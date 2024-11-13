#87 Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle - Biblical Slaves, Women, and the Unforgivable Sin
Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle run the extremely popular online Christian ministry 'Give Me an Answer'. In this episode they discuss troubling passages in the Old Testament, New Testament sexism, Job, doubting Thomas, the unforgivable sin (blaspheming the Holy Spirit), and more.
2:46:18
#86 Pre-Election Podcast - Destiny on Immigration, Trump, and Voter ID
Steven Bonnell II, known online as Destiny, is an American live streamer and political commentator. He joins me to talk about Trump, Kamala, Biden, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Mark Zuckerberg, Voter ID, immigration, demographic change, and who to vote for in the upcoming election.
1:38:08
#85 Magnify - 7 Translation Problems in Genesis
Magnify is a YouTube channel of mostly short-form content, covering interesting details across history, linguistics, and religion.
1:36:37
#84 David Nutt - The Truth About Drugs
David Nutt is an English neuropsychopharmacologist specialising in the research of drugs that affect the brain and conditions such as addiction, anxiety, and sleep. He was the UK Government's chief advisor on drug policy. He was fired in 2009 after criticising the Government's approach to drug harms.
58:55
#83 Esoterica - The History of the Demiurge
Justin Sledge is currently a part-time professor of philosophy and religion at several institutions in the Metro-Detroit area and a popular local educator. His YouTube channel is "Esoterica".
