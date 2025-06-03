Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry

Big Shot Bob – Ep 215 – Twerkin in the Locker Room with Da Kid Gowie
NBA content creator Da Kid Gowie joins the show to discuss his viral videos, his journey to fame, and his love for the game. The crew also dives into the firing of Tom Thibodeaux by the Knicks, debates the best NBA players in history, and plays a hilarious game of 'Black Crime or White Crime'. Plus, they highlight a high school senior's dedication to his job and the generosity of a supportive community.
00:00 Introduction and Casual Banter
00:49 Da Kid Gowie Introduction
01:01 Content Creation Journey
04:20 NBA Commentary and Insights
04:25 Knicks Coaching Change Discussion
12:20 Rockets and Potential Trades
19:02 Favorite Content and LeBron Moments
21:29 Top 5 NBA Players Debate
25:03 Scotty Pippen's Legacy
27:53 Upcoming Game Teaser
28:13 Discussing the NBA Finals
28:26 MVP Surprises and Predictions
29:36 Team Analysis: Pacers vs. OKC
32:36 Game Time: Black Crime or White Crime?
44:22 Wrapping Up and Big Shot of the Week
--------
53:45
Big Shot Bob – Shoot Around Ep 95 – Backed Up Worse Than LA Traffic
Join Robert Horry, aka Big Shot Bob, for a fun-filled Friday Bonus Show, featuring antics, stories, and NBA insights. This week, Robert shares entertaining encounters with celebrities Salma Hayek and Kirstie Alley. The discussion takes a basketball turn with listener questions about Giannis' future in Milwaukee and Kendrick Perkins' take on what it takes to be the face of the NBA. Plus, there's some friendly banter about favorite foods, competitive eating, and the challenges of staying fit. Tune in for laughs, stories, and all things NBA!
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:42 Listener Questions and Selma Hayek Story
01:35 Kirstie Alley Encounter
04:04 Giannis and the Bucks Future
08:40 Westbrook's Hand Injury and Comeback
10:35 Face of the NBA Debate
17:04 Regional Faces of the NBA
17:52 Is Shea a Free Throw Merchant?
20:26 Competitive Eating Feats
21:00 Favorite Foods and Overeating
--------
34:17
Big Shot Bob – Ep 214 – The Paul George Courtesy Ring
Join Big Shot Bob, aka Robert Horry, along with B-Dog Brandon Harper, and Rob Jenners as they dive into the thick of the NBA Conference Finals. In this episode, they discuss the playoff performances, particularly focusing on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, player tendencies, and the coaching challenges. They also cover the rise of Tyrese Haliburton as a key player in the Indiana Pacers and how the WNBA is growing in popularity. Enjoy a fun game of Walmart or Waffle House and catch the latest NBA-related updates in a lively discussion filled with anecdotes and analyses!
00:00 Introduction and Conference Finals Overview
01:05 Western Conference Finals Analysis
01:46 Minnesota Timberwolves' Struggles
06:29 Coaching and Player Dynamics
13:27 Eastern Conference Finals Insights
14:41 Indiana Pacers' Performance
16:56 Tyrese Haliburton's Impact
24:47 Comparing Teams and Players
30:34 NBA Finals Predictions and Paul George's Influence
33:24 Team Brotherhood and NBA Strategies
34:25 OKC's Journey and Harden's Departure
35:54 WNBA's Financial Growth and Star Players
40:51 Jaron Jackson Jr.'s Supermax Miss
42:56 Luka's Weight Loss and NFL's Tush Push
48:58 Big Shot of the Week and Walmart or Waffle House
--------
1:06:37
Big Shot Bob – Shoot Around Ep 94 – In The Dark with Ron Harper
Join Robert Horry, aka Big Shot Bob, as he dives into memorable moments in his basketball career, including nerve-wracking Game 7 experiences and his time with the Portland Trailblazers in the Conference Finals. The podcast also fields listener questions on topics like Jalen Brunson's place in Knicks history and Westbrook's future in Denver. Additionally, hear intriguing celebrity encounters featuring Selma Hayek, Angela Bassett, and John Legend. Don't miss Rob's hilarious Selma Hayek story involving a movie premiere and a surprise phone call from Edward Norton!
00:00 Introduction and Conference Finals Update
00:42 Listener Questions: Best Team and Game Seven Nerves
01:35 Pre-Game Rituals and Nervousness
04:07 Scotty Scheffler and Rob's Memorabilia
07:45 Westbrook's Future and Role Adaptation
10:44 Jalen Brunson's Potential Legacy with the Knicks
14:18 Giannis and Wemby in San Antonio?
16:53 Selma Hayek and Ageless Beauty
17:57 Aging Gracefully: Celebrities Who Defy Time
19:46 Unexpected Celebrity Encounters
19:58 Angela Bassett: A Neighborly Surprise
22:32 Podcasting with Oprah's Steadman
25:45 Meeting John Legend
26:59 Selma Hayek's Unexpected Call
28:22 Selma Hayek's Movie Premiere
--------
32:37
Big Shot Bob – Ep 213 – ESPN Screws Me Again
In Episode 213 of the Big Shot Bob Podcast, Robert Horry, Brandon Harper, and Rob Jenners discuss Robert Horry's home renovations and the ongoing recovery efforts in disaster-struck areas. They delve into the 2025 NBA Conference Finals, making predictions and analyzing team performances. The podcast covers in-depth statistics, key matchups, and potential outcomes for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Additionally, they speculate on Kevin Durant's possible move to a new team and the impact it might have. The episode wraps up with a fun Conference Finals High-Low game and the Big Shot of the Week, celebrating a blind woman who earned her college degree.
00:00 Introduction and House Renovation Woes
03:03 NBA Conference Finals Overview
05:08 Rooting for the Timberwolves
08:50 Denver Nuggets' Offseason Challenges
18:53 Knicks Fans' Over-the-Top Reactions
30:23 Turner vs. Kat: The Big Man Battle
32:19 Pacers' Defensive Strategy
35:17 Series Predictions and Knicks' Roller Coaster
38:18 Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
49:47 Big Shot of the Week: Amanda Juin
50:54 Conference Finals High-Low Game
Unafraid of the big moment… unafraid to take the big shot… and unafraid to ask the big questions. A 7-time NBA champion, Robert Horry performed his best when the stakes were the highest. Now he’s taking a look into greatness from all walks of life, from athletes and celebrities to the families in our neighborhoods. Learning who superstars are behind their celebrity from all cross sections of sports and culture. And find out who inspires greatness amongst their family and community.