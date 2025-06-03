Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry

Big Shot Bob – Ep 214 – The Paul George Courtesy Ring

Join Big Shot Bob, aka Robert Horry, along with B-Dog Brandon Harper, and Rob Jenners as they dive into the thick of the NBA Conference Finals. In this episode, they discuss the playoff performances, particularly focusing on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves, player tendencies, and the coaching challenges. They also cover the rise of Tyrese Haliburton as a key player in the Indiana Pacers and how the WNBA is growing in popularity. Enjoy a fun game of Walmart or Waffle House and catch the latest NBA-related updates in a lively discussion filled with anecdotes and analyses! 00:00 Introduction and Conference Finals Overview 01:05 Western Conference Finals Analysis 01:46 Minnesota Timberwolves' Struggles 06:29 Coaching and Player Dynamics 13:27 Eastern Conference Finals Insights 14:41 Indiana Pacers' Performance 16:56 Tyrese Haliburton's Impact 24:47 Comparing Teams and Players 30:34 NBA Finals Predictions and Paul George's Influence 33:24 Team Brotherhood and NBA Strategies 34:25 OKC's Journey and Harden's Departure 35:54 WNBA's Financial Growth and Star Players 40:51 Jaron Jackson Jr.'s Supermax Miss 42:56 Luka's Weight Loss and NFL's Tush Push 48:58 Big Shot of the Week and Walmart or Waffle House