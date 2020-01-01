Radio Logo
User Profile
RND

80s Radio – 1,994 Stations with Genre 80s

NDR 2
Hanover, Germany / Pop, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
NPO Radio 2
Hilversum, Netherlands / 70s, 80s, Pop, Oldies
NDR 2 - Region Hamburg
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, 80s, Top 40 & Charts
Absolut relax
Regensburg, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
181.fm - Awesome 80's
Waynesboro, USA / 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
80ER
Germany / 80s
181.fm - 80's Hairband
Waynesboro, USA / 80s, Ballads
R.SH
Kiel, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s
Joe
Brussels, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Pop
100,5 DAS HITRADIO.
Eupen, Belgium / 80s, 90s, Pop, Hits
NDR 90,3
Hamburg, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 70s, 80s
BigR - 70s and 80s Pop Mix
Bothell, USA / Pop, 70s, 80s
Hitradio antenne 1
Stuttgart, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Köln
Cologne, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits
Ismaning, Germany / 80s
Radio Veronica
Naarden, Netherlands / 80s, Pop
181.fm - Lite 80s
Harrisonburg, USA / 80s, Rock, Ballads
105'5 Spreeradio Livestream
Berlin, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s
181.fm - The Mix
Harrisonburg, USA / 70s, 80s, 90s
BigR - 80s Metal FM
Bothell, USA / Metal, 80s
harmony.fm
Bad Vilbel, Germany / 70s, 80s, Oldies, 90s
RADIO PSR
Leipzig, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
94,3 rs2 BERLIN, MEIN LIEBLINGS MIX
Berlin, Germany / 90s, Pop, 80s
BeGoodRadio - 80s New Wave
Bothell, USA / Punk, 80s
95.0 HAMBURG ZWEI
Hamburg, Germany / 70s, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Radio Erft
Wesseling, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Radio Arabella 105.2
Munich, Germany / Oldies, Pop, 80s, 90s
rbb 88.8
Berlin, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Hard Rock Heaven
Medellín, Colombia / Hard Rock, 80s, Rock, Metal
80s80s
Hamburg, Germany / 80s
Best Net Radio - 80s and 90s Mix
Bothell WA, USA / 80s, 90s
80s80s Love
Hamburg, Germany / 80s, Ballads
Radio Berg
Kürten, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
Antenne Brandenburg vom rbb
Potsdam, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies, Schlager
80's Hits - HitsRadio
USA / 80s
RFM 103.9 FM
Paris, France / 80s, 90s, Pop
R.SA - Live
Leipzig, Germany / Pop, Oldies, 80s, 90s
HITRADIO RTL - Dresden
Dresden, Germany / 80s, 90s, Oldies
B4B Radio Disco Funk
Paris, France / 80s, Disco, Funk
ChaotenFM
Wülfrath, Germany / Pop, 80s, Rock
Radio Uva 90.5 FM
Aguascalientes, Mexico / 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
Jacaranda FM 94.2
Johannesburg, South Africa / 80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
BeGoodRadio - 80s Metal
Bothell, USA / Metal, 80s, Rock
Radio Euskirchen
Euskirchen, Germany / 80s, 90s, Pop
80s Planet
USA / 80s, Pop, Rock
Radio 10 80's Hits
Amsterdam, Netherlands / 80s
Radio Stad Den Haag
The Hague, Netherlands / 80s
Best Net Radio - 70s and 80s
Bothell WA, USA / 70s, 80s
Virgin Rock Classic
Milan, Italy / 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
RADIO 21 - Hannover
Hanover, Germany / Pop, 80s, 90s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .