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Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

Jomboy Media
FootballSports
Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)
Latest episode

1016 episodes

  • Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

    Dan Duggan Updates Week 2 of Giants Training Camp | 1005

    08/07/2026 | 1h
    Justin invites Dan Duggan of the Athletic onto the show to talk about week 2 of the Giants training camp 

    Follow Dan for more:
    https://x.com/DDuggan21?s=20
    https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/nfl/team/giants/

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    00:00 Dan Duggan Updates Week 2 of Giants Training Camp

    01:00 Fivo, Top 5 Giants at Training Camp

    06:20 Dan Duggan joins the show!

    06:50 Training camp on the road

    10:00 Everything by design with Harbaugh

    11:40 Players buying in to Harbaugh’s coaching

    16:45 Growing pains for Dart to start Training Camp

    21:20 Patience is needed for Harbaugh’s vision on offense

    24:45 Who looked good and bad on the OL vs DL reps

    29:40 Kayvon playing with this hand in the dirt

    31:20  Banks pushing Adebo in the CB1 battle

    37:00 Down this road before with Banks

    43:10 Dennard Wilson is an X-Factor for the Giants47:30 Nabers health updates and next steps

    52:25 Not surprised at all if Fields is WR2

    53:45 Something to prove for OBJ

    57:20 Stories you are working on

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    #giants #nygiants 

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  • Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

    Art Stapleton Recaps Giants Practice in Full Pads | 1004

    08/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Justin and Shaun invite Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com onto the show to talk about the Giants first practice at training camp with pads on

    Follow Art for more:
    https://x.com/art_stapleton?s=20
    https://www.northjersey.com/sports/giants/
    https://www.youtube.com/@NorthJersey/shorts

    Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY

    New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com. 

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    00:00 Art Stapleton Recaps Giants Practice in full pads

    02:00 Thoughts from Training Camp

    09:16 Art Stapleton joins the show

    10:20 Heavy rain on first day of practice in pads

    12:00 Dart practicing in the Rain

    14:30 Time to run the football

    18:15 Harbaugh maximizing time in practice

    24:20 Evolving the running game

    27:45 The ball should not touch the ground

    33:20 Emergence of Malachi Fields

    37:06 Jack Kelly earning his stripes

    40:00 Who has the edge in the kicking competition

    45:20 Edge in the WR battle

    48:00 bringing in OBJ for a reason

    49:45 The Defense wants to Attack

    53:00 Burns quiet by design

    55:00 Bubble guys that can make the team

    58:40 Nubin and Holland will step up this year

    Check out our Merch: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/talkin-giants

    Subscribe to JM Football for our NFL coverage: https://www.youtube.com/@JMFootball

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    #giants #nygiants 

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

    New York Giants Training Camp Recap Day 4 | 1003

    08/01/2026 | 43 mins.
    Justin and Snacks react to Day 4 of Giants Training Camp!

     

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    Subscribe to JM Football for our NFL coverage: https://www.youtube.com/@JMFootball

     

    Follow along with Jomboy Media at theshownotes.jomboymedia.com

     

    #giants #nygiants

     

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

    Defense Dominates: New York Giants Training Camp Recap 3 | 1002

    07/31/2026 | 39 mins.
    Justin and Snacks react to Day 3 of Giants Training Camp!

    Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY

    New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com. 

    0:00 Defense Dominates: New York Giants Training Camp Recap 3

    02:00 Every minute of practice matters with Harbaugh

    06:15 Arvell Reese flying in practice

    08:58 Abdul Carter is going to be in DPOTY Conversation

    12:30 Offense was sloppy

    16:30 Ar'Darius Washington competing and playing fast

    21:30 Colton Hood got picked on

    23:05 Fields is looking like WR2

    25:50 Offensive struggles

    27:16 Braxton Berrios making a case to earn a spot on the roster

    28:50 Francis Mauigoa powerful handwork

    31:30 OBJ is Quiet

    31:50 Kicker battle update

    33:30 Who is looking impressive

    35:00 Should we be worried about the offense

    38:00 What’s the split with Tracy and Skattebo

    Check out our Merch: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/talkin-giants

    Subscribe to JM Football for our NFL coverage: https://www.youtube.com/@JMFootball

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    #giants #nygiants 

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

    Malik Nabers Looks GOOD + Giants Training Camp Storylines | 1001

    07/31/2026 | 59 mins.
    Justin and Shaun react to Malik Nabers to start Giants training camp and talk about the biggest storylines coming out of camp

    Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app , use code JOMBOY https://fanatics.onelink.me/5kut/JOMBOY

    New customers who sign up and Bet $5, Get $100 in FanCash*. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear and more on Fanatics.com. 

    Get $15 off your first task at https://www.taskrabbit.com with promo code GIANTS.

    0:00 Live from Giants Training Camp

    01:35 Malik Nabers is looking GOOD

    08:32 Nabers maturity in his recovery process

    10:50 Takeaways from Dart so far

    13:20 Growing Darts game

    17:30 Receivers that Dart is leaning on

    19:20 Fields finding ways to win

    21:30 Darnell Mooney leading WR2

    23:56 OL/DL run down

    25:40 what are they doing with J.C. Davis

    29:15 Need to see OBJ do well

    30:05 Abdul Carter ready to be an elite pass rusher

    32:00 How the Secondary is looking

    36:00 Arvell Reese quiet to start camp

    39:20 Kicking competition

    41:40 Justin Tucker whispers among the beat writers

    44:22 Harbaughs strict rules at camp

    48:00 Thoughts on camp in WV

    54:00 Training camp under Harbaugh

    55:30 Fanatics Fivo, top 5 interception leaders in 2026

    Check out our Merch: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/collections/talkin-giants

    Subscribe to JM Football for our NFL coverage: https://www.youtube.com/@JMFootball

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    #giants #nygiants 

    *New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Must toggle on this promotion in your bet slip and wager $5+ cash on any market (min. odds -500) within 7 days of account opening to receive $100 in FanCash. Promotional FanCash expires 7 days from issuance (at 11:59pm ET). Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Use FanCash on bonus bets, profit boosts, team gear on Fanatics.com and so much more.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)
We are a podcast dedicated to New York Giants football getting you all the news and analysis you need. Justin Penik and Shaun Morash will keep you informed, updated and bring you Interviews of current and former Giants as well as media members around the team.
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