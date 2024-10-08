Matt and Katie talk about merger arbitrage, affordable luxury handbags, burrito bowl sizing, securities fraud and double Warren Buffett. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll unlock deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world, plus access to a suite of subscriber-only newsletters.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
28:59
Garlic Cartel: Markets, Credit, Code
Matt and Katie discuss the price of garlic, anticompetitive price disclosure, the private credit gold rush and (allegedly) downloading quant models and fleeing the country.
30:05
Public Breakups: Polymarket, Taxes, SMCI
Katie and Matt talk on Halloween about what election market prices might mean, how to defer taxes and Super Micro's auditors resigning in a huff.
34:27
Some Cigarettes: Accreditation, Memes, Naughty ESG
Katie and Matt discuss taking tests to buy risky investments, growing up from meme stocks to boring retirement investing, and what happens when ESG funds smoke the occasional cigarette.
31:48
John Collison
Matt and Katie talk with their first guest, John Collison, the co-founder and president of Stripe, about the financial services business, why payments are hard, what's good about crypto, why IPOs don't matter and how to fly planes.
The audio companion to Bloomberg Opinion’s beloved Money Stuff column hosted by its author Matt Levine, “whose deadpan style mixes technical elucidation and wit” (NY Times). Once a week, Matt and his friend, Bloomberg News reporter and TV host Katie Greifeld, talk about Wall Street, finance and…other stuff. New episodes every Friday.