About NDR Schlager

You need the newest melodies from schlager in order to start your day or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on NDR Plusof Norddeutscher Rundfunk. The position no. 1735 on our top list is currently occupied by NDR Plus. With no less than twenty-five podcasts and ten streams you are always and anywhere updated. NDR Plus concentrates on music and refrains from moderation. The contents of the German program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.