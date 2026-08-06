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00:00 INTRO



01:43 More details on the Tarik Skubal trade



12:04 AL East trade deadline rankings



34:03 AL Central trades



41:38 Which other buyer had the most intriguing deadline?



56:06 More trade reaction











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