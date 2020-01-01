Privacy Policy

for the Website of radio.de GmbH

1. Preamble

With this Privacy Policy, we would like to inform you about the nature, scope and purpose of the collection and processing of your personal data when using the Website “www.radio.net” and the other country-specific web addresses of radio.de listed in the footer of the website (hereinafter also jointly referred to as the “Website”) operated by radio.de GmbH, Mühlenkamp 59, 22303 Hamburg, Germany (hereinafter also referred to as “radio.de”, “we” and “us”) and the functions and services offered on the Website (hereinafter also referred to as "Services"). The protection of your personal data is an important matter to radio.de when collecting and processing such data when visiting our Website.

In the event that you click on the links to third parties via the Website (i.e. Social Media), the respective data protection provisions of these third parties apply exclusively. radio.de does not review the privacy policies of third parties.

During your use of our Website personal data will only be processed by radio.de and third parties mentioned in this privacy policy. In addition, radio.de does not generally pass on personal data to other third parties; only in the exceptional case that radio.de is obliged to pass on the collected data due to an administrative order or court order.

Our privacy information for the use of the radio.de mobile App (hereinafter called “App”) can be found at our specific privacy policy which you can find in the App or the App Store or Play Store.

Please note that this is a translation of the German Privacy Policy, which is available under www.radio.de. In case of contradiction between the different versions, the German version will prevail.

2. Controller for data collection and data protection officer

The controller responsible for the collection and processing of your personal data in accordance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679) (hereinafter also referred to as “GDPR”) is:

radio.de GmbH

Mühlenkamp 59

22303 Hamburg

Deutschland

Phone: + 49 40 - 570 065 150

Email: [email protected]

You can find further information about radio.de in the Website’s imprint.

If you have any queries regarding the collection, processing and storage of personal data when using our Website, please contact our data protection officer:

radio.de GmbH

Data protection officer

Mühlenkamp 59

22303 Hamburg

Email: [email protected]

3. Personal data and processing by radio.de

This Privacy Policy relates to the collection and processing of personal data as part of your use of the Website operated by radio.de. Personal data refer to the individual details of the personal or material circumstances of an identified or identifiable natural person. Different data will be collected and processed depending on the extent to which you use the Website.

3.1. When visiting the Website

We collect, process and store your personal data when you visit our Website. In order to enable effective use of the Website when you visit our Website, radio.de collects data about your use of our Website in the form of so-called “website log files” (hereinafter also referred to as “Log Files”). Each attempt to access our Website is therefore logged.

The Log Files generated from this process contain the following data:

- Your IP address;

- Data protection officer - Time, type and number of station requests;

- Your browser type and other similar information, where applicable.

The aforementioned data is technically necessary for us to be able to display our Website and to guarantee its stability and security.

Furthermore, we collect and process the information stored in the Log Files for anonymised analysis for statistical purposes, i.e. to analyse your use of our Website and ensure continuous improvement of our services.

From the aforementioned purposes also follows our legitimate interest within the meaning of Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. The Log Files are not attributable to you as an identified person. This data will not be merged with other data sources.

3.2. When using radio.de’s Services

On our Website, we refer to the radio streams of third parties. In order to enable you to receive the programmes of the various stations, the respective service providers will process the information mentioned in section 3.1. Please refer to the privacy policys of the respective service providers for more information. We have no influence on the storage and further processing of the data by these service providers.

In order to be able to offer you functions and services of the Website that are tailored to your location (e.g. the display of stations in your surroundings), the collection of location data is necessary for this specific use of the Website. In order to provide these Services, radio.de must process your IP address for this purpose. This so-called “geolocalisation”, i.e. the allocation of a Website’s use to the place where the Service is provided, takes place exclusively on the basis of the IP address. From the geographical information obtained in this way, no conclusion can be drawn under any circumstances as to the actual location of a user. Insofar as location data is also transferred to third parties via iOS, Android, BlackBerry or Windows Phone, radio.de has no influence on such data processing.

The aforementioned data processing operations are carried out in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR on the basis of our legitimate interest in being able to offer you our Services.

