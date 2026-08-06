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Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

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Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood
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234 episodes

  • Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

    202. Coco Chanel - The Fascist Fashionista Redux

    08/06/2026 | 56 mins.
    Coco Chanel is one of the most iconic names in fashion, popularised the tan, invented the little black dress LBD, etc, unfortunately she was also a Nazi collaborator.
    Hosted by Katie Charlwood
    BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources
    Tell me where to go on tour! First Tickets now released!!!
    Listen to Day & Nightshade
    Donate at:
    Patreon
    Tip Jar
    Follow me on…
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Facebook
    Bluesky

    Fan Mail:
    Katie Charlwood
    C/O The Postal Store
    Unit 11A
    Forte Retail Park
    Letterkenny
    Co. Donegal
    Ireland
    F92 DY22

    Business Enquiries: katie@whodidwhatnowpod.com


    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

    202. Aaron Burr - Sir!

    07/28/2026 | 53 mins.
    Aaron Burr is a man you may know as the guy who lost a popularity contest to Thomas Jefferson and then shot a guy who rap-sings. But the story of Aaron Burr, Sir, is much more interesting that Lin Manuel Miranda put on the stage. So curl up with your cocoa and lets hear all about Aaron Burr!
    Hosted by Katie Charlwood
    BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources
    Tell me where to go on tour! First Tickets now released!!!
    Listen to Day & Nightshade
    Donate at:
    Patreon
    Tip Jar
    Follow me on…
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Facebook
    Bluesky

    Fan Mail:
    Katie Charlwood
    C/O The Postal Store
    Unit 11A
    Forte Retail Park
    Letterkenny
    Co. Donegal
    Ireland
    F92 DY22

    Business Enquiries: katie@whodidwhatnowpod.com


    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

    201. The Protest Psychosis

    07/21/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
    During the Civil Rights Era, a new diagnosis emerged, a very specific form of schizophrenia that disproportinally targed Black Men...

    Hosted by Katie Charlwood
    BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources
    Tell me where to go on tour! First Tickets now released!!!
    Listen to Day & Nightshade
    Donate at:
    Patreon
    Tip Jar
    Follow me on…
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Facebook
    Bluesky

    Fan Mail:
    Katie Charlwood
    C/O The Postal Store
    Unit 11A
    Forte Retail Park
    Letterkenny
    Co. Donegal
    Ireland
    F92 DY22

    Business Enquiries: katie@whodidwhatnowpod.com


    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

    200. Belle Gunness - Butcher of Men

    07/12/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    200th Episode!!! We're on episode 200 and to celebrate here is a bonus episode about a murderess, Lady Bluebeard, Butcher of Men, Hell's Bell, the one, the only, Belle Gunness, a woman who may be America's most prolific serial killer. Just when you thought the story couldnt get worse, it did.
    Hosted by Katie Charlwood
    BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources
    Tell me where to go on tour! First Tickets now released!!!
    Pre-order Becoming Venus
    Listen to Day & Nightshade
    Donate at:
    Patreon
    Tip Jar
    Follow me on…
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Facebook
    Bluesky

    Fan Mail:
    Katie Charlwood
    C/O The Postal Store
    Unit 11A
    Forte Retail Park
    Letterkenny
    Co. Donegal
    Ireland
    F92 DY22

    Business Enquiries: katie@whodidwhatnowpod.com


    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

    199. Inherited Wounds : Indigenous Boarding School System

    07/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    The United States of America is 250 years old..ish, but in becoming the USA, entire communities, nations and cultures were crushed beneath teh wheel of "progress." Indigenous people in North America were removed from their land, had their practices, knowledge and culture stripped from them. One of the major cogs in the assimilation machine was the Native American boarding school system. A system of abuse that caused trauma that affected generations, inherited wounds.
    Hosted by Katie Charlwood
    BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources
    Tell me where to go on tour! First Tickets now released!!!
    Listen to Day & Nightshade
    Donate at:
    Patreon
    Tip Jar
    Follow me on…
    Instagram
    TikTok
    Facebook
    Bluesky

    Fan Mail:
    Katie Charlwood
    C/O The Postal Store
    Unit 11A
    Forte Retail Park
    Letterkenny
    Co. Donegal
    Ireland
    F92 DY22

    Business Enquiries: katie@whodidwhatnowpod.com

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood
Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the people, places and events that make history a bit more interesting! Part of the Inflection network
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