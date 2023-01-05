Principled conservatism with a snarky twist served up daily. More
US Elections COMPROMISED by China? | Guest: Ryan Walters | 5/4/23
Steve discusses how an election systems company with shady leadership dropped its defamation suit against an election integrity group and why it's existentially concerning. Then, Oklahoma superintendent of public education Ryan Walters joins the program to discuss his daily fight against the woke Left in his deep red state. In Hour Two, Theology Thursday is a conversation with Pastor Mark Driscoll. Finally, the team plays a game of three non-political questions, courtesy of Ana Hibbs.
5/4/2023
1:38:38
Fox News Makes It Official: SCREW YOU | Guest: Daniel Horowitz | 5/3/23
Steve discusses how Fox News' supposed leaking of hot mic moments featuring Tucker Carlson is merely meant for one reason: to show their disdain for their own viewers. Then, the team plays a game of Buy, Sell, or Hold on a plethora of topics from vinegar to the GOP primary. Finally, Daniel Horowitz from the "Conservative Review" podcast joins the program to share his thoughts on Vivek Ramaswamy.
5/3/2023
1:38:06
Vivek Is a SNAKE | Guest: Jordan Schachtel | 5/2/23
Aaron and Todd discuss GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and his recent master class on the art of projection. Then, independent journalist Jordan Schachtel joins the program to discuss a COVID fabulist and the WEF going to China. In Hour Two, Todd and Aaron play Fake News or Not on a comprehensive list of the worst conspiracy theories turned accepted truths. Ana Hibbs joins the program to torture the guys. And Aaron's brief review of Blaze Media's new movie, "Re-Opening."
5/2/2023
1:37:55
Tucker Carlson's Ouster: Why Worldview Is DESTINY | Guest: Bob Vander Plaats | 5/1/23
Steve discusses the real motivation for Fox News and Rupert Murdoch to get rid of Tucker Carlson and why it illustrates how worldview trumps everything — even profit. Then, Bob Vander Plaats joins the show to discuss why Republican presidential hopefuls MUST go all in on the life issue. In Hour Two, Ask Deace Anything is back, featuring questions from Steve's audience on Facebook.
5/1/2023
1:38:15
Top 10 Most INSPIRING Bible Verses | 4/26/23
Steve, Todd, and Aaron read their top 10 most inspiring and favorite Bible verses, and explain why they made the list.
