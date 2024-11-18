Powered by RND
Dr. Alisa Whyte
Welcome to Mindset Mastery Moments, the podcast where you'll embark on a transformative journey of personal and professional growth. I'm your host, Dr. Alisa Wh...
  Habits for Miracles: Cultivating a Mindset for Growth
    In this episode of Mindset Mastery Moments, Dr. Alisa Whyte, The #1 Mindset Disruptor, welcomes Rahul Karan Sharma, a seasoned corporate executive, global leader, and author of the transformative books Habits for Miracles and Be Action Oriented. Rahul shares his inspiring journey from his upbringing in a boarding school in India to his impactful career in the corporate world, where he led initiatives like establishing offshore centers of excellence and managing global learning and development.Dr. Alisa and Rahul dive into the value of internships, the power of a growth mindset, and the importance of aligning one's career with purpose and passion. Rahul introduces his innovative coaching approach, emphasizing self-discovery and actionable strategies for personal and professional growth. He also presents the MIRACLE framework—habits that guide individuals toward achieving their goals.Listeners will be inspired by Rahul's philosophies on celebrating small wins, embracing cultural diversity, and focusing on gratitude and positivity. As a special bonus, Rahul offers his complimentary ebook, Be Action Oriented, and free one-on-one coaching sessions for the first five listeners who reference this episode.To access Rahul's ebook, visit www.habits4miracles.com/jumpstart, and explore his work further at www.mindtalksmatters.com.Tune in to discover actionable insights, practical wisdom, and how to cultivate habits that turn aspirations into reality.For updates on Rahul's upcoming global masterclass and more empowering content, visit www.mindsetmasterymoments.com.
    --------  
    1:06:38
  Breaking Stereotypes & Building Authentic Connections - Part 2
    In the second part of Dr. Alisa's conversation with Carl Shawn Watkins, they dive deeper into Carl's leadership philosophy, the wisdom shared by his grandparents, and the importance of inter-generational connections. Carl reflects on the legacy he aims to leave in the legal profession, emphasizing confidence, authenticity, and openness in leadership.Dr. Alisa and Carl explore the role of supportive communities and mentorship, the value of storytelling, and the ways vulnerability can build lasting, impactful relationships. They also share practical strategies for leaders in any field who want to embrace vulnerability and lead with resilience. Join us as Carl shares how his personal experiences have shaped his mission to empower others in the legal profession and beyond. Contact Information:Dr. Alisa Whyte, The #1 Mindset Disruptor / CEO of FENEmail: [email protected]: www.mindsetmasterymoments.comLinkedIn: Dr. Alisa Whyte on LinkedInCarl Shawn Watkins, BA Law, JD CandidateParalegal - Leadership Consultant for LawyersCEO | Carl Shawn Watkins Consulting, LLCEmail: [email protected]: (856) 974-2780LinkedIn: Carl Shawn Watkins on LinkedInBook a Clarity Session: Begin Your JourneyQuote: "Everything you ever want is on the other side of Vulnerability." ~ carlshawnwatkins.com
    --------  
    47:14
  Embracing Vulnerability in Leadership - Part 1
    In this powerful episode of Mindset Mastery Moments, Dr. Alisa Whyte sits down with Carl Shawn Watkins, an aspiring attorney and leadership consultant, to explore the transformative power of vulnerability in leadership, especially within the legal profession.Carl shares his personal journey of overcoming adversity, shaped by his experiences growing up in Chicago's inner city, and discusses how embracing vulnerability has been a cornerstone in his career.Carl and Dr. Alisa delve into topics such as the challenges of societal expectations and the 'angry black man' stereotype, and how Carl's resilience and openness have led him to redefine leadership through authenticity. This conversation is filled with insights on how vulnerability and self-discovery can inspire growth and connect us more deeply with others.Contact Information:Dr. Alisa Whyte, The #1 Mindset Disruptor / CEO of FENEmail: [email protected]: www.mindsetmasterymoments.comCarl Shawn Watkins, BA Law, JD CandidateParalegal - Leadership Consultant for LawyersCEO | Carl Shawn Watkins Consulting, LLCEmail: [email protected]: Carl Shawn Watkins on LinkedInBook a Clarity Session: Begin Your JourneyWebsite: carlshawnwatkins.com