3.3. Help center and contacting radio.de

If you need help with the use of our Website and the contents available on it, you can use our help center by clicking on the link "Help/FAQ" in the Website’s footer. This will forward you to https://radio.zendesk.com/hc/de/. You can also access the help center via the "contact" link in the Website’s footer by clicking on the "Ask a question" button. The help center lists the most frequently asked questions and corresponding answers. In addition, you can request immediate assistance from us by clicking on the "Submit request" button. For that purpose we use the customer service platform of Zendesk Inc. (for more information about Zendesk, please refer to section 5.3.). You can also contact us by e-mail, letter or telephone. In doing so, we collect, process and store your contact data and the content of your enquiry in order to be able to answer your enquiry, in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (a) GDPR on the basis of your consent or in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (b) GDPR, if the subject of your enquiry is (pre-)contractual information or in accordance with Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR, if there is a legitimate interest of radio.de in the data processing.

3.4. Internal processing purposes

We process the data mentioned in section 3.1. til 3.3. within the scope of administrative tasks as well as the organisation of our company and compliance with legal obligations, e.g. archiving. The legal basis for this kind of data processing is to Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (b), (c) or (f) GDPR. Visitors to the Website and users of our Services are affected by the processing.

The purpose and our interest in the processing is to maintain our business activities, perform our legal duties and provide our contractual services.

3.5. Duration of storage and deletion of personal data

We process and store personal data only for the period required to achieve the processing purpose or for as long and to the extent required by law, but at least for the duration of the statutory limitation periods.

If the storage purpose no longer applies or if a legally prescribed storage period expires, the personal data will be blocked or deleted routinely after 30 days and in accordance with legal regulations.

4. Cookies and similar technologies

radio.de uses so-called cookies. These are small pieces of text information that are stored on your computer by your browser. The collection of cookies makes it easier for you to use our services and enables us to better understand your user behaviour and to offer content and Services that meet your requirements.

radio.de uses on the one hand so-called technically necessary cookies. The purpose of processing these technically necessary cookies is to simplify the use of our Website for you as a user. Some functions of our Website cannot be offered without the use of cookies. For these functions, it is necessary that the browser can be identified even after a page break. Within the scope of the Services offered, these cookies make it possible to maintain and offer you your personal settings or advertisements over a longer period of time. Furthermore, radio.de uses cookies which enable an analysis of the users’ surfing behaviour. This refers in particular to the use of various functions of our Website and the frequency of page visits. These cookies are used for the purpose of constantly improving the quality of the contents offered under radio.de and adapting them to the user behaviour accordingly. Through these cookies we learn how the Website is used and can thus optimize our offer. The data collected in this way is pseudonymised by technical precautions. It is therefore no longer possible to assign the data to the calling user. The data is not stored together with other personal data of the user. The legal basis for the collection and processing of data collected and processed by means of cookies is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. All cookies are stored on your computer and transmitted to radio.de by your browser. Therefore, you as a user also have full control over the use of cookies. By changing the settings in your internet browser, you can deactivate or restrict the transmission of cookies. Cookies already stored can be deleted at any time. This can also be done automatically. However, radio.de would like to point out that in this case some services or functions of the Website may not or not be completely usable.

If cookies are set by third parties in connection with our Services, you will receive more detailed information on this and on the question of how you can prevent the setting of cookies for the different service providers under section 5.

Service providers may also use so-called pixel tags (invisible graphics, also known as "web beacons") and similar technologies for statistical or marketing purposes. We will inform you about this regarding the respective service provider under section 5.

5. Processing of personal data by service provider

5.1. Web hosting and content delivery network

5.1.1 Webhosting

radio.de cooperates with the following external web hosters, through which we are able to offer you our Website and Services online and to process your data securely and efficiently. We have a legitimate interest in this according to Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. All information is transmitted to the web hosters that is generated in the context of using our Services in accordance with Sect. 3.1. to 3.3. and stored there until we delete it.

mpex GmbH

One of radio.de’s web hosts is the mpex GmbH, Werner-Voß-Damm 62, 12101 Berlin, Germany. The mpex GmbH is certified according to "ISO/IEC 27001" and "Trust in Cloud Infrastructure". The "ISO 27001" is an internationally recognized standard for information security, which takes into account aspects such as data security, data protection and reliability. The data protection declaration of mpex GmbH can be found at https://www.mpex.net/legalinfo.html#disclaimer.

