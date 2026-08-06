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2210 episodes
- Steve says there's a deeply uncomfortable truth about the overall state of the American economy that nobody — Left or Right — wants to confront. Then, Dr. Mollie James joins the program to discuss why employers are starting to walk away from traditional health insurance. In Hour Two, Theology Thursday continues the 7 Deadly Worldviews series on Pragmatism.
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- Steve says America isn't plagued by a "mental health crisis," but devotion to a rival religion — and it's time the American Right admits it. Then, the team plays a game of Buy, Sell, or Hold. Daniel Horowitz joins in with his weekly message of woe and lamentation.
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- Steve says Caitlin Clark's non-answer on dudes competing in women's sports is an absolute betrayal of her millions of fans and explains why she shouldn't get away with not taking a stand for young girls. Then, author and pastor Michael Clary joins the program to talk about his book, "Loser Theology: Why the Weak Will Not Inherit the Earth." Hour Two is Fake News or Not, as the team reacts to clips from conservative commentator Robby Starbuck's recent expose on Candace Owens.
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- Steve says President Trump needs to refocus all of his attention back to domestic policy and away from the Iran conflict — once and for all. Then, pollster Brent Buchanan joins the program to discuss what the data is saying about Republicans' prospects in the midterms. Hour Two is another round of Ask Deace Anything, featuring questions from Steve's audience on X.
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- Steve, Todd, and Aaron are joined by BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre for the Deace Group, where the panel discusses the case of Shiloh Hendrix and whether it's a clear-cut violation of the First Amendment. Then, the roundtable talks about the low-T GOP, this week featuring Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Hour Two is Feedback Friday.
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About Steve Deace Show
Principled conservatism with a snarky twist served up daily.Podcast website
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