    --------  
    56:09
  Healing and Abundance - A Conversation with Gina Giro - Part 2
    In this continuation, Dr. Alisa and Gina delve deeper into the mechanics of manifestation, discussing the importance of networking, gratitude, and personal values in achieving success. Gina introduces the emotion code, a method for identifying and releasing trapped emotions that can create stress and imbalance, and they reflect on how past experiences can influence current outcomes.The episode also addresses core coaching practices and the intersection between coaching and therapy, emphasizing the importance of focusing on one's true calling. Gina shares her belief systems, her healing experiences, and how these elements contribute to a fulfilled life.Join Dr. Alisa and Gina as they discuss practical strategies for overcoming limiting beliefs and cultivating a mindset conducive to abundance and personal growth.Web: ginagiro.comIG: @healwithginaFree Offer: Is This What is Blocking Your Manifestations? Free eBook - includes 4 free guided energy healings available on Gina's website.Contact: Dr. Alisa Whyte - [email protected] Website: mindsetmasterymoments.com
    --------  
    1:10:16
  Manifesting Your Dreams: Gina Giro's Journey- Part 1
    In this episode, Dr. Alisa Whyte welcomes Gina Giro, a manifestation teacher, entrepreneur, and psychic. Together, they explore Gina's transformative journey, focusing on key themes such as releasing trapped emotions, understanding the impact of belief systems on success, and examining the relationship between money and personal fulfillment. They discuss how aligning thoughts and actions with desires is essential for manifesting goals and how past experiences shape our present reality.Gina shares her insights on the significance of energy healing and coaching in the manifestation process, highlighting her experiences and the challenges she overcame as she built her entrepreneurial path. This engaging conversation sets the stage for understanding how past traumas and emotional blockages can impede our progress and how to overcome them.Web: ginagiro.comIG: @healwithginaFree Offer: Is This What is Blocking Your Manifestations? Free eBook - includes 4 free guided energy healings available on Gina's website.Contact: Dr. Alisa Whyte - [email protected] Website: mindsetmasterymoments.com
    --------  
    1:03:51

About Mindset Mastery Moments

Welcome to Mindset Mastery Moments, the podcast where you'll embark on a transformative journey of personal and professional growth. I'm your host, Dr. Alisa Whyte, and I'm honored to be your guide on this remarkable exploration of the power of mindset. As the #1 Mindset Disrupter, I've dedicated my life to helping individuals like you unlock their full potential, shatter self-imposed limitations, and create a life of purpose, passion, and success. Over the years, I've witnessed the incredible impact that a shift in mindset can have on one's life, career, and relationships. Mindset Mastery Moments is not just a podcast; it's a movement. It's about tapping into the infinite reservoir of your own potential, rewiring your thought patterns, and embracing the extraordinary possibilities that lie ahead. Together, we'll uncover the science, psychology, and real-life stories behind the transformative power of mindset. Each episode of Mindset Mastery Moments is designed to be a brief yet impactful moment in your day. Whether you're on your morning commute, taking a break, or winding down in the evening, these episodes are tailored to provide you with actionable insights, inspiring stories, and practical strategies that you can immediately apply to your life, career, and business. Join me as we explore the art of mindset mastery. From growth mindset to resilience, from leadership to personal development, we'll cover it all. Along the way, we'll feature thought leaders, experts, and individuals who have experienced remarkable mindset transformations, sharing their wisdom and insights. So, are you ready to take control of your mindset and create the life you've always dreamed of? Subscribe to Mindset Mastery Moments now and embark on this extraordinary journey with me. Together, we'll disrupt the status quo and rewrite the narrative of what's possible. Get ready for your daily dose of inspiration and empowerment. Welcome to Mindset Mastery Moment with Dr. Alisa Whyte, the #1 Mindset Disrupter. Your transformation starts now!Let's Connect and Keep the Conversation Going FACEBOOKLINKEDIN INSTAGRAMYOUTUBE WEBSITE Got Questions or Suggestions?EMAIL - [email protected]
