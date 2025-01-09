Entrepreneurship Unfiltered: Ryan Moran on Success, Economics, and Net Worth

What if I told you capitalism isn't the monster it's made out to be but, instead, the ultimate superhero? In this no-holds-barred episode, I sit down with Ryan Daniel Moran, entrepreneur, investor, and the unapologetic voice behind Capitalism.com. Ryan pulls no punches as he tackles the hot topic of capitalism's role in society.With his signature wit and optimism, Ryan flips the narrative, arguing that capitalism isn't broken–it's misunderstood. He explains how it empowers creativity, rewards problem-solving, and encourages entrepreneurial innovation. And his take on the future? The younger generation, pushed into entrepreneurship by necessity, might just save the day. He also helps us understand the three types of money and what we need to focus on.If you've ever wondered whether capitalism is the villain or the hero, this episode is for you. Tune in now to hear Ryan's bold take and maybe, just maybe, rethink everything you thought you knew about making a profit."If we are in an ever-expanding universe, if we live in a world where capitalism continues to solve more problems, then we probably have a shot at building something with a lot of value that creates a lot of good in the world. And we don't have to focus on what most entrepreneurs obsess over, which is short-term cash flow." ~ Ryan Daniel MoranIn this Episode:- From preacher-in-training to an all-in entrepreneur- Early success at 18: what it looked like and lessons learned- Why understanding economics matters- Market crash, recession, and Ryan's outlook for the future- Understanding the three types of money- Net worth vs. enterprise value - Ryan's top two struggles as an entrepreneur - How Ryan uses information and makes decisions- The simplest, laziest way to inspire