Amazon Web Services Inc

Another web host is Amazon Web Services Inc, 410 Terry Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109-5210, USA ("Amazon Web Services"). Amazon Web Services is certified according to the ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 standards, which take into account aspects such as data security, data protection and reliability. The data servers used by Amazon Web Services are located within Germany in the Amazon Web Services Region Frankfurt. The Amazon Web Services privacy policy can be found at https://aws.amazon.com/privacy/.

5.1.2. Content delivery network

Cloudflare, Inc.

We use the services of Cloudflare, Inc. (101 Townsend St., San Francisco, CA 94107, USA, hereinafter "Cloudflare") to make our Website faster and more secure. With a so-called content delivery network Cloudflare distributes the contents of websites on the basis of the processed IP addresses evenly on servers, which are in the proximity of the respective website visitor, whereby the access to the website and also its stability is increased. At the same time Cloudflare offers different security systems. radio.de has a legitimate interest in the aborementioned purposes according to Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. For this purpose Cloudflare processes all data, which is generated in the context of the use of our Services according to Sect. 3.1. to 3.3., in accordance with a data processing agreement and within the framework of our instructions. Cloudflare stores this information on servers, which can be located anywhere in the world. However, Cloudflare has committed itself to provide suitable guarantees for this, which ensure an adequate level of data protection. Cloudflare stores data only as long as it is necessary for the provision of Cloudflare services or until we request Cloudflare to delete the data. The data protection declaration of Cloudflare can be found at https://www.cloudflare.com/privacypolicy/; https://www.cloudflare.com/gdpr/introduction/.

5.2. Web analytics

Google services regarding Web analytics

radio.de uses web analytics services from Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4 (parent company: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA, hereinafter jointly reffered to as “Google”). Google uses cookies, i.e. text files that are stored on your computer and in particular generates the following information:

- Browser type/version,

- the operating system used,

- Referrer URL (the previously visited page),

- Host name of the accessing computer (IP address), time of the server inquiry.

The legal basis for collecting the aforementioned data is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. The information generated by the cookie about your use of our Website is transmitted to a Google server, which may be located in the USA and stored there. By activating the IP anonymisation carried out by radio.de, however, your IP address will first be truncated by Google within the member states of the European Union or other States party to the Agreement on the European Economic Area. Google will use this information on behalf of radio.de to analyse your use of the Website, to compile reports on website activity and to provide radio.de with other services relating to the Website and internet use. The IP address sent by your browser in the frame of Google Analytics will not be linked to any other data held by Google. radio.de does not have any influence on the extent of any such data collection by Google. The purpose and scope of the data collection, and the further processing and use of the data by Google and your rights and setting options to protect your data privacy, can be found in Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en You may prevent the storage of cookies on your computer by selecting the appropriate settings on your browser software; however, radio.de wishes to point out that if you do so, you may not be able to use all available functions of this Website. As a user, you can also prevent collection of the data (including your IP address) generated by the cookie and related to your use of the Website by Google as well as the processing of this data by Google by downloading and installing the browser plugin available at the following link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=de.

The following Google analysis services are used:

- Google Analytics, which evaluates the general use of our Website and enables us to improve its user-friendliness.

- Google Optimize, which tests different versions of our Website and analyses their use. This enables us to improve the user-friendliness according to the version of our Website preferred by the users.

InfoOnline

radio.de uses the Scaleable Centralised Measuring System [Skalierbare Zentrale Messverfahren], an analysis system of INFOnline GmbH, Brühler Str. 9, D-53119 Bonn ("InfoOnline" and "SZM") to determine statistical values regarding the use of the Website. Measurement values are collected in an anonymous manner. Your identity always remains protected. You will not receive any advertising via the system. The aim of the audience measurement is to statistically determine the intensity of use and the number of users on our Website. With the statistics obtained, we can improve our offer and make it more interesting for you as a user. The legal basis for the use of the SZM procedure is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR.

The SZM audience measurement uses alternatively either a cookie or a signature, which is created from various automatically transmitted information of your terminal device, for the recognition of terminal devices. The validity of the cookie is limited to a maximum of 1 year. IP addresses are not stored in the procedure and are only processed in anonymised form. At no time are individual users identified. Further information on the SZM procedure can be found at https://www.infonline.de/datenschutz. As a user, you can also prevent InfoOnline from collecting the data generated by the cookie to your use of our Website and from processing this data by InfoOnline by using the opt-out option for InfoOnline at https://optout.ioam.de.

