Money Stuff: The Podcast

Bloomberg
The audio companion to Bloomberg Opinion's beloved Money Stuff column hosted by its author Matt Levine, "whose deadpan style mixes technical elucidation and wit...
BusinessNewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • Generous Portion: FTC, CMG, ETF
    Matt and Katie talk about merger arbitrage, affordable luxury handbags, burrito bowl sizing, securities fraud and double Warren Buffett. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll unlock deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world, plus access to a suite of subscriber-only newsletters.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    28:59
  • Garlic Cartel: Markets, Credit, Code
    Matt and Katie discuss the price of garlic, anticompetitive price disclosure, the private credit gold rush and (allegedly) downloading quant models and fleeing the country. Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll unlock deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world, plus access to a suite of subscriber-only newsletters.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:05
  • Public Breakups: Polymarket, Taxes, SMCI
    Katie and Matt talk on Halloween about what election market prices might mean, how to defer taxes and Super Micro's auditors resigning in a huff.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:27
  • Some Cigarettes: Accreditation, Memes, Naughty ESG
    Katie and Matt discuss taking tests to buy risky investments, growing up from meme stocks to boring retirement investing, and what happens when ESG funds smoke the occasional cigarette.   Become a Bloomberg.com subscriber using our special intro offer at bloomberg.com/podcastoffer. You’ll unlock deep reporting, data and analysis from reporters around the world, plus access to a suite of subscriber-only newsletters.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    31:48
  • John Collison
    Matt and Katie talk with their first guest, John Collison, the co-founder and president of Stripe, about the financial services business, why payments are hard, what's good about crypto, why IPOs don't matter and how to fly planes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    49:17

About Money Stuff: The Podcast

The audio companion to Bloomberg Opinion’s beloved Money Stuff column hosted by its author Matt Levine, “whose deadpan style mixes technical elucidation and wit” (NY Times). Once a week, Matt and his friend, Bloomberg News reporter and TV host Katie Greifeld, talk about Wall Street, finance and…other stuff. New episodes every Friday.
