Mocktail Magic: Unpacking the Flavors of St. Agrestis
Mocktail Hour is back! In this episode of Sisters in Sobriety, Sonia and Kathleen are helping you navigate the world of non-alcoholic beverages with their honest review of St. Agrestis mocktails, including the Phony Negroni and Amaro Falso. They'll roll up their sleeves, sip, critique, and share their favorites, all while keeping things fun and relatable.Ever wondered how the Phony Negroni stacks up against its alcoholic counterpart? Or what makes Amaro Falso a wintery, herbal delight? Sonia and Kathleen dive into the flavor profiles, discuss pairings, and tease out the differences in mouthfeel and aftertaste. They'll answer questions like: How does the bitterness compare? Can these mocktails hold their own as aperitifs or digestifs? And most importantly, are they worth a spot in your fridge?This episode is packed with insights for the sober-curious and mocktail enthusiasts alike. You'll learn about the perfect pairings, creative additions to elevate the drinks, and whether these options are right for your next dinner party or cozy night in. Sonia and Kathleen leave no bottle uncorked, providing a thorough breakdown that's as entertaining as it is educational.Time-Stamps:00:00:00 – Mocktail Hour kicks off with Sonia and Kathleen's signature honesty.00:01:00 – Introduction to St. Agrestis Phony Negroni and its origins.00:02:05 – First impressions: color, smell, and initial taste test.00:03:00 – Breaking down the flavor: juniper berry notes and orange peel accents.00:04:00 – Discussing how the Phony Negroni feels like a "sophisticated" drink.00:05:00 – Ideal serving occasions for the Phony Negroni.00:05:54 – Rating the Phony Negroni on a scale of 1 to 10.00:06:00 – Introduction to St. Agrestis Amaro Falso and its unique qualities.00:06:42 – Flavor comparison: herbal and citrus notes of Amaro Falso.00:07:22 – Sonia experiments by adding ginger ale to Amaro Falso.00:08:20 – Describing Amaro Falso as a wintery, moody drink.00:09:00 – Aesthetic appeal: the elegant design of the St. Agrestis bottles.00:09:28 – Rating the Amaro Falso and who might enjoy it.00:10:14 – Comparing aftertastes and complexity between the two drinks.00:10:40 – Sonia reflects on mocktails mimicking alcoholic beverages.00:11:00 – Kathleen shares how the Phony Negroni evokes gin nostalgia.00:11:20 – Head-to-head verdict: Phony Negroni wins as a pre-dinner favorite.00:11:40 – Amaro Falso as a digestif: best for post-dinner sipping.00:12:00 – Plans to explore more of St. Agrestis' non-alcoholic offerings.00:12:12 – Closing thoughts and a thank-you to listeners.
Holiday Sobriety Survival Guide
The holiday season is upon us, and while it can be a time of joy and celebration, it often presents unique challenges for those navigating sobriety. In this week's episode of Sisters in Sobriety, Sonia and Kathleen are here to help you tackle these hurdles head-on. From grief and estrangement to social pressures, they're sharing heartfelt insights and actionable strategies to help you find peace and joy in a potentially stressful season.What makes the holidays so difficult for those on a sobriety journey? Is it the abundance of alcohol at every gathering? The intricate family dynamics? Or the emotional weight of grief and estrangement? Sonia and Kathleen dive deep into these questions, exploring everything from setting boundaries and managing triggers to the emotional labor that often falls on one person in a family. This episode is packed with insights and real-life examples to help you feel supported and prepared.Sonia and Kathleen talk about recognizing and managing emotional triggers, practicing gratitude to combat feelings of isolation, and creating new traditions to honor lost loved ones while finding moments of joy. They'll also discuss the importance of self-compassion, realistic expectations, and setting healthy boundaries to protect your peace during this busy time.Personal stories take center stage as Sonia and Kathleen share their experiences with estrangement, grief, and the holiday blues. From Kathleen's first Christmas after her father's passing to Sonia's reflections on navigating family estrangement, these heartfelt anecdotes provide a relatable and comforting perspective for anyone feeling overwhelmed or alone during the holidays.Time-Stamped Highlights[00:02:00] Sonia shares her love for Christmas and the traditions in Toronto.[00:03:10] Kathleen discusses the pressures and emotional triggers of the season.[00:03:52] Sonia opens up about grief, estrangement, and loneliness during the holidays.[00:05:30] Kathleen reflects on navigating the holidays after losing her father.[00:07:00] Honoring loved ones through traditions and memories.[00:08:48] Tips on avoiding perfectionism and setting realistic expectations.[00:10:12] Sonia explains how journaling and therapy help with estrangement.[00:12:05] Practical advice for setting boundaries during family gatherings.[00:15:00] Comparing estrangement stories to highlight shared struggles.[00:16:28] Kathleen shares her annual photo album tradition for year-end reflection.[00:18:55] How gratitude can transform holiday experiences.[00:20:25] Sonia recounts a tough holiday experience after her divorce.[00:23:30] Strategies for reconnecting or avoiding estranged family members.[00:25:43] Balancing hope and acceptance in family relationships.[00:28:09] Redefining family and creating values-driven holiday traditions.[00:30:10] Coping with holiday triggers and reframing difficult memories.[00:32:00] How to handle grief waves and their unpredictability.[00:34:25] Writing letters as a first step to reconnect with family.[00:37:15] Using humor and realistic expectations to navigate tough situations.[00:40:00] Lessons on navigating sobriety and growth through shared challenges.
