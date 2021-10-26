Presenting: "Some of My Best Friends Are" from Pushkin

Here's a sneak peek of a Pushkin podcast called Some of My Best Friends Are. As in, "I'm not a racist, some of my best friends are..." The show is hosted by Khalil Muhammad and Ben Austen, two best friends who grew up together on the South Side of Chicago in '80s. Khalil is Black; Ben is white. They met as teenagers bagging groceries for $3.25 an hour. Now Khalil is a Harvard historian and Ben is an award winning journalist. Khalil and Ben invite listeners into their conversations about the absurdities and intricacies of race in America. Mixing anecdotes, entertaining storytelling, and thoughtful debate, Some of My Best Friends Are... helps listeners make sense of our deeply divided country. In the preview, Khalil and Ben are reeling from a terrible string of crimes that happened recently in their Chicago neighborhood. They wrestle with the question of how to respond to violence so people can feel safe, without over-policing communities. You can hear more, by searching for Some of My Best Friends Are wherever you get your podcasts.