Books, Business & Big Risks—The Game-Changing Advice You Need!
Keira Brinton, founder of JOA Publishing and Mosai Network, is an accomplished entrepreneur, five-time author, and TEDx speaker dedicated to helping others share their stories and build impactful businesses. In this episode, she opens up about her personal struggles with fear, financial hardship, and even suicidal ideation, detailing the pivotal moment when she chose to eliminate fear from her life. That decision led to incredible business success, allowing her to generate millions in revenue and transform the lives of aspiring authors and entrepreneurs.Throughout the conversation, Keira discusses the significance of taking bold risks, particularly her "burn the ships" moment, which marked a turning point in her career. She also emphasizes the power of books in leaving a lasting legacy and shares her vision for supporting women in business. Additionally, she speaks passionately about her mission to create suicide prevention centers, providing much-needed support for those struggling with mental health. Keira’s story is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of believing in one's purpose.CHAPTERS02:35 – Overcoming Fear and Finding Purpose04:54 – The "Burn the Ships" Moment07:21 – Building a Multi-Million Dollar Business from Nothing09:45 – The Power of Books in Creating a Legacy11:58 – From Survival to Impact: Shifting Perspectives14:20 – Helping Women Reach Financial Independence16:05 – Suicide Awareness and Creating Support CentersCONNECT WITH KEIRA:https://www.mosainetwork.com/https://www.joapublishing.com/IG - Keirabrinton
The Story of Legacy Makers, From Exec Producer Rudy Mawer
The very episode of a trailblazing podcast dedicated to showcasing extraordinary individuals and their journeys. These guests range from A-list celebrities and Olympic athletes to groundbreaking entrepreneurs who have overcome remarkable challenges to build their dreams. The host introduces the ethos behind the show: combining inspiration, education, and actionable strategies to empower listeners to pursue their goals and create a lasting legacy.Throughout the episode, listeners are offered a glimpse into the platform's unique approach of blending personal stories with practical advice. The host also highlights the correlation between athletic discipline and success in life and business, emphasizing resilience and consistency as critical components. With appearances by legendary figures like Carmen Electra and motivational icons like Les Brown, Legacy Makers promises to inspire and equip audiences to take actionable steps toward improving their lives and impacting the world.CHAPTER TITLES02:32 - Welcome to Legacy Makers04:33 - Transforming Adversity into Opportunity06:10 - Handpicked Stories of Success08:09 - Blending Education with Entertainment10:11 - Revolutionizing Brand Storytelling12:22 - Icons of Inspiration13:36 - Lessons from Elite Athletes14:42 - Correlations Between Sport and Success15:02 - Binge-Worthy and Beneficial Content15:33 - Start Building Your Legacy Today