Grieving Sober: Navigating Loss Without Numbing
Grief and sobriety—two paths that often intertwine yet feel isolating. In this episode of Sisters in Sobriety, Sonia and Kathleen explore how grief transforms when faced with the raw clarity of sobriety. Together, they share personal insights and practical advice to help you navigate the complex emotions of loss while staying grounded in recovery.How does grief feel when faced without substances? What misconceptions about grief might be holding you back? How can we better support others who are grieving in sobriety? From understanding anticipatory grief to exploring the nuances of conflicting emotions, Sonia and Kathleen tackle it all in today's heartfelt discussion.They talk about:The myth of the "5 stages of grief" and why grief is non-linear.Recognizing and navigating anticipatory grief and cumulative grief.Practical self-care practices to stay emotionally healthy during grief, especially while sober.Why outward mourning and ongoing grief should be normalized.Sonia reflects on the surprising lessons from her divorce and how it continues to shape her sobriety journey. Kathleen opens up about the loss of her father, sharing moments of vulnerability and growth, including how she honors his memory through continuing bonds. Together, they reveal the healing power of connection, honesty, and allowing grief its space.Highlights[00:01:00] Sonia and Kathleen introduce the topic of grief and sobriety.[00:02:02] "What does grief feel like when sober?" Sonia shares her thoughts on sitting with raw emotions.[00:03:31] Exploring what grief looks like versus societal expectations.[00:06:13] Sonia discusses the mindset shift of "the only way out is through."[00:08:41] Kathleen opens up about the anticipatory grief she felt before her father's passing.[00:10:54] Types of grief in sobriety: divorce, loss of identity, and cumulative grief.[00:13:00] Misconceptions about grief: Can you grieve someone still alive?[00:17:03] Kathleen's strategies for emotional self-care during her grief journey.[00:20:03] Continuing bonds: How Kathleen honors her father's memory.[00:21:12] Sonia reflects on grieving her old life and navigating uncertainty post-divorce.[00:25:13] "You don't control life as much as you think," Kathleen shares hard-earned wisdom.[00:28:38] Sonia on self-imposed grief milestones and the challenges of "re-litigation."[00:30:00] The spectrum of what is "normal" in grieving.[00:32:42] Healthy vs. unhealthy grieving: The role of substances and emotional numbing.[00:34:14] The stigma of mourning in Western cultures and its emotional impact.[00:36:00] Supporting someone grieving while sober: showing presence and offering practical help.[00:38:00] Sonia and Kathleen discuss holding space without pushing for "moving on."[00:39:24] The power of directly asking someone what support they need during grief.[00:41:00] Sonia and Kathleen reflect on lessons learned from grief and how to show up for others.
Ditching Mommy Wine Culture and Corporate Stress With Bella Ferguson
This week on Sisters in Sobriety, Sonia sits down with Bella Ferguson, a certified This Naked Mind coach and co-host of the Not Drinking Alcohol podcast. Bella shares how she went from working in high-pressure corporate law, where "work hard, play hard" was the mantra, to embracing a sober lifestyle. Spoiler alert: she's thriving, and she's here to inspire anyone who feels stuck in the "mommy wine" spiral or corporate happy hour grind.In this episode, Sonia and Bella chat about the pressures of professional drinking culture, why "mommy wine time" isn't as harmless as it seems, and how to start rethinking your relationship with alcohol. Is sobriety possible in environments where alcohol feels like the glue that holds everything together? And how do you deal with the awkward moments of being the only sober person at the party?You'll hear Bella's tips for navigating social situations, finding joy in alcohol-free living, and tackling the emotional baggage that often comes with drinking. Learn how she rebuilt her confidence, discovered tools for emotional sobriety, and why regulating your nervous system is a total game changer. If you've ever wondered how to balance sobriety with career, parenting, and friendships, Bella's got the answers.We also dive into Bella's personal story, including her rock-bottom moment and how she rebuilt her life from the ground up. From dodging awkward small talk with wine-loving moms to rediscovering her passion and purpose, Bella keeps it real about the ups and downs of sobriety—and why it's so worth it.Time-Stamped Highlights:[00:01:00] Bella introduces herself and why she ditched the lawyer life.[00:02:13] The "work hard, play hard" drinking culture in corporate law.[00:03:56] How gender roles impact drinking expectations at work.[00:05:35] Why workplace drinking is more than a "work hard" problem.[00:08:51] Juggling kids, stress, and a wine bottle—Bella's experience with mommy wine culture.[00:12:00] Bella's wake-up call in the hospital that changed everything.[00:14:18] What happens to your marriage when drinking takes over.[00:17:39] The awkwardness of setting post-rehab boundaries with your partner.[00:21:25] Emotional sobriety: why white-knuckling it isn't enough.[00:24:03] Helping clients figure out if moderation or quitting is right for them.[00:28:00] Core fears and beliefs that keep people stuck in drinking cycles.[00:32:15] How Bella's friendships evolved after she chose sobriety.[00:36:00] Bella's go-to self-care tips (hint: popcorn and trail runs are involved).[00:40:27] Why connecting with others is the secret weapon against isolation.[00:42:08] How ditching alcohol changed Bella's career and life purpose.[00:45:00] Staying aligned with your values to keep sobriety on track.[00:46:28] What's next for Bella: alcohol-free challenges and courses.
