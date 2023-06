1. Virginia Hall’s Great Escape

How did the American spy Virginia Hall mastermind an astonishing prison break, leading her to become the Gestapo’s most wanted target? Helena Bonham Carter shines a light on extraordinary stories from World War Two. Join her for incredible tales of deception, acts of resistance and courage. A BBC Studios Podcast production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds. Producer: Amie Liebowitz Executive Producer: Paul Smith Written by Alex von Tunzelmann