Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
GenresClassical

Classical radio – Listen to 1,032 Classical radio stations online

undefined 1.FM - Otto's Opera House

1.FM - Otto's Opera House

Zug, Classical
undefined KCME - Classical 88.7 FM

KCME - Classical 88.7 FM

Manitou Springs, Classical
undefined WWFM - The Classical Network 89.1 FM

WWFM - The Classical Network 89.1 FM

Trenton, Classical
undefined Radio Swiss Classic

Radio Swiss Classic

Bern, Classical
undefined Classical King FM 98.1 FM

Classical King FM 98.1 FM

Seattle, Classical
undefined WNYC 93.9 FM

WNYC 93.9 FM

New York City, Classical
undefined WRTI 91.3 FM HD1 Classical

WRTI 91.3 FM HD1 Classical

Ocean City, Classical
undefined Klassik Radio

Klassik Radio

Augsburg, Classical
undefined Instrumentals Forever

Instrumentals Forever

Affligem, Swing, Classical, Instrumental, Easy Listening
undefined Klassik Radio Österreich

Klassik Radio Österreich

Augsburg, Classical
undefined Radio Classique

Radio Classique

Paris, Film & Musical, Classical
undefined 1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

1.FM - Otto's Baroque Music

Zug, Classical
undefined Klassik Radio Bach

Klassik Radio Bach

Augsburg, Classical
undefined WDAV - Classical Public Radio 89.9 FM

WDAV - Classical Public Radio 89.9 FM

Davidson NC, Classical
undefined Venice Classic Radio Italia | VCR Auditorium

Venice Classic Radio Italia | VCR Auditorium

Venice, Classical
undefined Classical KUSC

Classical KUSC

Los Angeles, Classical
undefined The New Classical WETA 90.9 FM

The New Classical WETA 90.9 FM

Arlington, Classical
undefined Deutschlandfunk

Deutschlandfunk

Cologne, Classical
undefined WXXI-FM - 91.5 FM

WXXI-FM - 91.5 FM

Rochester, Classical
undefined KPAC 88.3 FM

KPAC 88.3 FM

San Antonio, Classical
undefined Whisperings Solo Piano Radio

Whisperings Solo Piano Radio

Eugene, Classical, Jazz
undefined WBJC - 91.5 FM

WBJC - 91.5 FM

Baltimore, Classical
undefined KMFA Classical 89.5

KMFA Classical 89.5

Austin, Classical
undefined WHYY-HD2 Arts & Info Service

WHYY-HD2 Arts & Info Service

Philadelphia, Talk, Classical
undefined NWPB Classical

NWPB Classical

Manson WA, Classical
undefined KCNV - Classical 89.7 FM

KCNV - Classical 89.7 FM

Las Vegas, Classical
undefined GPB Radio - Georgia Public Broadcasting

GPB Radio - Georgia Public Broadcasting

Rome, Classical
undefined Classical 102

Classical 102

Berlin, Classical
undefined 1.FM - Otto's Classical Music

1.FM - Otto's Classical Music

Zug, Classical
undefined WFYI-FM 90.1 FM

WFYI-FM 90.1 FM

Indianapolis IN, Classical
undefined Klassik Radio Beethoven

Klassik Radio Beethoven

Augsburg, Classical
undefined Klassik Radio Best of Oper

Klassik Radio Best of Oper

Augsburg, Classical
undefined Radio Symphony

Radio Symphony

New York City, Classical
undefined BBC Radio 3

BBC Radio 3

London, Classical, Jazz
undefined radio3

radio3

Berlin, Classical
undefined VPR Classical

VPR Classical

Colchester, Classical, Jazz
undefined CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM

CBFX Ici Musique Montreal 100.7 FM

Montreal, Classical, Jazz, Pop
undefined Classicnl Opera

Classicnl Opera

Amsterdam, Opera, Classical
undefined Radio Rete Toscana Classica

Radio Rete Toscana Classica

Florence, Classical
undefined WCNY Classical

WCNY Classical

Classical

Classical Music - from Choir-Stalls to Concert Halls

Classical music has enchanted listeners for many hundreds of years and to this day has a significant music following. Its highpoint was in the 18th century in Vienna when famous composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven und Joseph Haydn accomplished masterful symphonies, piano concertos and orchestral works. However, the classical repertoire encompasses much more than that. Moving Italian operas from Verdi and Puccini played with the hearts of classical lovers.

Where did it all come from?

Believe it or not, music from the medieval Era (500-1400), including religious gregorian music , is the early ancestor of classical music as it is known it today. The early church controlled this music style by introducing particular rules regarding melody and rhythm. Ancient FM captures the simple, ordered and pleasant sound of this formation period.

Moving swiftly on we reach the baroque era (1600-1760), witnessing the development of several musical genres, which inspired composers for centuries to come. This period saw the birth of the orchestra, opera, the concerto, sonata and more! Weird (some more than others) and wonderful instruments were developed and used, including the hurdy-gurdy, harpsichord, bass violin and baroque guitar. The intricate sound of a whole host of composers, including Arcangelo Corelli , Claudio Monteverdi , Henry Purcell , Jean-Philippe Rameau , François Couperin , Alessandro Scarlatti , Alessandro Scarlatti , and Domenico Scarlatti , (the list goes on!), played a larger role in public and private life as music was not only played within church circles but also featured at dinner parties or at wealthy households where the style Tafelmusik, meaning table music, grew in popularity - Georg Philipp Telemann is most associated with this style. Music for the individual was becoming music for the masses. Get a real feel for it all with RadioTunes - Baroque Period .

Who are the most famous composers from this time period?

The main culprits behind the outburst mentioned above are household names Johann Sebastian Bach , Georg Frideric Handel and Antonio Vivaldi . These artists spearheaded the shift from the baroque era to the classical era (1730-1820), pushing the established boundries with new hamonies and complex melodic lines. Classical composers Joseph Haydn , largely responsible for developing the string quartet into its current form, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart who developed and popularised the piano concerto, in particular were, and continue to be highly regarded due to their popular style typically based around symmetry and their use of the sonata form compositional structure, influencing Western art music for years to come.

Which classical stations can we recommend?

From preludes to the postmodern, sonatas to symphonies, classical radio stations Linn Classical , WQXR 105.9 FM and Classic FM can take over from here to give life to the written history and eras above and to celebrate this genre in all its variations, recognising and giving thanks to those who helped make it what it is to this day.

Top 5
Trending
Popular
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 5:44:15 PM
A company fromMADSACK