About NDR 90,3

About NDR 90,3

About NDR 90,3

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NDR 90.3, the renowned radio station from Hamburg, Germany, with its slogan "Diversity makes us stronger," offers a wide range of cultural and musical offerings. As a full member of the Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) station family, NDR 90.3 serves a broad audience in the Hamburg metropolitan area and in parts of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.



NDR 90.3's musical orientation is characterized by a mix of classic hits, current chart-toppers, and German popular songs. This diversity in music selection reflects the station's slogan and attracts a broad audience of different ages. Live-hosted programs are the heart of the schedule, where the hosts entertain and inform listeners with their expertise and local connection.



Among NDR 90.3's most popular programs are the morning magazine, which offers listeners an energetic start to the day, the evening program with relaxing music and interesting conversation topics, and the weekend special, which features a mix of music and contributions on local events and culture.



NDR 90.3 places great importance on providing up-to-date news, traffic information, and accurate weather forecasts, particularly relevant to the Hamburg region and its surroundings. The station also produces a series of podcasts that address local, cultural, and historical topics. The most successful podcasts stand out for their thematic depth and connection to regional events and personalities.



NDR 90.3's program is aimed at a wide audience that appreciates the diversity and quality of radio. As a professional station, NDR 90.3 is distinguished by its high journalistic quality and promotion of cultural diversity in the region.



As a member of the NDR and with its strong online presence as an internet radio station, NDR 90.3 is accessible well beyond the borders of Hamburg and remains an important element of radio in northern Germany. With its commitment to diversity and quality, NDR 90.3 represents the values and interests of its diverse audience.

