Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast

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1932 episodes
- Fantasy Football show for Aug 6, 2026. Tips and advice for 2026 fantasy football drafts! It’s MOCK DRAFT time! See how the mock draft played out and which players were the biggest steals. Plus, a breakdown of the Packers WR room and who will be the most valuable or fantasy football. Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.
2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com
Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com
(00:00) Intro
(05:20) Leader of the Pack
(14:30) NFL News
(22:05) Mock Draft
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Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Fantasy Football show for Aug 5, 2026. Which tight ends are being overvalued for the 2026 fantasy football season? Top 10 TE rankings countdown and most improved offenses on today’s show! Find out who Andy, Mike, and Jason are targeting and avoiding in fantasy football drafts. Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.
2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com
Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com
(00:00) Intro
(03:40) Improved offenses
(08:40) NFL News
(15:10) Top 10 TEs
(15:50) Travis Kelce
(20:25) Kyle Pitts
(23:45) Sam LaPorta
(26:45) Tyler Kraft
(30:40) Harold Fannin Jr.
(35:45) George Kittle
(40:00) Tyler Warren
(41:20) Colston Loveland
(45:35) Trey McBride
(48:45) Brock Bowers
(55:00) Sleeper TEs
Connect with the show:
Subscribe on YouTube
Visit us on the Web
Support the Show
Follow on X
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Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Fantasy Football show for Aug 4, 2026. QB Rankings and debates for the 2026 fantasy football season! Find out which big name QBs are worth the pick in fantasy football drafts, and who to pass on. Plus, the biggest ADP risers, and training camp news and hype. Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.
2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com
Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com
(00:00) Intro
(06:15) Performance Climbers
(06:50) Isaiah Likely
(12:10) Parker Washington
(17:15) Tyler Shough
(22:20) NFL News
(28:10) Top 10 Quarterbacks
(28:35) Dak Prescott
(31:50) Caleb Williams
(36:20) Trevor Lawrence
(40:40) Jaxson Dart
(44:30) Drake Maye
(46:30) Joe Burrow
(49:15) Jalen Hurts
(52:50) Jayden Daniels
(56:35) Lamar Jackson
(01:02:05) Josh Allen
Connect with the show:
Subscribe on YouTube
Visit us on the Web
Support the Show
Follow on X
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Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Fantasy Football show for Aug 3, 2026. August is here! 5 episodes a week! Ice & Fire players for the 2026 fantasy football season! Find out who Andy, Mike, and Jason think will be true difference makers. Breakout candidates, upside picks, and players to avoid in fantasy football drafts! Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.
2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com
Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com
(00:00) Intro
(05:35) NFL News
(16:15) Ice & Fire
(17:35) Travis Kelce
(26:35) De’von Achane
(35:45) Jaylen Waddle
(43:10) Emeka Egbuka
(49:00) Quinshon Judkins
(58:40) Tyler Warren
Connect with the show:
Subscribe on YouTube
Visit us on the Web
Support the Show
Follow on X
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Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Fantasy Football show for July 30, 2026. Unsolved Mysteries for the 2026 fantasy football season! Which Jaguars RB will step up? Are you buying the injury dip on Malik Nabers, George Kittle, and Patrick Mahomes? Plus, lots of injury news out of training camp with big impacts on fantasy football drafts. Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.
2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com
Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com
(00:00) Intro
(04:41) Drafting ADP Strategy
(06:40) NFL News
(19:06) Unsolved Mysteries
(19:44) Buying the Injury Dip
(30:28) Streaming QB
(34:41) Chargers Offense
(45:53) Jaguars Backfield
Connect with the show:
Subscribe on YouTube
Visit us on the Web
Support the Show
Follow on X
Follow on Instagram
Join our Discord
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast
Fantasy Football at its very best. Say goodbye to the talking heads of the Fantasy Football world and hello to The Fantasy Footballers. The expert trio of Andy Holloway, Jason Moore, and Mike "The Fantasy Hitman" Wright break down the world of Fantasy Football with astute analysis, strong opinions, and matchup-winning advice you can't get anywhere else. A high-quality and entertaining show that will win you your league -- in style. The ONE Fantasy Football Podcast you can't leave off your roster.Podcast website
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