comCheck out https://peptidepro.io and use the code EvolutionaryTo PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliFollow The Dylan Gemelli Podcast EVERYWHERE!!!RSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastPodchaserhttps://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-5933919Listen Noteshttps://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-dylan-gemelli-HDjBueWOVvG
    --------  
    23:36
  • Episode #30 Featuring Dr. Robin Rose! The Gut Microbiome and Covid Expert!! Insight on how the covid virus works, the dangers of spike proteins, long covid concerns, a FULL breakdown of leaky gut, how to treat it, SPORE probiotics and MORE!!
    Episode #30 Featuring Dr. Robin Rose! In this amazing interview, Dylan obtains a plethora of deep insight from Dr. Rose from her two areas of expertise: The gut microbiome and everything covid related! . Dr. Rose first focuses on leaky gut, providing an insightful understanding of what it is and how to treat it. Then the conversation shifts to understanding Pre, Post and Probiotics as well as discussing the benefits of SPORE probiotics. The conversation then takes a deep dive into understanding covid, from spike proteins, to protocols for recovery, an explaining of viral load, long covid facts and severity and so much more!!! This is a priceless amount of information that is a MUST LISTEN!!Check out Dr. Robin and Terrain Health Here! https://terrainhealth.org/meet-dr-rose/Follow Dr. Robin on instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/dr.robinrose/?hl=en______________________________________________________________________PLEASE RATE AND REVIEW THE DYLAN GEMELLI PODCAST and THANK YOU FOR THE CONTINUED SUPPORT!! Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliEmail Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected] PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliRSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastPodchaserhttps://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-5933919
    --------  
    1:40:59
  • Episode #29 WHO is Dylan Gemelli?? From prison to prominence, the will to overcome adversity, fighting an eating disorder, a voice for the voiceless, driven by God, my mission,. fighting back against "the narrative" and so much more!
    In this episode, Dylan Gemelli tells all! The beginnings, having everything and losing it all, overcoming a 15 year prison sentence, starting from scratch, overcoming adversity, fighting an eating disorder, being led by God, the mission he is on, fighting back against the narrative, the entire path and journey, the future, his NEVER GIVE UP attitude and MORE! Find out WHO Dylan Gemelli is! Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliHuge thank you to everyone for the support! Please make sure to subscribe, like and comment!!Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected] Dylan's homepage here:https://dylangemelli.comTo PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliFollow The Dylan Gemelli Podcast EVERYWHERE!!!RSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastPodchaserhttps://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-5933919Listen Noteshttps://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-dylan-gemelli-HDjBueWOVvG
    --------  
    29:58
  • Episode #28 Featuring Dr. Scott Sherr PART 2! THE METHYLENE BLUE CLINIC! Debunking Methylene Blue Myths, "Blue Brains," Mechanism of Action, Mitochondrial and Athletic Performance Benefits, Proper Dosing Protocols, Quality Control and MORE!!
    Episode #28 Featuring Dr. Scott Sherr PART 2! THE METHYLENE BLUE CLINIC! Listen in as Dr. Scott Sherr, the Methylene Blue Expert, puts on a masterclass of debunking methylene blue myths and dives deep into the TRUE facts about Methylene Blue. Dylan and Dr. Scott have a strong synergy together and are able to convey the most compelling insight yet on Methylene Blue! Learn about the "Blue Brains," myths, the mechanisms of action, mitochondrial and athletic performance benefits, how to PROPERLY dose it, selecting the best quality product, the bioavailability, and so much more!! This is a CANT MISS EPISODE!!Follow Dr.. Scott Sherr on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/drscottsherr/Check out Dr. Scott on A4Mhttps://www.a4m.com/scott-sherr.htmlMAKE SURE to visit the Troscriptions websitehttps://troscriptions.com/?utm_source=DylanGimelli&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=PodcastWithScottSherrUSE COUPON CODE Gemelli to save!!______________________________________________________________________Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliEmail Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected] PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliRSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast
    --------  
    1:28:10
  • Episode #27 Featuring Dr. Dave Rabin! Psychedelic therapy misconceptions, effectiveness and safety, chronic stress implications, shifting from treatment to CURE, ketamine facts, unlocking self awareness, mental health vs. stress and more!
    Episode #27 Featuring Dr. Dave Rabin! The Psychedelic and Neuroscience Episode! Dylan and Dr. Dave take a deep dive into overcoming psychedelic therapy misconceptions, the effectiveness of psychedelics and their safety profile, an understanding chronic stress implications, creating a shift from treatment to ACTUAL CURES, discussing ketamine facts, unlocking self awareness, deciphering mental health vs. stress, the creation and benefits of the Apollo Neuro and more!GET YOUR APOLLO NEURO HERE AND USE CODE GEMELLI to save!!https://apolloneuro.com/dylangemelliCheck out Dr. Dave Rabin's Homepagehttps://www.drdave.io/Follow Dr. Dave on instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/drdavidrabin/?hl=en______________________________________________________________________Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliHuge thank you to everyone for the support! Please make sure to subscribe, like and comment!!Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected] Dylan's homepage here:https://dylangemelli.comTo PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliRSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastPodchaserhttps://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-5933919Listen Noteshttps://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-dylan-gemelli-HDjBueWOVvG
    --------  
    1:11:29

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Dylan Gemelli Podcast

Welcome to The Dylan Gemelli Podcast! This Podcast is the ULTIMATE guide to enhancing your quality of life. Dylan is on a mission to bring the TRUTH to all of his listeners and subscribers on everything health and fitness related. Sit back, relax and be prepared to get educated on THE FACTS, without bias, on how to consistently fix and improve your quality of life, happiness and well being!! THE MISSION of this podcast is ensure that all listeners get the TRUTH and GUIDANCE necessary to overcome all adversities and to be inspired to take control of your lives! Dylan Gemelli is a prominent figure in the fitness and biohacking industry. He is known for his expertise in health, fitness, and performance enhancement. Dylan is the creator of the Dylan Gemelli Podcast, which features enlightening discussions with some of the most prominent experts and influencers in the health and wellness space, best selling authors, top cardiologists, neuroscientists and more!! His work focuses on improving the quality of life through biohacking, fitness, and longevity strategies.Dylan carries many certifications from NASM as a personal trainer, fitness nutrition expert, fat loss specialist and group fitness instruction. He is also a certified cellular health coach which he earned from Dr. Elizabeth Yurth and is also an Integrative Health Practitioner and recently complete a Biology course focused on mitochondria from Harvard Online. He has built his instagram to over 1.6 million followers and has a very strong presence on YouTube, and has recently started a brand new channel titled The Dylan Gemelli Biohacking Experience. His podcast is featured on Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon and other major platforms, revolutionizing the podcast industry with his wide array of topics and appealing guests.Dylan is a God first family man that has his sights set on not only helping others to improve their health, wellness and quality of life but to also be an inspiration to everyone!
Podcast website
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Listen to The Dylan Gemelli Podcast, The Dr. Hyman Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/4/2025 - 2:39:54 AM