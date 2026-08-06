Steve says Caitlin Clark's non-answer on dudes competing in women's sports is an absolute betrayal of her millions of fans and explains why she shouldn't get away with not taking a stand for young girls. Then, author and pastor Michael Clary joins the program to talk about his book, "Loser Theology: Why the Weak Will Not Inherit the Earth." Hour Two is Fake News or Not, as the team reacts to clips from conservative commentator Robby Starbuck's recent expose on Candace Owens.



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