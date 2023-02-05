Passion Struck with John R. Miles

Passion Struck® is a show focused on exploring the mindset and philosophy of the world’s most insightful people. John R. Miles unpacks guests’ wisdom on creatin... More
Terri Cole on How to Create Healthy Boundaries & Inner Peace EP 287
Terri Cole believed that achieving success as a prominent talent agent would bring her happiness, but she was in for a surprising turn of events. Through her journey of self-exploration, she decided to resign from her job, enroll in graduate school, and embark on a new path in the mental health industry. This decision enabled her to prioritize her own needs and establish healthy boundaries, leading to a more gratifying life. What lies ahead for Terri in her remarkable quest for personal development?
Terri Cole Joins Me to Discuss How to Create Healthy Boundaries and Develop Inner Peace
In this engaging episode of the Passion Struck podcast, host John R. Miles speaks with Terri Cole, a licensed psychotherapist and global relationship expert. The discussion centers on the significance of setting healthy personal and professional boundaries for emotional well-being. Terri emphasizes that many people struggle with establishing and maintaining boundaries, leading to issues like codependency. She offers practical advice on how to recognize when boundaries have been crossed and how to enforce them effectively.
Full show notes and resources can be found here: https://passionstruck.com/terri-cole-on-how-to-create-healthy-boundaries/
5/2/2023
1:03:42
How You Tame the Flames of Shameflammation w/John R. Miles EP 286
Are you struggling with feelings of worthlessness, inadequacy, and shame? Feeling drained and exhausted? You may be a victim of shameflamation. Join me in exploring the physical and emotional effects of shameflamation and how to heal from the trauma that can cause it. But watch out: your journey may leave you with more questions than answers.
And in case you didn't already know it, John R. Miles (@John_R_Miles) takes your comments and questions for Momentum Friday right here every week! If you want him to answer your question, register your feedback, or tell your story on one of our upcoming weekly Momentum Friday episodes, drop us a line at [email protected]
What I Discuss About How You Tame the Flames of Shameflammation
In this episode, I discuss the importance of addressing the root causes of shameflamation and practicing self-compassion to counteract its harmful effects. By doing so, we can improve our mental health, relationships, and overall well-being. This episode also includes a preview of an interview with Terri Cole, a licensed psychotherapist who shares insights on the fear of change and transformation. Be sure to give it a listen if you're struggling with shame and self-worth.
4/28/2023
22:11
Will Guidara on Mastering the Art of Human Connection to Create Unreasonable Hospitality EP 285
Little did twelve-year-old Will Guidara know that his life-changing encounter with hospitality at the Four Seasons in New York would lead him on a journey of leadership and connection, inspiring him to create unforgettable experiences for others. Through his unwavering dedication to connecting people and his passion for hospitality, Will has discovered a career that transcends mere service to creating unreasonable hospitality -- but what will be the ultimate outcome of his mission?
Will Guidara Joins Me to Discuss How to Master the Art of Human Connection to Create Unreasonable Hospitality
In this engaging episode of the Passion Struck podcast, host John R. Miles speaks with Will Guidara, renowned restaurateur and former owner of Eleven Madison Park, recognized as the best restaurant in the world. Guidara shares his insights on the art of hospitality and its transformative potential for businesses and individuals. He believes that focusing on building intentional connections and providing unreasonable hospitality can lead to memorable experiences for customers.
Full show notes and resources can be found here: https://passionstruck.com/will-guidara-mastering-unreasonable-hospitality/
4/27/2023
58:45
Dorie Clark on How to Create Success Playing the Long Game EP 284
Have you ever heard these myths about long-term success? That you have to choose between a job you love and a high-paying career, that playing the long game means giving up short-term rewards, and that there is only one correct path to success. Fortunately, Dorie Clark has the truth to share with career-driven individuals who seek long-term success: How to Create Success Playing the Long Game.
Dorie Clark Joins Me to Discuss How to Create Success Playing the Long Game
Despite the many obstacles she faced, Dorie Clark never gave up on her journey. As she shifted from academia to journalism and eventually into entrepreneurship, she discovered that pushing through adversity was crucial to achieving her goals. In her latest book, "The Long Game," she emphasizes the importance of staying committed to one's passions, even when the road becomes uncertain. Drawing from her own experiences and those of countless others, Dorie demonstrates that it's not about the number of competitors at the starting line but the few who make it to the finish. By being persistent and consistently evaluating one's desires and motivations, anyone can find success playing the long game.
Full show notes and resources can be found here: https://passionstruck.com/dorie-clark-on-playing-the-long-game/
4/25/2023
1:00:39
David Rubenstein on Iconic America, Patriotic Philanthropy and Leadership EP 283
From modest beginnings, David Rubenstein has pursued a unique form of philanthropy - patriotic philanthropy - to preserve "Iconic America," America's iconic symbols and their stories, revealing a twist in history that has the power to foster a greater appreciation for our nation's past. What can we learn from David's journey, and what does the future of patriotic philanthropy hold?
David Rubenstein Joins Me to Discuss "Iconic America, Patriotic Philanthropy, and Leadership
On this episode of Passion Struck, I am joined by David Rubenstein, a billionaire businessman widely known as a "patriotic philanthropist," who is venturing into a new role as a television host. Specifically, he will be the presenter of "Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein," an upcoming PBS series consisting of eight episodes. The show, which is set to debut on April 26 at 10 p.m. and air every Wednesday, aims to delve into the significance of American landmarks and symbols such as the Hollywood sign, the Statue of Liberty, Fenway Park in Boston, and the Gadsden flag. Rubenstein, who co-founded The Carlyle Group, will serve as the program's host and public face.
Full show notes and resources can be found here: https://passionstruck.com/david-rubenstein-on-iconic-america/
Passion Struck® is a show focused on exploring the mindset and philosophy of the world’s most insightful people. John R. Miles unpacks guests’ wisdom on creating an intentional, purpose-driven life and turns that insight into practical advice to impact your career, wellness, life, and relationships. Learn from leaders (Robin Sharma, Admiral Stavridis, Daniel Pink, Seth Godin), women at the top of their game (Susan Cain, Gretchen Rubin, Rachel Hollis, VADM Sandy Stosz), scientists (Katy Milkman, Ethan Kross, Ayelet Fishbach, Dominic D’Agostino), astronauts (Chris Cassidy, Nicole Stott, Kayla Barron, Wendy Lawrence), founders (Uri Levine, Bernie Marcus,) and a diverse array of captivating minds, from innovators and game changers to special forces operators and psychologists. New episodes are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Live life today, PASSION STRUCK.