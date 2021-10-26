Some call it Hurricane Katrina. Some call it the Federal Flood. Others call it the day the levees broke. On August 29, 2005, the city of New Orleans was submerg... More
Holy Week — Part 1: Rupture
The first episode of a new podcast from The Atlantic. Holy Week: The story of a revolution undone.
The story of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 1968, is often recounted as a conclusion to a powerful era of civil rights in America, but how did this hero’s murder come to be the stitching used to tie together a narrative of victory? The week that followed his killing was one of the most fiery, disruptive, and revolutionary, and is nearly forgotten.
Over the course of eight episodes, Holy Week brings forward the stories of the activists who turned heartbreak into action, families scorched by chaos, and politicians who worked to contain the grief. Seven days diverted the course of a social revolution and set the stage for modern clashes over voting rights, redlining, critical race theory, and the role of racial unrest in today’s post–George Floyd reckoning.
3/22/2023
21:27
Introducing Holy Week
Holy Week: The story of a revolution undone.
2/28/2023
5:49
Presenting: "Some of My Best Friends Are" from Pushkin
Here's a sneak peek of a Pushkin podcast called Some of My Best Friends Are. As in, "I'm not a racist, some of my best friends are..."
The show is hosted by Khalil Muhammad and Ben Austen, two best friends who grew up together on the South Side of Chicago in '80s. Khalil is Black; Ben is white. They met as teenagers bagging groceries for $3.25 an hour. Now Khalil is a Harvard historian and Ben is an award winning journalist.
Khalil and Ben invite listeners into their conversations about the absurdities and intricacies of race in America. Mixing anecdotes, entertaining storytelling, and thoughtful debate, Some of My Best Friends Are... helps listeners make sense of our deeply divided country.
In the preview, Khalil and Ben are reeling from a terrible string of crimes that happened recently in their Chicago neighborhood. They wrestle with the question of how to respond to violence so people can feel safe, without over-policing communities.
You can hear more, by searching for Some of My Best Friends Are wherever you get your podcasts.
12/16/2021
42:23
Presenting: The Review, a new podcast from The Atlantic
Hello Floodlines listeners — a new podcast is here just for you. On The Review, The Atlantic's writers and guests discuss how we entertain ourselves and how that shapes the way we understand the world.
10/29/2021
2:08
Introducing: How to Build a Happy Life
Hello Floodlines listeners, we'd like to introduce you to a new show!
In this series, host Arthur Brooks digs into research and offers tools to help you live more joyfully. Join us for deep conversations with psychologists, experts, and friends of The Atlantic's Chief Happiness Correspondent. For more info, visit www.theatlantic.com/happy, or search for How to Build a Happy Life on your podcast app.
