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Genres80s

80s radio – Listen to 3,145 80s radio stations online

undefined 100,5 DAS HITRADIO.

100,5 DAS HITRADIO.

Eupen, Hits, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined 181.fm - 80's Hairband

181.fm - 80's Hairband

Waynesboro, Ballads, 80s
undefined 181.fm - Lite 80s

181.fm - Lite 80s

Harrisonburg, Rock, Ballads, 80s
undefined BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop

BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop

Bothell, 80s, Pop
undefined HITRADIO RTL Dresden

HITRADIO RTL Dresden

Dresden, Oldies, 80s, 90s
undefined SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

SWR4 Rheinland-Pfalz - SWR4 Mainz

Mainz, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s
undefined Awesome 80s

Awesome 80s

Salt Lake City UT, 80s
undefined Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s

Sanctuary Radio Retro 80s

Denver, 80s, Industrial, Gothic
undefined Big Hair Radio

Big Hair Radio

Whiteville, Rock, 80s, Heavy Metal
undefined KTSO Totally Awesome 80s @ 100.9

KTSO Totally Awesome 80s @ 100.9

Tulsa, 80s
undefined 181.fm - Awesome 80's

181.fm - Awesome 80's

Waynesboro, 80s, Classic Rock, Pop
undefined SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

SWR4 Baden-Württemberg - SWR4 Stuttgart

Stuttgart, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s
undefined KISS FM España

KISS FM España

Madrid, Hits, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined 80s80s Wave

80s80s Wave

Hamburg, New Wave, 80s, Gothic
undefined 80s80s IN THE MIX

80s80s IN THE MIX

Hamburg, 80s, Pop
undefined Classic Rock Voyage

Classic Rock Voyage

São Paulo, Rock, 70s, 80s
undefined 80s80s

80s80s

Rostock, 80s
undefined BigR - 80s Metal FM

BigR - 80s Metal FM

Bothell, 80s, Heavy Metal
undefined Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar

Radio Regenbogen Rhein-Neckar

Mannheim, Charts, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined Psychedelicized Radio

Psychedelicized Radio

New York City, Rock, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 60s, Pop, 90s
undefined 80s80s Depeche Mode

80s80s Depeche Mode

Hamburg, 80s, Electro
undefined BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop Rock

BeGoodRadio - 80s Pop Rock

Bothell, Rock, 80s, Pop
undefined Gem Radio New Wave

Gem Radio New Wave

Dublin, New Wave, 80s, Alternative
undefined LandesWelle Thüringen

LandesWelle Thüringen

Erfurt, 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined Radio Brocken

Radio Brocken

Halle (Saale), 80s, Pop, 90s
undefined Radio Regenbogen - 80er

Radio Regenbogen - 80er

Heilbronn, 80s, Neue Deutsche Welle, Pop
undefined Italo Disco Radio Station

Italo Disco Radio Station

Coconut Creek, 80s
undefined Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)

Big R Radio - Yacht Rock (70s&80s Soft Rock)

Bothell, Rock, 70s, 80s, 90s
undefined WDARE.FM - New York's Original Alternative Station

WDARE.FM - New York's Original Alternative Station

New York City, Hits, 80s, Alternative, Pop, 90s
undefined Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Old School RnB - Urbanradio.com

Marietta, 70s, 80s, R'n'B, 90s
undefined BeGoodRadio - 80s Lite

BeGoodRadio - 80s Lite

Bothell, Ballads, 80s, Pop
undefined Virgin Rock Classic

Virgin Rock Classic

Milan, 70s, 80s, Classic Rock
undefined ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits

ANTENNE BAYERN - 80er Hits

Ismaning, 80s
undefined Radio Veronica

Radio Veronica

Naarden, 80s, Pop
undefined HITRADIO OHR 80er Radio

HITRADIO OHR 80er Radio

Offenburg, Rock, 80s, Pop
undefined The Mellow Sound

The Mellow Sound

Los Angeles, 70s, 80s
undefined 181.fm - 80s RnB

181.fm - 80s RnB

Waynesboro, 80s, R'n'B
undefined Yacht Rock Miami

Yacht Rock Miami

Pembroke Pines, 70s, 80s, Easy Listening, Pop
undefined OUI FM Rock 80's

OUI FM Rock 80's

Paris, Rock, 80s
undefined 24-7 Decades

24-7 Decades

Nottingham, 70s, 80s, 60s, 90s
undefined Hard Rock Heaven

Hard Rock Heaven

Medellín, Rock, 80s, Hard Rock
undefined 80er-Radio harmony

80er-Radio harmony

Bad Vilbel, 80s
undefined Classic 21 80's

Classic 21 80's

Brussels, 80s
undefined NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE

NOSTALGIE NEW WAVE

Paris, New Wave, 80s

The Sound of the 80s

Great pop ballads, arena Rock , and the start of Techno and acid house booms - and there’s so much more that comes unter the term 80s music ! It was the decade of the super star featuring solo artists such as Madonna, Michael Jackson , Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and bands such as A-HA, U2 , Duran Duran and Depeche Mode . These names, alongside many other artists, contributed to this decade of music in such a way that its musical works continue to be listened to up to the present day.

However, not everything that was fashionable in the 1980s stood the test of time, but it was an unforgettable time full of legendary hits. One thing is for sure: it is hard to pull yourself away from the expressive nature and attraction of this genre.

The 80s were a time of change and breakthrough. Rearmament, fear of a new nuclear war and of the future, the discovery of AIDS as a contagious disease, the end of communism, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first mobile phone and the first CD player. All these changes were directly influenced the lyrics, music, music industry and the style of this period.

Billboards were plastered with the faces of Annie Lenox, Jennifer Rush and above all Madonna, who were indisputably the iconic women of the time. Michael Jackson, Prince und David Bowie inspired the world of men with their new style and songs. Playing a prominent role at this time were New Order, Eurythmics and Culture Club, all achieving fame in the 80s.

If you just can’t get enough of this genre, and to bring the text above to life, check out 80s80s . where the 80s live on!

For more context rewind to the 70s . Or to continue the story fastforward to the 90s .

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