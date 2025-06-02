Episode #29 WHO is Dylan Gemelli?? From prison to prominence, the will to overcome adversity, fighting an eating disorder, a voice for the voiceless, driven by God, my mission,. fighting back against "the narrative" and so much more!
In this episode, Dylan Gemelli tells all! The beginnings, having everything and losing it all, overcoming a 15 year prison sentence, starting from scratch, overcoming adversity, fighting an eating disorder, being led by God, the mission he is on, fighting back against the narrative, the entire path and journey, the future, his NEVER GIVE UP attitude and MORE! Find out WHO Dylan Gemelli is! Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelliHuge thank you to everyone for the support! Please make sure to subscribe, like and comment!!Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli [email protected]
Dylan's homepage here:https://dylangemelli.comTo PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN10 to save!!https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelliFollow The Dylan Gemelli Podcast EVERYWHERE!!!RSShttps://rss.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastApplehttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/id1780873400I Hearthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-249695201/Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/show/3In4QlJj4IvHqq0eduKj7mPandorahttps://www.pandora.com/podcast/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast/PC:1001096187Stitcherhttps://www.stitcher.com/show/1096187FM Playerhttps://player.fm/series/the-dylan-gemelli-podcastPodchaserhttps://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-5933919Listen Noteshttps://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-dylan-gemelli-podcast-dylan-gemelli-HDjBueWOVvG