Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

Justin invites Dan Duggan of the Athletic onto the show to talk about week 2 of the Giants training camp



Follow Dan for more:

https://x.com/DDuggan21?s=20

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/nfl/team/giants/



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00:00 Dan Duggan Updates Week 2 of Giants Training Camp



01:00 Fivo, Top 5 Giants at Training Camp



06:20 Dan Duggan joins the show!



06:50 Training camp on the road



10:00 Everything by design with Harbaugh



11:40 Players buying in to Harbaugh’s coaching



16:45 Growing pains for Dart to start Training Camp



21:20 Patience is needed for Harbaugh’s vision on offense



24:45 Who looked good and bad on the OL vs DL reps



29:40 Kayvon playing with this hand in the dirt



31:20 Banks pushing Adebo in the CB1 battle



37:00 Down this road before with Banks



43:10 Dennard Wilson is an X-Factor for the Giants47:30 Nabers health updates and next steps



52:25 Not surprised at all if Fields is WR2



53:45 Something to prove for OBJ



57:20 Stories you are working on



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