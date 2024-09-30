Powered by RND
The David Frum Show

Podcast The David Frum Show
The Atlantic
To defend democracy, one has to believe in it. To believe in democracy, one has to understand it. Where it came from. How it works. What’s true. What’s not. Wha...
NewsNews Commentary

Available Episodes

  • Introducing: The David Frum Show
    To defend democracy, one has to believe in it. To believe in democracy, one has to understand it. Where it came from. How it works. What's true. What's not. What others did before you. How it could be better. How to make a difference.  Each week, The David Frum Show digs deep into the big questions people have about our society, explains the progress Americans have made together, and reminds us that the American idea is worth defending.
About The David Frum Show

To defend democracy, one has to believe in it. To believe in democracy, one has to understand it. Where it came from. How it works. What’s true. What’s not. What others did before you. How it could be better. How to make a difference.  Each week, The David Frum Show digs deep into the big questions people have about our society, explains the progress Americans have made together, and reminds us that the American idea is worth defending.