Our Website also participates in the audience measurement of the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Online-Forschung e.V. ("AGOF") [Working Group for Online Media Research] and the alliance between Informationsgemeinschaft zur Feststellung der Verbreitung von Werbeträgern e. V. ("IVW") [German Audit Bureau of Circulation] and the Arbeitsgemeinschaft Media-Analyse e.V. ("agma") [Media Analysis Council]. AGOF, IVW and agma issue reports on a regular basis in studies about the usage statistics of participating services. Anonymous measured values are collected.

5.3. Ticketing system and help centre for customer enquiries

Zendesk

radio.de uses Zendesk, a customer service platform of Zendesk Inc, 1019 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA ("Zendesk"). We use Zendesk to respond to customer enquiries through a ticketing system and to provide you with a help center on our Website with the most common questions and answers.

The help center at https://radio.zendesk.com/hc/de/ can collect technical information such as your operating system, the browser or smartphone model used to access the site and the station/podcast you wish to access. If you also use Zendesk's ticket system, the data necessary to process your request, such as your email address - as described in section 3.3. of this privacy policy - is collected via our Website in order to be able to process your support ticket.

The data processed in each case is stored on Zendesk servers, which may also be located outside of the EU, i.e. in the USA or the Asia-Pacific region. Zendesk processes the personal data exclusively in accordance with our instructions according to a data processing agreement and by using the standard contractual clauses in accordance with Art. 46 para. 5 s. 2 GDPR, which also guarantee an adequate level of data protection in the event of a transfer to third countries other than the USA. The legal basis for the use of Zendesk is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (a), provided that you have given us your explicit consent, as well as (f) GDPR, provided that we have a legitimate interest in using a third-party service provider for the purpose of simplifying our operational procedures when answering your questions about our services.

The purpose and scope of data collection and the further processing and use of your personal data by Zendesk, as well as the rights and settings for data protection, can be found in the Zendesk’s privacy policy: https://www.zendesk.com/company/customers-partners/privacy-policy/, https://support.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360022366953-Complying-with-Privacy-and-Data-Protection-Law-in-Zendesk-products.

5.4. Push mesages

Accengage

radio.de uses the push message service of Accengage S.A.S, 31, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris, France ("Accengage"). While using our Website, it is possible that you will receive push messages in order to offer you functions and services that are tailored to your use. An example of such a push message is "Your favourite station misses you - tune in now". You will only receive such push messages if you have given your explicit consent for radio.de in your browser settings. You can adjust the authorisations at any time in your browser settings, i.e. you can allow or withdraw the sending of push messages at any time in your browser settings. Accengage stores your IP address, data on the technical configuration of the browser and device, push notification token and usage data on your use of the Website. When using certain browsers, you will also be asked explicitly whether you wish to give your consent to the collection, processing and storage of the data necessary for sending push messages. You can withdraw the consent you have given at any time by contacting us at the e-mail address given above. The legal basis for the collection and processing of your personal data is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (a) GDPR. Further information on data protection can be found in Accengage’s data protection information: https://www.accengage.com/privacy-policy/.

5.5. Advertising

radio.de uses the following additional external advertisers for marketing purposes. Advertisers market online advertising space on third-party websites - including our Website. The legal basis for the collection of data is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. Our legitimate interests are the advertising of our offers and optimisation of the delivery of advertising. In doing so, we comply with the data protection regulations and - where necessary - have concluded contracts for the processing of personal data. Insofar as personal data are processed in third countries for the purpose of advertising, i.e. in countries outside the European Union or the European Economic Area, this will only be done if an appropriate level of data protection is ensured.

