Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy Football show for Aug 6, 2026. Tips and advice for 2026 fantasy football drafts! It’s MOCK DRAFT time! See how the mock draft played out and which players were the biggest steals. Plus, a breakdown of the Packers WR room and who will be the most valuable or fantasy football. Manage your redraft, keeper, and dynasty fantasy football teams with the #1 fantasy football podcast.



2026 ULTIMATE DRAFT KIT is available now at UltimateDraftKit.com



Get MEGALASHOW tickets at BallersLive.com



(00:00) Intro



(05:20) Leader of the Pack



(14:30) NFL News



(22:05) Mock Draft



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