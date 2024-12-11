The First 90 Days: How to Start and Stick with Sobriety with Courtney Andersen

Today’s episode of Sisters in Sobriety is all about navigating the ups, downs, and surprising discoveries of early sobriety! Sonia is joined by Courtney Andersen, the founder of Sober Vibes and a seasoned sober life coach who’s been alcohol-free for over a decade. Courtney’s also the author of Sober Vibes: A Guide to Thriving in Your First 90 Days Without Alcohol, a no-nonsense roadmap for getting through those crucial early months. She’s here to share real-life tips and laughs, making the road to sobriety feel a little less intimidating.In this episode, they dive into questions like: What can you do when the “witching hour” hits and cravings come knocking? How can you tell if moderation isn’t cutting it? And what are the realistic expectations for those tough first 90 days?Courtney offers her refreshingly honest take on some key concepts of early sobriety: managing withdrawal, building a support network, and learning to talk to yourself kindly (yep, that’s a big one!). She’ll break down how to replace old habits with new, feel-good routines that keep you steady—and maybe even make you excited about a new way of life.Things get personal as Courtney opens up about her rock-bottom moment, her “aha” pact with the universe, and her journey from feeling lost to finding purpose. If you’re looking for motivation to start or stick with sobriety, Courtney’s story is full of the grit, humor, and hope that will keep you moving forward.This is Sisters in Sobriety, the support community that helps women change their relationship with alcohol. Check out our Substack for extra tips, tricks, and resources.Highlights00:01:15 - A quick look at Courtney’s new book, Sober Vibes, and how it guides readers through the first 90 days.00:02:34 - Courtney shares her “I have to quit” moment and what drove her to finally make the change.00:03:00 - Falling in love with the bar scene and the “fun” side of drinking.00:04:50 - Panic attacks and anxiety kick in as the fun fades.00:06:50 - Courtney’s funny (and frustrating!) attempts at “moderation rules” for drinking.00:09:13 - The sneaky ways emotional dependency shows up when trying to quit.00:10:58 - The endless cycle of bargaining and why it’s exhausting.00:12:40 - Courtney’s rock-bottom night (and a lost cat!) that finally pushed her to quit for good.00:15:35 - Sonia and Courtney chat about how rock-bottom looks different for everyone.00:16:30 - What those first 90 days really feel like and why they’re so tough.00:17:45 - Withdrawal symptoms and the importance of checking in with a doctor.00:20:15 - How having a support network can help you feel less alone.00:21:45 - Redefining routines and how small changes can make a big difference.00:24:00 - Courtney’s “Friday night lights” TV binge for those hard weekend nights.00:26:22 - Easy tips for handling cravings and setting boundaries with friends.00:29:00 - Courtney’s “60-minute rule” for social events and getting home before triggers hit.00:31:50 - How journaling and reflection can help keep your sober mindset strong.00:33:00 - Simple, do-anywhere tools for getting through intense cravings.00:36:30 - How exercise and fresh air can be secret weapons for staying sober.00:37:04 - The underrated power of a good night’s sleep.00:40:00 - What to expect as cravings start to fade and you build a new normal.00:45:00 - Why staying present is the best way to approach your sobriety journey.LinksConnect With Courtney Here! Website- https://www.courtneyrecovered.comIG- https://www.instagram.com/sober.vibesBook- https://www.courtneyrecovered.com/sober-vibes-pre-orderSisters In Sobriety Substack - find more tips, tricks, resources, and communitySisters In Sobriety EmailSisters In Sobriety InstagramKathleen’s Website Kathleen does not endorse any products mentioned in this podcastKathleen’s Instagram