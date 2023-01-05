Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Baseball Today in the App
Listen to Baseball Today in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Baseball Today

Baseball Today

Podcast Baseball Today
Podcast Baseball Today

Baseball Today

Jomboy Media
add
Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday! More
SportsBaseball
Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday! More

Available Episodes

5 of 332
  • Was this too risky by Wander Franco to do this??
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday: 00:00 INTRO 00:43 Liam Hendriks speaks after beating cancer! 05:35 How big of a problem is the Mets' rotation? 11:07 Is Brian Cashman making excuses? 17:15 Which was the bigger homer in LA? 22:42 Cool or too casual from Wander Franco? 26:40 OUTRO
    5/4/2023
    28:10
  • Will tempers flare between Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo tonight?
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday Find the game’s future stars at https://www.topps.com  Visit https://www.hellofresh.com/today16 and use code today16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping! 00:00 INTRO 01:15 Will tempers flare between Alek Manoah and Alex Verdugo? 06:05 What the hell is wrong with the Cardinals? 14:32 Should this pitcher have stayed in the game? 18:55 Are the O's one stud pitcher away from being WS contenders? 25:10 Blake Snell is hilarious 27:27 OUTRO
    5/3/2023
    28:39
  • Bryce Harper is BACK with the Phillies
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday: Use code TODAY for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TODAY 00:00 INTRO 01:29 Bryce Harper is BACK! 08:20 Fernando Tatis gets a warm welcome at Petco Park 16:19 The Yankees are now in last place 22:16 Alex Verdugo is having a great season so far 26:07 Another new home run celebration! 28:33 OUTRO
    5/2/2023
    30:04
  • What went wrong for this disastrous White Sox team?
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday! Shop Lightbox lab-grown diamonds at http://bit.ly/3UICnx7 and use code BASEBALLTODAY10 for 10% off your purchase.  Find the game’s future stars at https://www.topps.com  00:00 INTRO 01:23 Rangers sweep Yanks but lose deGrom... 05:36 So Mexico City is homer heaven? 10:35 What went wrong for this White Sox core? 18:28 Most impressive individual performance by a player in April? 25:27 Does Plouffe like this homer celebration?? 27:35 OUTRO
    5/1/2023
    30:02
  • Forget the World Series... will the Phillies even make the playoffs?
    Chris Rose and Jolly Olive (filling in for Trevor Plouffe) discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday! Enjoy baseball around the clock with the start of the new season. Download and play MLB 9 Innings 23 https://bit.ly/MLB_9I_Jomboy_2023   Shop Lightbox lab-grown diamonds at http://bit.ly/3UICnx7 and use code BASEBALLTODAY10 for 10% off your purchase.  Get 20% off using code TODAY at https://www.calderalab.com/TODAY  00:00 INTRO 01:26 More surprised if Astros don't make the ALCS or the Phillies missing the playoffs altogether? 05:15 Giants-Padres in Mexico City, Mets-Braves for 1st time in 2023 10:55 Chance that the Pirates are this year's Orioles? 15:46 Postseason rematch with Mariners @ Blue Jays 21:10 Change any moment in baseball history? 26:24 OUTRO
    4/28/2023
    28:48

More Sports podcasts

About Baseball Today

Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday!
Podcast website

Listen to Baseball Today, OverDrive and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Baseball Today

Baseball Today

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Baseball Today: Podcasts in Family