5.5.1. Google Ad Manager

Google Ad Manager

radio.de uses Google Ad Manager, a Google tool for marketing advertising space. Google Ad Manager uses technologies to show you advertisements that are relevant to you. This involves assining a pseudonymous identification number (ID) with your browser by means of a cookie and/or similar pseudonymous user identification in order to verify which ads have been shown in your browser and which ads have been clicked on. This use of Ad Manager user IDs enables Google and its partner sites and other third parties on whose behalf Google solely works to serve ads based on previous visits to our Website and other websites on the Internet. When Google receives an ad request, it usually also collects the website visitor's IP address, which is transmitted to the relevant advertising partners for the purpose of delivering advertisements. You can find further information about Google Ad Manager at https://support.google.com/admanager/answer/9035987?hl=en as well as general information about Google and the possibility to prevent the setting of Google cookies, see section 5.2 ("Google Analysis Services").

5.5.2. Forms of Advertising

The advertising marketing carried out by us and/or on our Website takes place in different forms. In the following, we will explain to you which forms of advertising are used and which recipients (or categories of recipients, also "advertising partners") can process the personal data collected in this context.

5.5.2.1 Direct Campaigns

Occasionally we carry out direct campaigns with different changing advertising partners or agencies with limited runtimes and targeting. Such advertising partners are themselves responsible for data processing.

Possible technical implementation:

· Redirects and VAST advertising media - Via the Google Ad Manager we establish a technical connection between our advertising spaces and the advertising partner’s ad server. A pixel-code and click URLs can also be integrated directly.

· Physical advertising material (videospots and graphics) - Some files are stored directly in the Google Ad Manager – in that case no personal data is transmitted to the advertising partner.

· Pixel-code - An "invisible" graphic is delivered at the same time as the advertising material. The graphic is located on an external server of the advertising partner. In most cases, a third-party service provider works for the advertising partner.

· Click URLs with tracking parameters - If you click on the advertising material, you may be directed to the target page of the advertising partner via a tracking service provider. The tracking service provider will not collect any data until you click on the ad.

Type of personal data

· Online identifier (IP addresses, cookie IDs, device IDs)

· Transaction data (such as time of an ad impression, time of an ad click)

Nature and scope of data processing

Shortened IP addresses and cookie or device IDs are used to create monthly reports and to deliver advertising material within the Website.

5.5.2.2 Reach marketing

With other advertising partners we carry out campaigns with fixed technical setups for an unlimited period of time.

Technical implementation

· Redirects and VAST advertising media - Via the Google Ad Manager we establish a technical connection between our advertising spaces and the ad server of the advertising client. A pixel-code and click URLs can also be directly integrated.

Type of personal data

· Online identifiers (IP addresses, cookie IDs, device IDs)

· Transaction data (such as time of an ad impression, time of an ad click)

Nature and scope of data processing

IP addresses and cookie or device IDs are used to create monthly reports and to deliver advertising material.

radio.de’s advertising partners for reach marketing

smartclip Europe GmbH

Privacy Policy: https://privacy-portal.smartclip.net/en/

Opt-Out: https://privacy-portal.smartclip.net/en/opt-out

SMARTSTREAM.TV GmbH

Privacy Policy: https://www.smartstream.tv/en/productprivacy

Opt-Out: https://smarstream.tv/en/cookie-opt-out

Goldbach Germany GmbH

Privacy Policy: https://goldbach.com/de/de/datenschutz/goldbach-germany

Opt-Out: https://goldbach.com/de/de/datenschutz/goldbach-germany#14-kontaktieren-sie-uns

Goldbach Austria GmbH

Privacy Policy: https://goldbach.com/at/de/datenschutz/datenschutz-goldbach-austria

Opt-Out: https://goldbach.com/at/de/datenschutz/datenschutz-goldbach-austria#14-kontaktieren-sie-uns

YOC AG

Privacy Policy: https://yoc.com/privacy/

Opt-Out: https://t.visx.net/opt-out

Spot X

Privacy Policy: https://www.spotx.tv/privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://www.spotx.tv/privacy-policy/gdpr/

5.5.2.3 Programmatic Advertising and Real Time Bidding

Via Google's Ad Manager we are connected to various networks that bid on the advertising space of our Website. Some of these networks are active in the Google ADX, a digital real-time marketplace, where they bid on our advertising space, while others are activated separately for that purpose. The selection and delivery of the advertising is then carried out via the Google Ad Manager. The entire process is carried out automatically with regard to both the control of the advertising contact opportunities (so-called "Programmatic Advertising") and the pricing between the supply and demand side (so-called "Real Time Bidding").

