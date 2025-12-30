Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun first came to the U.S. as a child after growing up in Nigeria, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. After stints in finance, he found himself leading restaurant chain P.F Chang's and last year was appointed CEO of Red Lobster just as it emerged from bankruptcy. In this episode of "Settle In," Geoff Bennett speaks to Adamolekun about his journey from being an immigrant to a CEO, the expectations that come with being a young Black executive and how he's leading Red Lobster out of bankruptcy. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy