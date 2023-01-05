Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday! More
Available Episodes
5 of 332
Was this too risky by Wander Franco to do this??
00:00 INTRO
00:43 Liam Hendriks speaks after beating cancer!
05:35 How big of a problem is the Mets' rotation?
11:07 Is Brian Cashman making excuses?
17:15 Which was the bigger homer in LA?
22:42 Cool or too casual from Wander Franco?
26:40 OUTRO
5/4/2023
28:10
Will tempers flare between Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo tonight?
00:00 INTRO
01:15 Will tempers flare between Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo?
06:05 What the hell is wrong with the Cardinals?
14:32 Should this pitcher have stayed in the game?
18:55 Are the O's one stud pitcher away from being WS contenders?
25:10 Blake Snell is hilarious
27:27 OUTRO
5/3/2023
28:39
Bryce Harper is BACK with the Phillies
00:00 INTRO
01:29 Bryce Harper is BACK!
08:20 Fernando Tatis gets a warm welcome at Petco Park
16:19 The Yankees are now in last place
22:16 Alex Verdugo is having a great season so far
26:07 Another new home run celebration!
28:33 OUTRO
5/2/2023
30:04
What went wrong for this disastrous White Sox team?
00:00 INTRO
01:23 Rangers sweep Yanks but lose deGrom...
05:36 So Mexico City is homer heaven?
10:35 What went wrong for this White Sox core?
18:28 Most impressive individual performance by a player in April?
25:27 Does Plouffe like this homer celebration??
27:35 OUTRO
5/1/2023
30:02
Forget the World Series... will the Phillies even make the playoffs?
00:00 INTRO
01:26 More surprised if Astros don't make the ALCS or the Phillies missing the playoffs altogether?
05:15 Giants-Padres in Mexico City, Mets-Braves for 1st time in 2023
10:55 Chance that the Pirates are this year's Orioles?
15:46 Postseason rematch with Mariners @ Blue Jays
21:10 Change any moment in baseball history?
26:24 OUTRO