After dismissing parliament of Oxford in 1681, Charles pursued alliance with the Tories and emasculation of the Whigs and Dissenters at all political levels. He pursued a strategy with determination and consistency he had rarely shown at any other point. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The settlements following the Restoration didn't turn out exactly as the Three Kingdoms or indeed Charles imagined, but nonetheless for the moment king and his parliaments were in a honeymoon period. Soon to be challenged by Plague, Fire and War. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The Dutch raid on the Medway effectively brought the Second Anglo Dutchto an end, and also the honeymoon period. From 1667 to 1681, Charles sought to play off factions in parliament, to keep his freedom of action, enhance royal power where he could and court the French - their friendship, and bribes. The public announcement of James' catholicism in 1677 became the driving factor in an increasingly unruly politics, of Whig and Tory. Until at the Oxford parliament in 1681, Charles chose one side - the Tory. He would never allow parliament to sit again. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

The reign of James II and the Glorious Revolution was a central part of the national story built by Whig historians. But since the 20th century the picture has been heavily revised with new perspectives, such as the view from all three kingdoms, a more nuanced view of James and his intentions, criticisms of the idea of a bloodless revolution, how much the voice of the people mattered - and was it a Revolution at all? Or a conserative assertion of ancient right? This episode is about James and the historiography Glorious Revolution. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

At the parliament on April 1685, Scotland demonstrated how loyal subjects should treat their king - an example which was duly followed by their southern neighbours soon afterwards. Yet despite this enthusiastic reception, within weeks James faced two rebellions. In Western Scotland the Earl of Argyl raised the fiery cross to summon the clans, and in South West England the Duke of Monmouth was joined by thousands of rebels eager to fight for religious freedom. The outcome would be soaked in blood. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About The History of England

About The History of England

About The History of England

This my re-telling of the story of England. I aim to be honest, and rigorous - but always loving of my country's history. It is a regular, chronological podcast, starting from the end of Roman Britain. There are as many of the great events I can squeeze in, of course, but I also try to keep an eye on how people lived, their language, what was important to them, the forces that shaped their lives and destinies, that sort of thing. To listen free of adverts, support the podcast, access a library of 150+ hours of shedcasts of me warbling on, and get new shedcasts every month, why not become a member at https://thehistoryofengland.co.uk/become-a-member ? You know it makes sense... Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.