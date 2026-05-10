About Classical KUSC

About Classical KUSC

About Classical KUSC

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Classical KUSC is a public radio station that serves the Los Angeles area and is dedicated to playing classical music. The station provides a mix of classical music programming and educational content, including live performances and interviews. The station is known for its commitment to promoting and celebrating the classical music genre, and its dedication to serve the communities of Los Angeles.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable staff, including hosts, reporters, and anchors, provide accurate, up-to-date, and in-depth coverage of the classical music scene, and classical music events happening in and around the Los Angeles area. They also offer expert analysis, commentary, and interviews with key figures in the classical music world.



Classical KUSC offers a range of original programs, from classical music performances to educational shows that delve into the history, compositions and composers of the classical music world. The station's programming includes a wide variety of classical music genres such as orchestral, chamber, opera, choral and more, catering to the taste of classical music enthusiasts, from the purist to the casual listener.



In addition to its classical music programming, Classical KUSC also features a variety of talk shows that cover a wide range of topics, such as the history and culture of classical music, behind-the-scenes of classical music performances and interviews with musicians and composers. The station also provides live coverage of important classical music events such as concerts, festivals and competitions happening in the Los Angeles area.



Classical KUSC is an essential resource for those in the Los Angeles area who love classical music and wants to stay informed and engaged with the classical music scene. With its commitment to playing a wide range of classical music, educational content and providing informative and engaging programming, the station is the perfect destination for classical music enthusiasts, as well as casual listeners looking to discover more about the genre.

