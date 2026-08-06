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934 episodes
- Chris Rose answers your questions on a rare SOLO EPISODE of Baseball Today!
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00:00 INTRO
02:16 Are the Cubs a threat to the Dodgers?
13:26 When will Aaron Judge be back?
19:00 Viewer questions!
47:48 OUTRO
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- Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!
Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.
Use our code for 10% off your next SeatGeek order*: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BASEBALL2026 . Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
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00:00 INTRO
03:20 Luis Arraez shines in Phillies debut
10:55 Tarik Skubal takes loss in Dodgers debut
25:53 Could the Tigers still make the postseason?
32:56 Which storyline is crazier?
43:45 George Lombard Jr’s MLB debut
49:51 OUTRO
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Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose
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- Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!
Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.
Register and learn more at https://www.bajablasthomeruns.com/. Subject to complete offer terms & restrictions. Offer activates at 9 AM ET for 24 hours the day after at least one 420 ft home run is hit. Limited to 1 offer per day and 5 redemptions per person all season. Ends 9/26/26 or when 500,000 redemptions have been reached, whichever occurs first.
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00:00 INTRO
01:43 More details on the Tarik Skubal trade
12:04 AL East trade deadline rankings
34:03 AL Central trades
41:38 Which other buyer had the most intriguing deadline?
56:06 More trade reaction
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Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!
Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.
Use our code for 10% off your next set of MLB tickets on SeatGeek *: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BASEBALL2026. Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount
Find out how baseball hits different with T-Mobile at https://www.T-Mobile.com/MLB
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Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.
Shop your favorite gear from the Jomboy Media store. Click here to shop today! https://shop.jomboymedia.com/
Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports
Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose
Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe
Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!
Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.
Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports
Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose
Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe
Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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