Habits for Miracles: Cultivating a Mindset for Growth

In this episode of Mindset Mastery Moments, Dr. Alisa Whyte, The #1 Mindset Disruptor, welcomes Rahul Karan Sharma, a seasoned corporate executive, global leader, and author of the transformative books Habits for Miracles and Be Action Oriented. Rahul shares his inspiring journey from his upbringing in a boarding school in India to his impactful career in the corporate world, where he led initiatives like establishing offshore centers of excellence and managing global learning and development.Dr. Alisa and Rahul dive into the value of internships, the power of a growth mindset, and the importance of aligning one's career with purpose and passion. Rahul introduces his innovative coaching approach, emphasizing self-discovery and actionable strategies for personal and professional growth. He also presents the MIRACLE framework—habits that guide individuals toward achieving their goals.Listeners will be inspired by Rahul's philosophies on celebrating small wins, embracing cultural diversity, and focusing on gratitude and positivity. As a special bonus, Rahul offers his complimentary ebook, Be Action Oriented, and free one-on-one coaching sessions for the first five listeners who reference this episode.To access Rahul's ebook, visit www.habits4miracles.com/jumpstart, and explore his work further at www.mindtalksmatters.com.Tune in to discover actionable insights, practical wisdom, and how to cultivate habits that turn aspirations into reality.For updates on Rahul's upcoming global masterclass and more empowering content, visit www.mindsetmasterymoments.com. Don’t forget to like, follow, and subscribe to the podcast!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/mindset-mastery-moments--4488172/support.