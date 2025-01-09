Master the Mindset to Scale Your Business and Turn Problems Into Profit
What’s the real difference between a thriving business and one that’s stuck in neutral? In this solo episode, I break down the mindset shifts every entrepreneur needs to scale, grow, and finally escape the chaos. I dive into some controversial topics because, honestly, someone has to tell you the truth, and I’m not afraid to say it.I also dive into the truth about the top 1%—what makes them exceptional at scaling and why their approach is simpler than you think. Plus, I reveal the five blind spots keeping you from turning problems into profits. Spoiler...It’s not just about strategy; it’s about overcoming the blocks in your thinking.If you’re ready to start working on your business, this episode is for you. Tune in now, and let’s turn your challenges into opportunities for unstoppable growth.“Scaling is always good because feedback is always good, and that does not matter whether you're scaling up or scaling down. If you're reviewing the feedback and measuring what's coming in, what's going down, then it's always positive because at least it gives you an idea of what you need to fix.” ~ Preston BrownIn this Episode:- What scaling really means- Can you scale just one thing?- The impact of scaling systems and processes- Top 1%: who they are and why they excel- Scaling secrets of the top 1%- What sets the highest-paid entrepreneurs apart?- Five critical things to help turn problems into profit- A poor kid’s journey to successConnect with Preston Brown:🌐Website - https://theprestonbrown.com/👤Facebook - web.facebook.com/theprestonbrown📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theprestonbrown/▶️YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePrestonBrownBusinessCoach
Entrepreneurship Unfiltered: Ryan Moran on Success, Economics, and Net Worth
What if I told you capitalism isn’t the monster it’s made out to be but, instead, the ultimate superhero? In this no-holds-barred episode, I sit down with Ryan Daniel Moran, entrepreneur, investor, and the unapologetic voice behind Capitalism.com. Ryan pulls no punches as he tackles the hot topic of capitalism’s role in society.With his signature wit and optimism, Ryan flips the narrative, arguing that capitalism isn’t broken–it’s misunderstood. He explains how it empowers creativity, rewards problem-solving, and encourages entrepreneurial innovation. And his take on the future? The younger generation, pushed into entrepreneurship by necessity, might just save the day. He also helps us understand the three types of money and what we need to focus on.If you’ve ever wondered whether capitalism is the villain or the hero, this episode is for you. Tune in now to hear Ryan’s bold take and maybe, just maybe, rethink everything you thought you knew about making a profit.“If we are in an ever-expanding universe, if we live in a world where capitalism continues to solve more problems, then we probably have a shot at building something with a lot of value that creates a lot of good in the world. And we don't have to focus on what most entrepreneurs obsess over, which is short-term cash flow.” ~ Ryan Daniel MoranIn this Episode:- From preacher-in-training to an all-in entrepreneur- Early success at 18: what it looked like and lessons learned- Why understanding economics matters- Market crash, recession, and Ryan's outlook for the future- Understanding the three types of money- Net worth vs. enterprise value - Ryan's top two struggles as an entrepreneur - How Ryan uses information and makes decisions- The simplest, laziest way to inspireResources:Book: 12 Months to $1 Million by Ryan Daniel Moran - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1948836955Download the Playbook - https://www.capitalism.com/100-sales-a-day-playbook/Connect with Ryan Daniel Moran:🌐Website - https://www.capitalism.com/👤Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/capitalismbethechange/📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/capitalismdotcom/▶️YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/user/RyanMoran13Connect with Preston Brown:🌐Website - https://theprestonbrown.com/👤Facebook - web.facebook.com/theprestonbrown📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theprestonbrown/▶️YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePrestonBrownBusinessCoach
From Addiction Recovery to $7M Success: David Bayer on Turning Problems into Profit
Are your biggest challenges holding you back, or are they the keys to your success? In this first episode of Problems to Profit, we’re diving into how your problems could be your greatest opportunities.I’m Preston Brown, and today, I’m joined by David Bayer, a transformational powerhouse in personal growth and business strategy. Named by Inc. 5000 as a top expert on mindset, David has built the fastest-growing coaching company in America, helping entrepreneurs scale with simple, high-impact solutions. His work has empowered thousands to overcome mental barriers and achieve extraordinary results.David’s story of addiction recovery, personal growth, and scaling a $7M business will inspire you to see your challenges in a whole new light.Subscribe now, and let’s start turning your problems into profit. Because success isn’t about avoiding problems; it’s about transforming them.“Desire plus non-resistance equals desired results.” ~ David BayerIn this Episode:- Problems as gifts- Breaking through mental barriers: David's story- Building a business without burnout- The formula for rewiring your mindset for success- Understanding how reality functions- How reframing beliefs as decisions can unlock your full potential- Things that many entrepreneurs struggle withResources:David Bayer’s Podcast: A Changed Mind - https://davidbayer.com/podcast/David Bayer’s Book: A Changed Mind - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1642939862Awakening the Buddha Within by Lama Surya Das - https://www.amazon.com/dp/0767901576Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1585424331Connect with David Bayer:🌐Website - https://davidbayer.com/👤Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/coachdavidbayer📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/davidbayer33▶️YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKCS2T2uR_7h4zpVETbcFjgConnect with Preston Brown:🌐Website - https://theprestonbrown.com/👤Facebook - http://facebook.com/theprestonbrown📷 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theprestonbrown/▶️YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePrestonBrownBusinessCoach
Welcome to Problems to Profit!
If your business feels more like a job you can’t quit, then welcome to the podcast aimed at finally solving that problem.Welcome to Problems to Profit Podcast.Each week, join serial entrepreneur, investor, and your host, Preston Brown, for answers to questions like:- How do I build a team and culture programmed to find and fix problems in the business?- What is happening in the economy? How is that going to impact my business, and what can I do about it?- How do I build my company in a way that makes it more profitable without me running the day-to-day?Subscribe or follow now on Apple, Spotify, or YouTube, and start transforming your problems into profits—one episode at a time.
