Welcome to the TWELFTH episode of Rut Fresh Radio for the 2024 Season! In each episode, K.C. and Tyler interview deer hunters from across the country in search of the latest information on whitetail buck movement and hear stories of hunting success. This week we talk to Scotty Lago in New Hampshire, Clay Newcomb in Oklahoma, Alex Comstock in Minnesota, and Josh Ilderton in West Virginia. Powered by First Lite Gear The Element Youtube Channel Biggest Buck Ever Ranch Buck 5 Tips to Simplify the Rut - Dylan Tramp Connect with K.C. and Tyler via Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Wired To Hunt | MeatEater Connect with Wired To Hunt and MeatEater MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:20
Ep. 847: Foundations - How to Suck Less at Gun Hunting Whitetails
On this week's show, Tony explains why he's not a good gun hunter, and what he plans to do about getting a lot better at it. Connect with Tony Peterson and MeatEater Tony Peterson on Instagram and Facebook MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube Shop MeatEater MerchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
17:09
Ep. 846: Rut and Gun Season Tactics for Low Deer Density Areas with Jim Bouchard
This week on the show I’m joined by Jim Bouchard, an outdoor writer and northern Michigan deer hunter, to discuss rut hunting and gun season tactics for low deer density areas. Connect with Mark Kenyon and MeatEater Mark Kenyon on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips Subscribe to The MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube Shop Wired to Hunt Merch and MeatEater MerchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:30:16
Ep. 845: Rut Fresh Radio - Locked Down or Locked in?
Welcome to the ELEVENTH episode of Rut Fresh Radio for the 2024 Season! In each episode, K.C. and Tyler interview deer hunters from across the country in search of the latest information on whitetail buck movement and hear stories of hunting success. This week we talk to Anthony Warren in Kansas , Leigh Mcnasty in Louisiana, Adam Moore in Mississippi, and Reese Johnson in Kentucky. Powered by First Lite Gear The Element Youtube Channel Biggest Buck Ever Ranch Buck 5 Tips to Simplify the Rut - Dylan Tramp Connect with K.C. and Tyler via Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Wired To Hunt | MeatEater Connect with Wired To Hunt and MeatEater MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:17
Ep. 844: Foundations - How to Put Together a Good Plan for the Lockdown Phase of the Rut
On this week's show, Tony explains how he puts together a plan to hunt the lockdown phase, and what it takes to arrow a good one this time of year. Connect with Tony Peterson and MeatEater Tony Peterson on Instagram and Facebook MeatEater on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Youtube Clips MeatEater Podcast Network on YouTube Shop MeatEater MerchSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Dive deep into the world of whitetails with leading expert Mark Kenyon. Each episode covers specific and actionable strategies for the next generation of whitetail hunting addicts. Get your fix through the stories of Mark’s learning experiences as a whitetail hunter and valuable insights provided by a weekly slate of expert guests. Part of The MeatEater Podcast Network.