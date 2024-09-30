This episode of Southern Gothic originally aired on March 5, 2021.
When the Civil War drew to a close, the United States’ railway networks, particularly those in the Southern states, were in shambles. During the Reconstruction era, the rehabilitation of the southern rails and expansion of transcontinental railroads became a major undertaking, and as the importance of the railroad rose.
In the three decades after the Civil War over 170,000 miles of track were added to America’s railway system; it opened the western states for further settlement and reestablished the accessibility of the southern states. The accomplishment required a considerable workforce, and railway companies became a significant employers of thousands of men finally freed from enslavement.
The work was dangerous, physically intensive, and time-consuming. It’s unknown exactly how many men lost their lives to injury or illness while expanding the nation’s railroad system during Reconstruction, but the legacy of these men lives on in one of the most enduring folk heroes in American history…the ballad of John Henry, the steel-driving man.
Want to Listen to Southern Gothic Ad-Free?
Patreon: Ad-Free Episodes, Premium Releases, Bonus Content & More
Southern Gothic Premium on Spotify
Southern Gothic Premium on Apple Podcasts
Into History: History Without Interruption
Connect with Southern Gothic Media:
Website: SouthernGothicMedia.com
Merch Store: https://www.southerngothicmedia.com/merch
Pinterest: @SouthernGothicMedia
Facebook: @SouthernGothicMedia
Instagram: @SouthernGothicMedia
X: @SoGoPodcast
Advertise on this podcast: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
22:29
Introducing: Sightings
Have you ever felt a chill down your spine that you couldn't explain, seen a fleeting shadow in the corner of your vision, or heard a whisper on the wind that seemed just a little too clear? Well, you aren’t alone, and I have just the podcast for you. Sightings is a new series that invites you inside the world’s most mysterious unexplained events, from epic encounters with legendary creatures, to spine-tingling bumps in the night that I guarantee you’ve never heard before.
From the secrets of Skinwalker Ranch to the shocking truth behind the Mothman Prophecies, SIGHTINGS is your passport to the extraordinary.
Where to Find Us: New episodes every week! Look for it now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:13
Listener Tales, Volume Two
This week we are going back to you & telling your listener-submitted stories! Tales include an ominous Tarot card reading down in New Orleans, a not-so-hitchhiking spirit, and a curse warnin' MeeMaw.
Want to Listen to Southern Gothic Ad-Free?
Patreon: Ad-Free Episodes, Premium Releases, Bonus Content & More
Southern Gothic Premium on Spotify
Southern Gothic Premium on Apple Podcasts
Into History: History Without Interruption
Connect with Southern Gothic Media:
Website: SouthernGothicMedia.com
Merch Store: https://www.southerngothicmedia.com/merch
Pinterest: @SouthernGothicMedia
Facebook: @SouthernGothicMedia
Instagram: @SouthernGothicMedia
X: @SoGoPodcast
Advertise on this podcast: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:12
Hotel Brunswick's Phantom Harpist
On August 23, 1882 Italian harpist Antonio “Tony” Caseletta drowned in a sailing accident on the Cape Fear river, leaving behind a wife and child. His body was then buried in the Old Smithville Cemetery; however, many claim that his spirit continues to play his beloved instrument in the beautiful seaside mansion that once served as the Hotel Brunswick in historic Southport, North Carolina.
Listen to Kirsten Agresta Copely on Spotify today!
Want to Listen to Southern Gothic Ad-Free?
Patreon: Ad-Free Episodes, Premium Releases, Bonus Content & More
Southern Gothic Premium on Spotify
Southern Gothic Premium on Apple Podcasts
Into History: History Without Interruption
Connect with Southern Gothic Media:
Website: SouthernGothicMedia.com
Merch Store: https://www.southerngothicmedia.com/merch
Pinterest: @SouthernGothicMedia
Facebook: @SouthernGothicMedia
Instagram: @SouthernGothicMedia
X: @SoGoPodcast
Advertise on this podcast: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
27:16
Legend of the Richmond Vampire
Legend claims that after the Church Hill Tunnel collapsed in 1925, a bloody creature with sharp teeth and decomposing skin appeared in the darkness before quickly escaping to the nearby Hollywood Cemetery, There, the creature that has since become known as the Richmond Vampire, disappeared into now-infamous W.W. Pool mausoleum that it had purportedly made its home.
This episode is sponsored by Incogni: Use promo code "southerngothic" to get an exclusive 60% off an annual plan at incogni.com/southerngothic.
Want to Listen to Southern Gothic Ad-Free?
Patreon: Ad-Free Episodes, Premium Releases, Bonus Content & More
Southern Gothic Premium on Spotify
Southern Gothic Premium on Apple Podcasts
Into History: History Without Interruption
Connect with Southern Gothic Media:
Website: SouthernGothicMedia.com
Merch Store: https://www.southerngothicmedia.com/merch
Pinterest: @SouthernGothicMedia
Facebook: @SouthernGothicMedia
Instagram: @SouthernGothicMedia
X: @SoGoPodcast
Advertise on this podcast: [email protected]
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Step into the world of the unknown and unravel the dark history, and infamous legends of the American South. Join us as we journey into the heart of this rich and fascinating region, uncovering its ghostly stories, haunted places, and eeriest tales through captivating storytelling, in-depth historical research, and an immersive audio soundscape. From the Bell Witch of Tennessee to the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, the ghostly tales of the Myrtles Plantation, the Curse of Lake Lanier and beyond, get ready for an unforgettable experience that brings history to life and uncovers the truth behind classic tales of the paranormal.