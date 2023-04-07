Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Who Did What Now in the App
Listen to Who Did What Now in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Who Did What Now

Who Did What Now

Podcast Who Did What Now
Podcast Who Did What Now

Who Did What Now

Katie Charlwood
add
Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the p...
More
History
Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the p...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 85
  • 69. King Alfonso XIII - The Raunchiest Royal
    Seeing as this is Episode 69 (nice) why not take find out the history of the only King to be both nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and for having a stake in the adult film industry. The Playboy King and El Africano were among monikers the monarch earned during his time on the Spanish throne... before he gave it away to a dictatorship. So jump into this week's episode and find out why King Alfonso XIII of Spain really was the randiest royal. Hosted by Katie Charlwood  Part of the Airwave Media Network - www.airwavemedia.com Let's go on vacation! https://trovatrip.com/trip//europe/united-kingdom/united-kingdom-with-katie-charlwood-may-2024 Wishlist Wishlist Donate at:  Patreon  Tip Jar Follow me on… Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook Business Enquiries: [email protected] Looking to Advertise, Contact: [email protected] Fan Mail: Who Did What Now Podcast C/O Endgame Comics & Collectables 11 Market Square Letterkenny Donegal Ireland F92 R8W2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/4/2023
    43:44
  • 68. Dr James Barry - the Medical Pioneer with a Secret!
    Dr James Barry was the very first European doctor to perform a caesarean section in which both mother and baby survived, he was a pioneer in preventative medicine, befriended a revolutionary and had a spat with the lady with the lamp herself, Florence Nightingale. Despite such accolades and an exciting life, a secret was discovered upon Barry's death that created a scandal and caused the British military to seal Dr Barry's records for a hundred years. Hosted by Katie Charlwood  Part of the Airwave Media Network - www.airwavemedia.com Let's go on vacation! https://trovatrip.com/trip//europe/united-kingdom/united-kingdom-with-katie-charlwood-may-2024 Wishlist Wishlist Donate at:  Patreon  Tip Jar Follow me on… Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook Business Enquiries: [email protected] Looking to Advertise, Contact: [email protected] Fan Mail: Who Did What Now Podcast C/O Endgame Comics & Collectables 11 Market Square Letterkenny Donegal Ireland F92 R8W2 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    55:50
  • 67. Mary Jane Kelly - The Ripper's Final Kill...?
    Mary Jane Kelly has been an enigma of sorts for over a century, as well as being an exception to the rule. So much of Kelly's life is seeped in mystery, in fact we have known more about her death than we do about her life, until now... Join Katie and her special guest Melissa from the God's Favourites podcast as they discuss why they believe there's more to the Kelly case than meets the eye. Hosted by Katie Charlwood  Part of the Airwave Media Network - www.airwavemedia.com Let's go on vacation! https://trovatrip.com/trip//europe/united-kingdom/united-kingdom-with-katie-charlwood-may-2024 Wishlist Wishlist Donate at:  Patreon  Tip Jar Follow me on… Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook Business Enquiries: [email protected] Looking to Advertise, Contact: [email protected] Fan Mail: Who Did What Now Podcast Willow Tree Farm Donegal Ireland F94KX64 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/19/2023
    1:23:54
  • Bittisode 015: Sex Worker Brides and the Creation of the Millionaire
    France was in crippling debt and a Scotsman of all people had the ultimate plan to save the country, all he needed was a bank, some drunk soldiers and a prostitute or two... Hosted by Katie Charlwood  Part of the Airwave Media Network - www.airwavemedia.com Wishlist Wishlist Donate at:  Patreon  Tip Jar Follow me on… Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook Business Enquiries: [email protected] Looking to Advertise, Contact: [email protected] Fan Mail: Who Did What Now Podcast Willow Tree Farm Donegal Ireland F94KX64 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/11/2023
    25:10
  • 66. Catherine Eddowes - The Penultimate Victim
    Catherine Eddowes is the penultimate victim of the so-called "canonical five" during the infamous Whitechapel Murders. Being moved from pillar to post for much of her life, she faced hardship from a young age, then through into womanhood, hardships that would lead her to Whitechapel and ultimately, her demise. Hosted by Katie Charlwood  Part of the Airwave Media Network - www.airwavemedia.com Into The Night - Heartland Pagan Festival - Promo Code: KATIE23 Join the Vacation List https://my.trovatrip.com/public/l/email/katie-charlwood Wishlist Wishlist Donate at:  Patreon  Tip Jar Follow me on… Twitter Instagram TikTok Facebook Business Enquiries: [email protected] Looking to Advertise, Contact: [email protected] Fan Mail: Who Did What Now Podcast Willow Tree Farm Donegal Ireland F94KX64 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    56:09

More History podcasts

About Who Did What Now

Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the people, places and events that make history a bit more interesting!
Podcast website

Listen to Who Did What Now, The Ancients and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Who Did What Now

Who Did What Now

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store