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About NDR Info - Region Niedersachsen
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NDR Info is the leading radio station for current affairs, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage in Lower Saxony. The station delivers the latest news, well-researched reports, and informative discussions directly to its listeners, offering an unparalleled information service.
NDR Info - Region Niedersachsen : Frequencies
Alfeld 91.1 FM
Aurich 96.4 FM
Bad Bentheim 99.4 FM
Bad Pyrmont/Hamberg 98.5 FM
Bad Rothenfelde 97.9 FM
Braunlage 93.6 FM