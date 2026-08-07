Why does the World Cup endure in an age of fractured attention? Is FreddyLA7 a real person? Charlie Warzel speaks with Men in Blazers founder Roger Bennett to chart how the World Cup has become far more than a sporting event and how this year’s tournament marks a turning point for soccer in the United States. They talk about how social media is transforming fandom into an endless thread of storytelling—amplifying goals, celebrations, memes, local rituals, and fan “bits” around the world. On the eve of the final, Bennett breaks down what the World Cup has taught us about national pride, collective memory, and the internet in 2026.



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