Technical implementation

· Redirects and VAST advertising media - Via the Google Ad Manager we establish a technical connection between our advertising spaces and the ad server of the advertising client. A pixel-code and click URLs can also be directly integrated.

Type of personal data

· Online identifiers (IP addresses, cookie IDs, device IDs)

· Transaction data (such as time of an ad impression, time of an ad click)

Nature and scope of data processing

IP addresses and cookie or device IDs are used to create monthly reports and to deliver advertising material.

radio.de’s advertising partners for Programmatic Advertising and Real Time Bidding

Google ADX

You can find a list on all advertising partners that are connected via Google ADX at here.

Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

Opt-Out: https://adssettings.google.com/authenticated?hl=en

Google Adsense

Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

Opt-Out: https://adssettings.google.com/authenticated?hl=en

Index Exchange

Privacy Policy: https://www.indexexchange.com/privacy/

Opt-Out: https://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1

Rubicon

Privacy Policy: https://rubiconproject.com/rubicon-project-advertising-technology-privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://rubiconproject.com/privacy/consumer-online-profile-and-opt-out/

Xandr (Appnexus)

Privacy Policy: https://www.xandr.com/privacy/platform-privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://platform.xandr.com/privacy-center/opt_out

Sovrn

Privacy Policy: https://www.sovrn.com/privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://www.viglink.com/opt-out

Pubmatic

Privacy Policy: https://pubmatic.com/legal/privacy/

Opt-Out: https://pubmatic.com/legal/opt-out/

RhythmOne

Privacy Policy: https://www.rhythmone.com/privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://www.rhythmone.com/opt-out/

Improve Digital

Privacy Policy: https://www.improvedigital.com/platform-privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://www.improvedigital.com/opt-out-page/

Media.net

Privacy Policy: https://www.media.net/privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: https://optout.networkadvertising.org/?c=1

YOC AG

Privacy Policy: https://yoc.com/privacy/

Opt-Out: https://t.visx.net/opt-out

Smart

Privacy Policy: https://smartadserver.com/end-user-privacy-policy/

Opt-Out: http://www.smartadserver.com/diffx/gdprOptoutAll

5.5.3. Targeting Dienstleister

emetriq GmbH

The service provider emetriq GmbH enables the placement and display of advertising campaigns tailored to specific target groups (so-called "Targeting") on the basis of specially created data pools.

Technical implementation

· Cookie - emetriq sets a cookie for visitors to our Website, which collects the following data.

Type of personal data

· Online identifiers (IP addresses, cookie IDs, device IDs)

· Transaction data (URL, keywords, user agent)

· Technical parameters of the browser (browser identification, operating system, screen resolution, device classes, device manufacturer)

Nature and scope of data processing

The personal data is used to create user profiles and to deliver and display advertising campaigns within our Website.

Privacy Policy: https://www.emetriq.com/datenschutz/

Opt-Out: https://www.emetriq.com/opt-out/

5.6. Other Marketing Tools

radio.de uses the following additional external service providers for marketing purposes. The legal basis for the collection of data is Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR. Our legitimate interest is to optimise our offers. Further information can be found below regarding the respective service provider

Google AdWords

radio.de uses Google Adwords, a service provided by Google, to draw attention to our Website in the frame of external websites on by means of advertising media (so-called Google Adwords). radio.de can then determine how successful the individual advertising measures are in relation to the data of the advertising campaigns. Google Adwords sets a cookie on your end device ("conversion cookie"), if you have reached our Website via a Google ad. These cookies expire after 30 days and are not used for personal identification. If you visit certain pages of our Website or carry out certain actions within the Website (such as starting a station, etc.) and the cookie has not yet expired, we and Google can recognize that you have been forwarded to our Website via the ad and are using the Website. Each AdWords customer receives a different cookie. Cookies can therefore not be tracked across the websites of AdWords customers. The information collected using the "conversion cookie" is used to compile conversion statistics. radio.de learns the total number of users who have clicked on an ad and been redirected to a page with a conversion tracking tag, as well as information about activities carried out on the Website. radio.de has no influence on the scope of this data collection. For more information on Google and the possibility of preventing the setting of Google cookies, please refer to section 5.2 ("Google Analytics and Google Optimize").

Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads)

radio.de uses Microsoft Advertising, a service of Microsoft Corporation, One Microsoft Way, Redmond, WA 98052-6399, USA ("Microsoft Advertising" and "Microsoft"), to display advertising. Microsoft Advertising sets a cookie on your end device ("conversion cookie"), if you have reached our Website via a Microsoft ad. If you visit certain pages of our Website or perform certain actions within the Website (such as starting a station, etc.) and the cookie has not expired, we and Microsoft may recognize that you have been redirected through the advertisement on our Website and are using the Website. The information collected using the "conversion cookie" is used to compile conversion statistics. radio.de learns the total number of users who have clicked on an ad and been redirected to a page with a conversion tracking tag, as well as information about activities performed on the site. radio.de has no influence on the scope of this data collection.

The information collected by the cookie is transferred to Microsoft servers in the USA and stored there for a maximum of 180 days.

For the purpose and scope of data collection and the further processing and use of data by Microsoft, as well as your rights in this regard and setting options for protecting your privacy, please refer to Microsoft's privacy policy at https://privacy.microsoft.com/en-us/privacystatement. You can prevent the storage of cookies by adjusting your browser software settings accordingly. However, radio.de hereby points out that in this case you may not be able to use the full extent of all available contents of the Website. Furthermore, as a user you can prevent the collection of data generated by the cookie and related to your use of our Website to Microsoft as well as the processing of this data by Microsoft by using the opt-out option at http://choice.microsoft.com/de-DE/opt-out.

6. Your data protection rights

In accordance with the GDPR as well as in accordance with the relevant provisions of European law and national law, you you have the following rights within the scope of the respective provision, which you can exercise over radio.de - unless otherwise stated - e.g. by sending an email to [email protected] or to the contact data stated under section 2. radio.de will fulfil your rights if the relevant conditions are met:

Right of access

In accordance with Art. 15 GDPR, you can obtain confirmation from radio.de as to whether or not your personal data is collected, processed and stored by radio.de. If such a collection, processing and storage exists, you can, among other things, obtain information from radio.de about the purposes for which the personal data is collected and processed and the planned duration of storage of your personal data or, if specific information on this is not possible, about criteria for determining the duration of storage.

Right to rectification

If the personal data collected and processed concerning you is incorrect or incomplete, you have the right of rectification and/or completion of your personal data in accordance with Art. 16 GDPR towards radio.de.

Right to restriction of processing

In accordance with Art. 18 GDPR, you can request the restriction of the processing of your personal data.

Recht to erasure

In accordance with Art. 17 GDPR, you can obtain from radio.de the erasure of your personal will be deleted immediately. radio.de may be obliged to delete this data immediately if the personal data relating to you is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected or otherwise processed, or if you have withdrawn your consent to which the collection, processing and storage relates. The right to deletion does not exist, among other things, if the processing is necessary to fulfil a legal obligation which requires the collection and processing according to the law of the Union or the member states to which radio.de is subject and if the collection and processing is necessary for the assertion, exercise or defence of legal claims.

Right to data portability

In accordance with Art. 20 GDPR, you have the right to receive your personal data that you have provided to us as the data controller in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format. You also have the right to transmit those data to another person in charge, without hindrance from us.

Right to object

According to Art. 21 GDPR, you have the right to object to the processing of personal data concerning you. Pursuant to Art. 21 para. 1 GDPR, you may at any time, for reasons arising from your particular situation, object to the processing of personal data carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 s. 1 (f) GDPR.

Right to withdraw consent

If you have given us your consent to the collecting and processing of your personal data, you have the right to withdraw your consent under data protection law at any time in accordance with Art. 7 para. 3 GDPR. Processing that took place before the withdrawal remains unaffected by this.

Right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority

According to Art. 77 GDPR, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority, in particular in the member state of your place of residence, your place of work or the place of the alleged infringement, in case that you believe that the collection and processing of your personal data infringes the GDPR.

7. Miscellaneous

In the further development of the services offered and the implementation of new technologies, radio.de reserves the right to update this data protection declaration at any time. radio.de therefore asks you to regularly take note of our privacy policy available here.

Version: June 2020