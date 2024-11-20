Powered by RND
Serial

Podcast Serial
Serial Productions & The New York Times
Our new podcast, “The Good Whale,” is out now. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts, or follow it here: https://lnk.to/good-whale Serial Productions ma...
NewsTrue CrimeSociety & Culture

  • The Good Whale - Trailer
    After the movie "Free Willy" became a hit, word got out that the star of the film, a killer whale named Keiko, was sick and living in a tiny pool at a Mexican amusement park. Fans were outraged and pleaded for his release. "The Good Whale" tells the story of the wildly ambitious science experiment to return Keiko to the ocean — while the world watched. An epic tale that starts in Mexico and ends in Norway, the six-episode series follows Keiko as he's transported from country to country, each time landing in the hands of well-intentioned people who believe they know what's best for him – people who still disagree, decades later, about whether they did the right thing. Our new podcast, "The Good Whale," is out now. Follow it here, or search for it wherever you get your podcasts.
    --------  
    4:40
  • Serial S04 - Ep. 2: The Special Project
    In 2002, an elite interrogation team secretly staged Guantánamo's most elaborate intel operation — to try to get a single detainee to talk.
    --------  
    48:45
  • Serial S04 - Ep. 1: Poor Baby Raul
    Maybe you have an idea in your head about what it was like to work at Guantánamo, one of the most notorious prisons in the world. Think again.
    --------  
    41:33
  • Serial S04 - Trailer
    From Serial Productions and The New York Times, Serial Season 4 is a history of Guantánamo told by people who lived through key moments in Guantánamo's evolution, who know things the rest of us don't about what it's like to be caught inside an improvised justice system. Episodes 1 and 2 arrive Thursday, March 28.
    --------  
    2:22
  • The Kids of Rutherford County - Ep. 2
    A young lawyer named Wes Clark can't get the Rutherford County juvenile court to let his clients out of detention — even when the law says they shouldn't have been held in the first place. He's frustrated and demoralized, until he makes a friend. From Serial Productions and The New York Times in partnership with ProPublica and Nashville Public Radio, "The Kids of Rutherford County" is reported and hosted by Meribah Knight, a Peabody-award winning reporter based in the South.
    --------  
    34:27

About Serial

Our new podcast, "The Good Whale," is out now. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts, or follow it here: https://lnk.to/good-whale Serial Productions makes narrative podcasts that have transformed the medium. "Serial" began in 2014 as a spinoff of the public radio show "This American Life." In 2017, we formed Serial Productions when we launched the podcast "S-Town." Since then, Serial Productions has produced every season of "Serial" along with shows like "Nice White Parents," "The Trojan Horse Affair," "The Coldest Case in Laramie," "The Retrievals" and more. In 2020, we joined the New York Times Company. Our shows have reached many millions of listeners and have won nearly every major journalism award for audio, including the first-ever Peabody Award given to a podcast.
