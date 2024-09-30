Introducing: Sightings

Have you ever felt a chill down your spine that you couldn't explain, seen a fleeting shadow in the corner of your vision, or heard a whisper on the wind that seemed just a little too clear? Well, you aren’t alone, and I have just the podcast for you. Sightings is a new series that invites you inside the world’s most mysterious unexplained events, from epic encounters with legendary creatures, to spine-tingling bumps in the night that I guarantee you’ve never heard before. From the secrets of Skinwalker Ranch to the shocking truth behind the Mothman Prophecies, SIGHTINGS is your passport to the extraordinary. Where to Find Us: New episodes every week! Look for it now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices