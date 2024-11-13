Powered by RND
Within Reason

Alex J O'Connor
For the curious. A philosophy podcast that sometimes flirts with other disciplines, Within Reason has featured guests including Richard Dawkins, Douglas Murray...
Society & CulturePhilosophyReligion & Spirituality

Available Episodes

  • #87 Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle - Biblical Slaves, Women, and the Unforgivable Sin
    Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle run the extremely popular online Christian ministry ‪'Give Me an Answer'‬. In this episode they discuss troubling passages in the Old Testament, New Testament sexism, Job, doubting Thomas, the unforgivable sin (blaspheming the Holy Spirit), and more.
    --------  
    2:46:18
  • #86 Pre-Election Podcast - Destiny on Immigration, Trump, and Voter ID
    Steven Bonnell II, known online as Destiny, is an American live streamer and political commentator. He joins me to talk about Trump, Kamala, Biden, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Mark Zuckerberg, Voter ID, immigration, demographic change, and who to vote for in the upcoming election.
    --------  
    1:38:08
  • #85 Magnify - 7 Translation Problems in Genesis
    Magnify is a YouTube channel of mostly short-form content, covering interesting details across history, linguistics, and religion.
    --------  
    1:36:37
  • #84 David Nutt - The Truth About Drugs
    David Nutt is an English neuropsychopharmacologist specialising in the research of drugs that affect the brain and conditions such as addiction, anxiety, and sleep. He was the UK Government's chief advisor on drug policy. He was fired in 2009 after criticising the Government's approach to drug harms.
    --------  
    58:55
  • #83 Esoterica - The History of the Demiurge
    Justin Sledge is currently a part-time professor of philosophy and religion at several institutions in the Metro-Detroit area and a popular local educator. His YouTube channel is "Esoterica".
    --------  
    1:49:51

About Within Reason

For the curious. A philosophy podcast that sometimes flirts with other disciplines, Within Reason has featured guests including Richard Dawkins, Douglas Murray, William Lane Craig, Peter Singer, Konstantin Kisin, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
