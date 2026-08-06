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DiPietro & Rothenberg

ESPN New York, Rick DiPietro, Dave Rothenberg
Sports
DiPietro & Rothenberg
Latest episode

1741 episodes

  • DiPietro & Rothenberg

    Best-Of: 8/6/26

    08/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    The Yankees lose, we get an Aaron Judge update, discuss a slow start to camp for the Giants' offense, chat with Field Yates and have an edition of Getting to Know You!
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  • DiPietro & Rothenberg

    Hour 4: Field Yates talks fantasy football, Giants and Jets

    08/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Field Yates dropped by to talk fantasy football rankings, Jaxson Dart's development & expectations for Geno Smith.
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  • DiPietro & Rothenberg

    Hour 3: Juan Soto vs. Francisco Lindor

    08/06/2026 | 54 mins.
    Are Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor back on solid ground? Plus, an edition of Knobservations along with DIHIF? And a special Getting to Know You from our boss, Jon!
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  • DiPietro & Rothenberg

    Hour 2: Jaxson Dart's development

    08/06/2026 | 50 mins.
    Reports suggest that the Giants' offense isn't rolling along as smooth as some would like. Is this concerning?
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  • DiPietro & Rothenberg

    Hour 1: Aaron Judge update

    08/06/2026 | 55 mins.
    The Yankees lost again last night because the offense still can't score, but got some good news regarding Aaron Judge.

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About DiPietro & Rothenberg
Former Islander Rick DiPietro and New York radio veteran Dave Rothenberg fill your morning with all things New York sports.
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