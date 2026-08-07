Passion Struck with John R. Miles

Your brain is changing every single day. The question is: Is it changing for the better or for the worse?



Most people don't think about protecting their brain until something goes wrong. But according to renowned psychiatrist and brain health expert Dr. Daniel Amen, the decisions you make every day—from how you sleep and eat to how you manage stress, relationships, and negative thoughts—are either building a healthier brain or slowly damaging it.



In this episode of Passion Struck, John R. Miles sits down with Dr. Amen to explore the science of brain health, neuroplasticity, and why you're never stuck with the brain you have. Drawing on decades of research and hundreds of thousands of brain scans, Dr. Amen explains how modern life is rewiring our brains, why mental health begins with brain health, and the practical habits that can improve memory, focus, resilience, and emotional well-being at any age.



You'll learn:



Why brain health is the foundation of mental health.



The everyday habits that quietly damage your brain—and how to avoid them.



How chronic stress, trauma, loneliness, and social media reshape the brain.



Why automatic negative thoughts can keep you stuck in destructive patterns.



The science of neuroplasticity and why it's never too late to create a healthier brain.



Dr. Amen's practical strategies for improving memory, focus, and cognitive performance.



The surprising connection between purpose, relationships, and long-term brain health.



Simple daily choices that can help protect your brain and improve your future.



If you've ever wondered whether it's possible to think more clearly, feel better emotionally, or protect your brain as you age, this conversation offers a hopeful, science-backed roadmap for creating lasting change—because you're not stuck with the brain you have.



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Passion Struck — #1 Alternative Health Podcast. 85M+ downloads.



Disclaimer



The Passion Struck podcast is for educational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Passion Struck or its affiliates. This podcast is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice.



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