Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the p...
69. King Alfonso XIII - The Raunchiest Royal
Seeing as this is Episode 69 (nice) why not take find out the history of the only King to be both nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and for having a stake in the adult film industry. The Playboy King and El Africano were among monikers the monarch earned during his time on the Spanish throne... before he gave it away to a dictatorship. So jump into this week's episode and find out why King Alfonso XIII of Spain really was the randiest royal.
Hosted by Katie Charlwood
7/4/2023
43:44
68. Dr James Barry - the Medical Pioneer with a Secret!
Dr James Barry was the very first European doctor to perform a caesarean section in which both mother and baby survived, he was a pioneer in preventative medicine, befriended a revolutionary and had a spat with the lady with the lamp herself, Florence Nightingale. Despite such accolades and an exciting life, a secret was discovered upon Barry's death that created a scandal and caused the British military to seal Dr Barry's records for a hundred years.
6/26/2023
55:50
67. Mary Jane Kelly - The Ripper's Final Kill...?
Mary Jane Kelly has been an enigma of sorts for over a century, as well as being an exception to the rule. So much of Kelly's life is seeped in mystery, in fact we have known more about her death than we do about her life, until now... Join Katie and her special guest Melissa from the God's Favourites podcast as they discuss why they believe there's more to the Kelly case than meets the eye.
6/19/2023
1:23:54
Bittisode 015: Sex Worker Brides and the Creation of the Millionaire
France was in crippling debt and a Scotsman of all people had the ultimate plan to save the country, all he needed was a bank, some drunk soldiers and a prostitute or two...
5/11/2023
25:10
66. Catherine Eddowes - The Penultimate Victim
Catherine Eddowes is the penultimate victim of the so-called "canonical five" during the infamous Whitechapel Murders. Being moved from pillar to post for much of her life, she faced hardship from a young age, then through into womanhood, hardships that would lead her to Whitechapel and ultimately, her demise.
Whoever said history was boring obviously wasn’t paying attention. Each week, join Katie Charlwood, history harlot and reader of books, as she delves into the people, places and events that make history a bit more interesting!