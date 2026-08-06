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Baseball Today

Jomboy Media
BaseballSports
Baseball Today
Latest episode

934 episodes

  • Baseball Today

    Will Pete Crow-Armstrong win the NL MVP over Shohei Ohtani?

    08/06/2026 | 49 mins.
    Chris Rose answers your questions on a rare SOLO EPISODE of Baseball Today!

     

    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.

     

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    00:00 INTRO

    02:16 Are the Cubs a threat to the Dodgers?

    13:26 When will Aaron Judge be back?

    19:00 Viewer questions!

    47:48 OUTRO

     

    Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports

     

    Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose

     

    Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe

     

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Baseball Today

    Tarik Skubal takes the loss in Dodgers debut

    08/05/2026 | 50 mins.
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!

     

    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.

     

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    Shop your favorite gear from the Jomboy Media store. Click here to shop today! https://shop.jomboymedia.com/

     

    00:00 INTRO

    03:20 Luis Arraez shines in Phillies debut

    10:55 Tarik Skubal takes loss in Dodgers debut

    25:53 Could the Tigers still make the postseason?

    32:56 Which storyline is crazier?

    43:45 George Lombard Jr’s MLB debut

    49:51 OUTRO

     

     

    Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports

     

    Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose

     

    Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe

     

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Baseball Today

    Reaction to the MLB trade deadline!

    08/04/2026 | 59 mins.
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!

     

    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.

     

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    00:00 INTRO

    01:43 More details on the Tarik Skubal trade

    12:04 AL East trade deadline rankings

    34:03 AL Central trades

    41:38 Which other buyer had the most intriguing deadline?

    56:06 More trade reaction

     

     

    Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports

     

    Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose

     

    Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe

     

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Baseball Today

    Crazy trades happening all over MLB right now

    08/03/2026 | 1h
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!

     

    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.

     

    Use our code for 10% off your next set of MLB tickets on SeatGeek *: https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/BASEBALL2026. Sponsored by SeatGeek. *Restrictions apply. Max $20 discount

     

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    Event contracts carry risk of total loss and changing prices. Not good  for all investors. Not available in all states. Must be 21+. See Important Disclosures in Fanatics Markets app. Customers are introduced to Crypto.com by Paragon Global Markets, LLC, d/b/a Fanatics Markets IB, an Introducing Broker registered with the CFTC and a Member of the NFA.

     

    Shop your favorite gear from the Jomboy Media store. Click here to shop today! https://shop.jomboymedia.com/

     

    Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports

     

    Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose

     

    Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe

     

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Baseball Today

    Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal from the Tigers

    08/02/2026 | 28 mins.
    Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest stories in baseball Monday through Friday!

     

    Thanks to our partners at T-Mobile for sponsoring today’s episode.

     

    Follow us on X/Instagram: @ChrisRoseSports

     

    Chris Rose on X/Instagram: @ChrisRose

     

    Trevor Plouffe on X/Instagram @TrevorPlouffe

     

    Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Baseball Today
Chris Rose and Trevor Plouffe discuss the hottest topics in baseball Monday through Friday!
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