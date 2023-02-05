Passion Struck with John R. Miles

Dorie Clark on How to Create Success Playing the Long Game EP 284

Have you ever heard these myths about long-term success? That you have to choose between a job you love and a high-paying career, that playing the long game means giving up short-term rewards, and that there is only one correct path to success. Fortunately, Dorie Clark has the truth to share with career-driven individuals who seek long-term success: How to Create Success Playing the Long Game. Dorie Clark Joins Me to Discuss How to Create Success Playing the Long Game Despite the many obstacles she faced, Dorie Clark never gave up on her journey. As she shifted from academia to journalism and eventually into entrepreneurship, she discovered that pushing through adversity was crucial to achieving her goals. In her latest book, "The Long Game," she emphasizes the importance of staying committed to one's passions, even when the road becomes uncertain. Drawing from her own experiences and those of countless others, Dorie demonstrates that it's not about the number of competitors at the starting line but the few who make it to the finish. By being persistent and consistently evaluating one's desires and motivations, anyone can find success playing the long game.