Settle In with PBS News
PBS News
    Inside Red Lobster's comeback

    12/30/2025

    Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun first came to the U.S. as a child after growing up in Nigeria, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. After stints in finance, he found himself leading restaurant chain P.F Chang's and last year was appointed CEO of Red Lobster just as it emerged from bankruptcy. In this episode of "Settle In," Geoff Bennett speaks to Adamolekun about his journey from being an immigrant to a CEO, the expectations that come with being a young Black executive and how he's leading Red Lobster out of bankruptcy.

    Why Malcolm Gladwell is always changing his mind

    12/23/2025 | 53 mins.

    Author Malcolm Gladwell doesn't trust people who don't change their minds. He sits down with Amna Nawaz to discuss what he's learned through revisiting his first book, The Tipping Point, 25 years later, and how he handles hateful comments online.

    The 'Health Nerd' on what we get wrong about science

    12/16/2025 | 37 mins.

    Epidemiologist Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, who writes the "Health Nerd" blog, talks with Geoff Bennett about bad scientific data, misconceptions around what we eat, and RFK's "Make America Healthy Again" crusade.

    Settle In with Irin Carmon

    12/09/2025 | 1h 2 mins.

    Journalist Irin Carmon was eight months pregnant when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the right to an abortion back to state lawmakers. In this episode of Settle In, Carmon tells Amna Nawaz about how her own experience informed her book "Unbearable," which follows five other pregnant women in New York City and Alabama, and how the history of labor and delivery helps explain the fractured health care systems we have today.

    The point of being human, according to Nick Offerman

    12/02/2025 | 29 mins.

    Geoff Bennett talks with comedian and actor Nick Offerman about his love of woodworking, how it shapes his acting, and his dream role.

About Settle In with PBS News

Settle in with us each week for in-depth conversations with people we think you should know on topics that help explain the world around us.
