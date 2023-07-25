Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)

We are a podcast dedicated to New York Giants football getting you all the news and analysis you need. Bobby Skinner and Justin Penik will keep you informed, up...
607 | Darren Waller Dominates Camp + Art Stapleton
00:00 Intro
2:40 Andrew Thomas extension
3:55 Darren Waller is awesome
10:55 Live event for Lions preseason game
12:40 Position battles
21:45 Tre Hawkins
23:20 Daniel Jones
25:25 Art Stapleton joins
26:50 Darren Waller (again)
30:15 Saquon Barkley debrief
40:30 Slot Corner Battle
46:15 Cole Beasley
49:15 Art’s record prediction
56:45 Jalin Hyatt
Bobby and Justin continue their PPP episodes as they look at 2nd year OT Evan Neal & 7th year DB Adoree' Jackson. The guys talk about who these players are, what their strengths and weaknesses are and what they expect their 2023 season to look like.
00:00 Intro & Evan Neal
12:00 Adoree' Jackson
7/27/2023
22:21
605 | Isaiah Hodgins + Leonard Williams | Giants Player, Profile & Projections
Bobby and Justin continue their PPP episodes as they look to 3rd year WR Isaiah Hodgins and 10th year Defensive Lineman Leonard Williams! The guys talk about who these players are, what their strengths and weaknesses are and what they expect their 2023 season to look like.
00:00 Intro & Isaiah Hodgins
14:33 Leonard Williams
7/26/2023
25:37
604 | Saquon Barkley is BACK!
Bobby and Justin are reacting to the news of Saquon Barkley signing a one year deal with the New York Giants before camp!
00:00 Intro
1:30 Cole Beasley
8:10 James Robinson
14:30 Camp Battles
15:30 Left Guard
20:20 Running Back #2
24:10 Nickel CB
32:30 Interior LB #2
36:15 Safety #2
39:30 EDGE #4
