373 Dreaming of a Golden Age
The Parliament that convened in November 1641 would define Charles' reign. He would have to offer some concessions. but who would define their extent? The sympathetic royalist MPs, the moderate Reformers - or the Radical members of the Junto? And Charles still had Strafford at his side, breathing fire.
4/30/2023
39:20
372 Go On Vigorously
Charles and his Privy Council stretched life and limb to equip and pay for a new army to pull the king out of this fire. The Junto and Scots did everything they could to keep him in it. The result came in at Newburn.
4/23/2023
43:45
371 Parliament Recalled
As an exhausted king arrived back in Whitehall, his view had not changed one whit - the Scots must be taught a lesson and returned to obedience. More ,money raising ventures followed, but it was quickly clear that only one could solve the problem - parliament
4/16/2023
49:44
370 Reduce to Obedience
'I expect not anything can reduce that people to obedience but force only' Charles wrote to Hamilton in 1638, and the actions of the General Assembly of the Kirk had made probably made it inevitable. And sure the combined might of England, Ireland and Royalist Scots could do the job. Wentworth certainly thought so.
4/2/2023
45:16
369 Daur ye say Mass in my lug?
Against sage advice, Charles was determined to bring Scottish and English churches into harmony, by introducing a Scottish Book of Common prayer, and Canons. When the new service was to be used on 23rd July 1638, opponents were prepared.
This my retelling of the story of England, which is a regular, chronological podcast, starting from the end of Roman Britain. I’m a bloke in a shed, but I make sure this is good, properly prepared history, and then fill it with my enthusiasm. You’ll find the great events and people for sure – but also some of the byways, of how people lived, their language, and the forces that shaped their lives and destinies.(Note iTunes only displays a list of 300 episodes. There are rather more, which all other podcatchers DO list).