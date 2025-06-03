Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsBig Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry

Podcast Playground
SportsBasketball
Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 296
  • Big Shot Bob – Ep 215 – Twerkin in the Locker Room with Da Kid Gowie
    NBA content creator Da Kid Gowie joins the show to discuss his viral videos, his journey to fame, and his love for the game. The crew also dives into the firing of Tom Thibodeaux by the Knicks, debates the best NBA players in history, and plays a hilarious game of 'Black Crime or White Crime'. Plus, they highlight a high school senior's dedication to his job and the generosity of a supportive community. 00:00 Introduction and Casual Banter 00:49 Da Kid Gowie Introduction 01:01 Content Creation Journey 04:20 NBA Commentary and Insights 04:25 Knicks Coaching Change Discussion 12:20 Rockets and Potential Trades 19:02 Favorite Content and LeBron Moments 21:29 Top 5 NBA Players Debate 25:03 Scotty Pippen's Legacy 27:53 Upcoming Game Teaser 28:13 Discussing the NBA Finals 28:26 MVP Surprises and Predictions 29:36 Team Analysis: Pacers vs. OKC 32:36 Game Time: Black Crime or White Crime? 44:22 Wrapping Up and Big Shot of the Week
    --------  
    53:45
  • Big Shot Bob – Shoot Around Ep 95 – Backed Up Worse Than LA Traffic
    Join Robert Horry, aka Big Shot Bob, for a fun-filled Friday Bonus Show, featuring antics, stories, and NBA insights. This week, Robert shares entertaining encounters with celebrities Salma Hayek and Kirstie Alley. The discussion takes a basketball turn with listener questions about Giannis' future in Milwaukee and Kendrick Perkins' take on what it takes to be the face of the NBA. Plus, there's some friendly banter about favorite foods, competitive eating, and the challenges of staying fit. Tune in for laughs, stories, and all things NBA! 00:00 Introduction and Welcome 00:42 Listener Questions and Selma Hayek Story 01:35 Kirstie Alley Encounter 04:04 Giannis and the Bucks Future 08:40 Westbrook's Hand Injury and Comeback 10:35 Face of the NBA Debate 17:04 Regional Faces of the NBA 17:52 Is Shea a Free Throw Merchant? 20:26 Competitive Eating Feats 21:00 Favorite Foods and Overeating
    --------  
    34:17
  • Big Shot Bob – Ep 214 – The Paul George Courtesy Ring
    Join Big Shot Bob, aka Robert Horry, along with B-Dog Brandon Harper, and Rob Jenners as they dive into the thick of the NBA Conference Finals. In this episode, they discuss the playoff performances, particularly focusing on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, player tendencies, and the coaching challenges. They also cover the rise of Tyrese Haliburton as a key player in the Indiana Pacers and how the WNBA is growing in popularity. Enjoy a fun game of Walmart or Waffle House and catch the latest NBA-related updates in a lively discussion filled with anecdotes and analyses! 00:00 Introduction and Conference Finals Overview 01:05 Western Conference Finals Analysis 01:46 Minnesota Timberwolves' Struggles 06:29 Coaching and Player Dynamics 13:27 Eastern Conference Finals Insights 14:41 Indiana Pacers' Performance 16:56 Tyrese Haliburton's Impact 24:47 Comparing Teams and Players 30:34 NBA Finals Predictions and Paul George's Influence 33:24 Team Brotherhood and NBA Strategies 34:25 OKC's Journey and Harden's Departure 35:54 WNBA's Financial Growth and Star Players 40:51 Jaron Jackson Jr.'s Supermax Miss 42:56 Luka's Weight Loss and NFL's Tush Push 48:58 Big Shot of the Week and Walmart or Waffle House
    --------  
    1:06:37
  • Big Shot Bob – Shoot Around Ep 94 – In The Dark with Ron Harper
    Join Robert Horry, aka Big Shot Bob, as he dives into memorable moments in his basketball career, including nerve-wracking Game 7 experiences and his time with the Portland Trailblazers in the Conference Finals. The podcast also fields listener questions on topics like Jalen Brunson's place in Knicks history and Westbrook's future in Denver. Additionally, hear intriguing celebrity encounters featuring Selma Hayek, Angela Bassett, and John Legend. Don't miss Rob's hilarious Selma Hayek story involving a movie premiere and a surprise phone call from Edward Norton! 00:00 Introduction and Conference Finals Update 00:42 Listener Questions: Best Team and Game Seven Nerves 01:35 Pre-Game Rituals and Nervousness 04:07 Scotty Scheffler and Rob's Memorabilia 07:45 Westbrook's Future and Role Adaptation 10:44 Jalen Brunson's Potential Legacy with the Knicks 14:18 Giannis and Wemby in San Antonio? 16:53 Selma Hayek and Ageless Beauty 17:57 Aging Gracefully: Celebrities Who Defy Time 19:46 Unexpected Celebrity Encounters 19:58 Angela Bassett: A Neighborly Surprise 22:32 Podcasting with Oprah's Steadman 25:45 Meeting John Legend 26:59 Selma Hayek's Unexpected Call 28:22 Selma Hayek's Movie Premiere
    --------  
    32:37
  • Big Shot Bob – Ep 213 – ESPN Screws Me Again
    In Episode 213 of the Big Shot Bob Podcast, Robert Horry, Brandon Harper, and Rob Jenners discuss Robert Horry's home renovations and the ongoing recovery efforts in disaster-struck areas. They delve into the 2025 NBA Conference Finals, making predictions and analyzing team performances. The podcast covers in-depth statistics, key matchups, and potential outcomes for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. Additionally, they speculate on Kevin Durant's possible move to a new team and the impact it might have. The episode wraps up with a fun Conference Finals High-Low game and the Big Shot of the Week, celebrating a blind woman who earned her college degree. 00:00 Introduction and House Renovation Woes 03:03 NBA Conference Finals Overview 05:08 Rooting for the Timberwolves 08:50 Denver Nuggets' Offseason Challenges 18:53 Knicks Fans' Over-the-Top Reactions 30:23 Turner vs. Kat: The Big Man Battle 32:19 Pacers' Defensive Strategy 35:17 Series Predictions and Knicks' Roller Coaster 38:18 Kevin Durant Trade Rumors 49:47 Big Shot of the Week: Amanda Juin 50:54 Conference Finals High-Low Game
    --------  
    1:01:51

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry

Unafraid of the big moment… unafraid to take the big shot… and unafraid to ask the big questions. A 7-time NBA champion, Robert Horry performed his best when the stakes were the highest. Now he’s taking a look into greatness from all walks of life, from athletes and celebrities to the families in our neighborhoods. Learning who superstars are behind their celebrity from all cross sections of sports and culture. And find out who inspires greatness amongst their family and community.
Podcast website
SportsBasketball

Listen to Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito
    Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito
    Music Interviews, Music
  • Podcast Outcast Podcast
    Outcast Podcast
    Comedy, Society & Culture
  • Podcast Dem Vinyl Boyz
    Dem Vinyl Boyz
    Music, Music Commentary
  • Podcast Beyond Mount Rushmore
    Beyond Mount Rushmore
    Government, Education, History
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/6/2025 - 4:16:54 AM