Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

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1016 episodes
- Justin invites Dan Duggan of the Athletic onto the show to talk about week 2 of the Giants training camp
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00:00 Dan Duggan Updates Week 2 of Giants Training Camp
01:00 Fivo, Top 5 Giants at Training Camp
06:20 Dan Duggan joins the show!
06:50 Training camp on the road
10:00 Everything by design with Harbaugh
11:40 Players buying in to Harbaugh’s coaching
16:45 Growing pains for Dart to start Training Camp
21:20 Patience is needed for Harbaugh’s vision on offense
24:45 Who looked good and bad on the OL vs DL reps
29:40 Kayvon playing with this hand in the dirt
31:20 Banks pushing Adebo in the CB1 battle
37:00 Down this road before with Banks
43:10 Dennard Wilson is an X-Factor for the Giants47:30 Nabers health updates and next steps
52:25 Not surprised at all if Fields is WR2
53:45 Something to prove for OBJ
57:20 Stories you are working on
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- Justin and Shaun invite Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com onto the show to talk about the Giants first practice at training camp with pads on
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https://www.northjersey.com/sports/giants/
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00:00 Art Stapleton Recaps Giants Practice in full pads
02:00 Thoughts from Training Camp
09:16 Art Stapleton joins the show
10:20 Heavy rain on first day of practice in pads
12:00 Dart practicing in the Rain
14:30 Time to run the football
18:15 Harbaugh maximizing time in practice
24:20 Evolving the running game
27:45 The ball should not touch the ground
33:20 Emergence of Malachi Fields
37:06 Jack Kelly earning his stripes
40:00 Who has the edge in the kicking competition
45:20 Edge in the WR battle
48:00 bringing in OBJ for a reason
49:45 The Defense wants to Attack
53:00 Burns quiet by design
55:00 Bubble guys that can make the team
58:40 Nubin and Holland will step up this year
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- Justin and Snacks react to Day 4 of Giants Training Camp!
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- Justin and Snacks react to Day 3 of Giants Training Camp!
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0:00 Defense Dominates: New York Giants Training Camp Recap 3
02:00 Every minute of practice matters with Harbaugh
06:15 Arvell Reese flying in practice
08:58 Abdul Carter is going to be in DPOTY Conversation
12:30 Offense was sloppy
16:30 Ar'Darius Washington competing and playing fast
21:30 Colton Hood got picked on
23:05 Fields is looking like WR2
25:50 Offensive struggles
27:16 Braxton Berrios making a case to earn a spot on the roster
28:50 Francis Mauigoa powerful handwork
31:30 OBJ is Quiet
31:50 Kicker battle update
33:30 Who is looking impressive
35:00 Should we be worried about the offense
38:00 What’s the split with Tracy and Skattebo
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- Justin and Shaun react to Malik Nabers to start Giants training camp and talk about the biggest storylines coming out of camp
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0:00 Live from Giants Training Camp
01:35 Malik Nabers is looking GOOD
08:32 Nabers maturity in his recovery process
10:50 Takeaways from Dart so far
13:20 Growing Darts game
17:30 Receivers that Dart is leaning on
19:20 Fields finding ways to win
21:30 Darnell Mooney leading WR2
23:56 OL/DL run down
25:40 what are they doing with J.C. Davis
29:15 Need to see OBJ do well
30:05 Abdul Carter ready to be an elite pass rusher
32:00 How the Secondary is looking
36:00 Arvell Reese quiet to start camp
39:20 Kicking competition
41:40 Justin Tucker whispers among the beat writers
44:22 Harbaughs strict rules at camp
48:00 Thoughts on camp in WV
54:00 Training camp under Harbaugh
55:30 Fanatics Fivo, top 5 interception leaders in 2026
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About Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)
We are a podcast dedicated to New York Giants football getting you all the news and analysis you need. Justin Penik and Shaun Morash will keep you informed, updated and bring you Interviews of current and former Giants as well as media members around the team.Podcast website
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