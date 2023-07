Who Did What Now With Katie Charlwood

69. King Alfonso XIII - The Raunchiest Royal

Seeing as this is Episode 69 (nice) why not take find out the history of the only King to be both nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and for having a stake in the adult film industry. The Playboy King and El Africano were among monikers the monarch earned during his time on the Spanish throne... before he gave it away to a dictatorship. So jump into this week's episode and find out why King Alfonso XIII of Spain really was the randiest royal. Hosted by Katie Charlwood