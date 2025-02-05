Books, Business & Big Risks—The Game-Changing Advice You Need!

Keira Brinton, founder of JOA Publishing and Mosai Network, is an accomplished entrepreneur, five-time author, and TEDx speaker dedicated to helping others share their stories and build impactful businesses. In this episode, she opens up about her personal struggles with fear, financial hardship, and even suicidal ideation, detailing the pivotal moment when she chose to eliminate fear from her life. That decision led to incredible business success, allowing her to generate millions in revenue and transform the lives of aspiring authors and entrepreneurs.Throughout the conversation, Keira discusses the significance of taking bold risks, particularly her "burn the ships" moment, which marked a turning point in her career. She also emphasizes the power of books in leaving a lasting legacy and shares her vision for supporting women in business. Additionally, she speaks passionately about her mission to create suicide prevention centers, providing much-needed support for those struggling with mental health. Keira’s story is a testament to resilience, vision, and the power of believing in one's purpose.CHAPTERS02:35 – Overcoming Fear and Finding Purpose04:54 – The "Burn the Ships" Moment07:21 – Building a Multi-Million Dollar Business from Nothing09:45 – The Power of Books in Creating a Legacy11:58 – From Survival to Impact: Shifting Perspectives14:20 – Helping Women Reach Financial Independence16:05 – Suicide Awareness and Creating Support CentersCONNECT WITH KEIRA:https://www.mosainetwork.com/https://www.joapublishing.com/IG - Keirabrinton