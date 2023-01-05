Fox News Makes It Official: SCREW YOU | Guest: Daniel Horowitz | 5/3/23

Steve discusses how Fox News' supposed leaking of hot mic moments featuring Tucker Carlson is merely meant for one reason: to show their disdain for their own viewers. Then, the team plays a game of Buy, Sell, or Hold on a plethora of topics from vinegar to the GOP primary. Finally, Daniel Horowitz from the "Conservative Review" podcast joins the program to share his thoughts on Vivek Ramaswamy.