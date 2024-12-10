The Greatest Bull Rider to Ever Live & The Woman Who Just Changed Rodeo Forever | Ep 009
Teton Ridge CEO Deirdre Lester & ProRodeo Hall of Fame bull rider Donnie Gay join the boys at the NFR.
The NFR Episode | Ep 008
We're gearing up for the best 10 days of rodeo and we sit down with tie down roper Brogan Miller to break down all things National Finals Rodeo. From reliving the first time Ty nodded his head inside the Thomas and Mack, to now just days away from his sixth trip to Las Vegas and a gold buckle on his mind. Plus, find out how you can have the chance to earn part of the $250,000 payout and the choice between a Tesla Cybertruck or a Ram truck and Elite trailer all on this weeks episode of Let's Freakin' Rodeo!
The Moment Tyson Durfey Knew He Would be a World Champion | Ep 007
Adversity either makes you or breaks you. It's how you handle the adversity and learnings along the way. For World Champion Tyson Durfey, he took the challenges he faced growing up and learning to trust God to fuel his motivation to make it to rodeo's biggest stages. The doubts of external voices were there, but he shares how he rose to the occasion. There is no shortage of motivation in this week's episode as Durfey gets us hyped up and ready to take on the world.
Inside the Mind of a Bull Fighter: Shocking Bullfighting Wrecks and Stories! | Ep 006
Some may ask who would ever dream of wanting to fight bulls for a living and willingly put themselves in harms way. But for Cody Webster that was never a question after the thrill of the first time. Arguably one of the best in the business, Webster joins the podcast to share more about why he fights, the passion that fuels him despite the injuries and what continues to keep him at the top of his game.
Rodeo’s Most Dangerous Event? Inside the World of Bareback Riding! | Ep 005
After a broken neck and spinal fusion, what would make a cowboy want to climb back in the bucking chute and ride some of the strongest and wildest animals on earth? For the love of the game. NFR Qualifier and Bareback rider Leighton Berry joins the podcast to talk his decision on trading in his rope for a bareback riggin at a young age and the mental game of competing in one the most physically demanding sports in the world.
Let’s Freakin’ Rodeo! Time to get Western with 6-time NFR qualifier, 2024 Houston Champion, and 2023 winner of The American Rodeo, Ty Harris, alongside notable filmmaker Cole Harris, creator of the popular documentary “Journey to the NFR.” Produced by Teton Ridge, this show brings together candid stories, personal experiences, and hot takes from the rodeo world. Whether Ty and Cole are chatting with industry guests, celebrities, or sharing behind-the-scenes insights on topics typically discussed behind closed doors, they make the highs and lows of rodeo relatable for both enthusiasts and newcomers. Expect the unexpected—it’s always a good time when you’re Rodeoin’.