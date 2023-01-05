Was this too risky by Wander Franco to do this??

Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday: 00:00 INTRO 00:43 Liam Hendriks speaks after beating cancer! 05:35 How big of a problem is the Mets' rotation? 11:07 Is Brian Cashman making excuses? 17:15 Which was the bigger homer in LA? 22:42 Cool or too casual from Wander Franco? 26:40 OUTRO