The First 90 Days: How to Start and Stick with Sobriety with Courtney Andersen
Today's episode of Sisters in Sobriety is all about navigating the ups, downs, and surprising discoveries of early sobriety! Sonia is joined by Courtney Andersen, the founder of Sober Vibes and a seasoned sober life coach who's been alcohol-free for over a decade. Courtney's also the author of Sober Vibes: A Guide to Thriving in Your First 90 Days Without Alcohol, a no-nonsense roadmap for getting through those crucial early months. She's here to share real-life tips and laughs, making the road to sobriety feel a little less intimidating.In this episode, they dive into questions like: What can you do when the "witching hour" hits and cravings come knocking? How can you tell if moderation isn't cutting it? And what are the realistic expectations for those tough first 90 days?Courtney offers her refreshingly honest take on some key concepts of early sobriety: managing withdrawal, building a support network, and learning to talk to yourself kindly (yep, that's a big one!). She'll break down how to replace old habits with new, feel-good routines that keep you steady—and maybe even make you excited about a new way of life.Things get personal as Courtney opens up about her rock-bottom moment, her "aha" pact with the universe, and her journey from feeling lost to finding purpose. If you're looking for motivation to start or stick with sobriety, Courtney's story is full of the grit, humor, and hope that will keep you moving forward.Highlights00:01:15 - A quick look at Courtney's new book, Sober Vibes, and how it guides readers through the first 90 days.00:02:34 - Courtney shares her "I have to quit" moment and what drove her to finally make the change.00:03:00 - Falling in love with the bar scene and the "fun" side of drinking.00:04:50 - Panic attacks and anxiety kick in as the fun fades.00:06:50 - Courtney's funny (and frustrating!) attempts at "moderation rules" for drinking.00:09:13 - The sneaky ways emotional dependency shows up when trying to quit.00:10:58 - The endless cycle of bargaining and why it's exhausting.00:12:40 - Courtney's rock-bottom night (and a lost cat!) that finally pushed her to quit for good.00:15:35 - Sonia and Courtney chat about how rock-bottom looks different for everyone.00:16:30 - What those first 90 days really feel like and why they're so tough.00:17:45 - Withdrawal symptoms and the importance of checking in with a doctor.00:20:15 - How having a support network can help you feel less alone.00:21:45 - Redefining routines and how small changes can make a big difference.00:24:00 - Courtney's "Friday night lights" TV binge for those hard weekend nights.00:26:22 - Easy tips for handling cravings and setting boundaries with friends.00:29:00 - Courtney's "60-minute rule" for social events and getting home before triggers hit.00:31:50 - How journaling and reflection can help keep your sober mind
You know that sinking feeling when you wake up with a hangover and think: “I’m never doing this again”? We’ve all been there. But what happens when you follow through? Sonia Kahlon and Kathleen Killen can tell you, because they did it! They went from sisters-in-law, to Sisters in Sobriety.
In this podcast, Sonia and Kathleen invite you into their world, as they navigate the ups and downs of sobriety, explore stories of personal growth and share their journey of wellness and recovery.
Get ready for some real, honest conversations about sobriety, addiction, and everything in between. Episodes will cover topics such as: reaching emotional sobriety, how to make the decision to get sober, adopting a more mindful lifestyle, socializing without alcohol, and much more.
Whether you’re sober-curious, seeking inspiration and self-care through sobriety, or embracing the alcohol-free lifestyle already… Tune in for a weekly dose of vulnerability, mutual support and much needed comic relief. Together, let’s celebrate the transformative power of sisterhood in substance recovery!
Kathleen Killen is a registered psychotherapist (qualifying) and certified coach based in Ontario, Canada. Her practice is centered on relational therapy and she specializes in couples and working with individuals who are navigating their personal relationships.
Having been through many life transitions herself, Kathleen has made it her mission to help others find the support and communication they need in their closest relationships. To find out more about Kathleen’s work, check out her website.
Sonia Kahlon is a recovery coach and former addict. She grappled with high-functioning alcohol use disorder throughout her life, before getting sober in 2016.
Over the last five years, she has appeared on successful sobriety platforms, such as the Story Exchange, the Sobriety Diaries podcast and the Sober Curator, to tell her story of empowerment and addiction recovery, discuss health and midlife sobriety, and share how she is thriving without alcohol.
Your sobriety success story starts today, with Kathleen and Sonia. Just press play!