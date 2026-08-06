Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

The United States of America is 250 years old..ish, but in becoming the USA, entire communities, nations and cultures were crushed beneath teh wheel of "progress." Indigenous people in North America were removed from their land, had their practices, knowledge and culture stripped from them. One of the major cogs in the assimilation machine was the Native American boarding school system. A system of abuse that caused trauma that affected generations, inherited wounds.

Hosted by Katie Charlwood

BIPOC Mental Health Awareness Resources

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