The Ancient World

Scott C.
LATEST SERIES: Carchemish (C Episodes) - tracing the life and death of the Neo-Hittite kingdoms; PREVIOUS SERIES: The Ancient World - from the earliest human ci...
History

Available Episodes

  Episode S8 - Decumbo
    Synopsis: Part 2 of a two-part Spotlight series on the rise and fall of the Roman Emperor Galerius: refugee, herdsman, soldier, Caesar, Augustus, Tetrarch, conqueror, schemer, would-be ruler of the (Dacian?) Empire, and persecutor of the Christians. A rollicking Third Century romp inspired by my current residence in his former tetrarchal capital of Thessaloniki, Greece. "Galerius…was born to wipe out the disgrace incurred by Valerian's capture." – The Historia Augusta "Had I a hundred mouths, a hundred tongues, A voice of brass, and adamantine lungs, Not half the dreadful scene could I disclose." – Lactantius, On the Deaths of the Persecutors ﻿Episode Images: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/S8_Images.pdf References and Further Reading: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/S8_References.pdf
    35:17
  Episode S7 - Ascendo
    Synopsis: Part 1 of a two-part Spotlight series on the rise and fall of the Roman Emperor Galerius: refugee, herdsman, soldier, Caesar, Augustus, Tetrarch, conqueror, schemer, would-be ruler of the (Dacian?) Empire, and persecutor of the Christians. A rollicking Third Century romp inspired by my current residence in his former tetrarchal capital of Thessaloniki, Greece. "Galerius…(was) trained to arms in the severe school of Aurelian and Probus." – Edward Gibbon, History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire "In this wild beast there dwelt a native barbarity and a savageness foreign to Roman blood; and no wonder, for his mother was born beyond the Danube." – Lactantius, On the Deaths of the Persecutors Episode Images: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/S7_Images.pdf References and Further Reading: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/S7_References.pdf
    31:28
  Episode C30 - The Death of Kings
    Synopsis: Faced with a series of disloyal vassals, Sargon conquers the remaining Neo-Hittite kingdoms and absorbs them into his empire. The Cimmerian invasion of Anatolia leads to the deaths of two powerful kings. In their absence, the preservation of peace and stability falls to local rulers such as Azatiwadas of Quwe. "I am Azatiwadas, the Sun God's man, servant of Tarhunzas, whom Awariku, king of Adanawa, made great. Tarhunzas made me mother and father to Adanawa, and I caused Adanawa to prosper. I extended the plain of Adanawa on the one hand towards the west and on the other hand toward the east, and in my days Adanawa had all good things, plentiness, and luxury. I filled the Paharean granaries, and I made horse upon horse, and I made army upon army, and I made shield upon shield, all with the help of Tarhunzas and the gods." – Bilingual (Luwian/Phoenician) inscription of Azatiwadas, late 8th/early 7th century BC, recovered from the stone gates of his fortress at Azatiwadaya (Karatape-Aslantas, Turkiye).  Information on the Neo-Hittite fortress of Azatiwadaya (Karatepe-Aslantas, Turkiye): https://www.hittitemonuments.com/karatepe/ Map of the Iron Age Near East: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Near_East.jpg Map of Iron Age Anatolia: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Anatolia.jpg Map of Iron Age Northern Syria: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Syria.jpg Map of Iron Age Southern Syria and Canaan: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Canaan.jpg List of Regional Kings: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C30_Kings_List.pdf Episode Images: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C30_Images.pdf References and Further Reading: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C30_References.pdf
    27:49
  Episode C29 - City of the Raven
    Synopsis: Rusa of Urartu wins early victories against Assyrian armies, but his intrigues in the Zagros kingdom of Mannea earn him Sargon's wrath. After a crushing defeat by Cimmerian invaders, Rusa's unable to prevent Sargon's destruction of his kingdom. "I caused there to be lamentation in the wide land Urartu and in all the mountains, and I made Rusa, their king, use flint blades, razors (and) scalpels to slash himself in mourning for as long as he lived. I made Musasir part of the territory of Assyria and assigned it to the authority of a eunuch of mine, the palace herald. The awesome splendor of the god Assur, my lord, overwhelmed Rusa, the Urartian, and so with his own iron dagger he stabbed himself in the heart like a pig and put an end to his life." – The Annals of Sargon II Map of the Iron Age Near East: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Near_East.jpg Map of the Iron Age Zagros Mountains: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Zagros_Enhanced.jpg Episode Images: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C29_Images.pdf References and Further Reading: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C29_References.pdf
    31:18
  Episode C28 - The Fall of Carchemish
    Synopsis: After defeating Syrian rebels at Qarqar and extending his dominion to the borders of Egypt, Sargon II labors to defend Tabal from the advances of Midas of Phrygia. Letters to Midas from Pisiri of Carchemish give Sargon a pretext to depose the Country Lord and annex his kingdom to Assyria. "In my fifth regnal year, Pisiri of the city Carchemish sinned against the treaty sworn by the great gods and repeatedly sent messages hostile to Assyria to Midas, king of the land Musku; he held me in contempt. I threw (Pisiri), together with his family, in iron fetters. I opened his palace, his treasure house. I carried off as booty 10 talents of refined gold, (and) 2,100 talents of silver, (along with) arhu-copper, tin, iron, elephant hides, elephant ivory, battle-gear, and the guilty people among the city Carchemish who had sided with (Pisiri), along with their possessions, and brought them to Assyria. I conscripted 50 chariots, 200 cavalry and 3,000 foot soldiers from among them and added them to my royal military contingent. I settled Assyrians in the city Carchemish and imposed the yoke of the god Assur, my lord, upon them." – The Annals of Sargon II Map of the Iron Age Near East: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Near_East.jpg Map of Iron Age Anatolia: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Anatolia.jpg Map of Iron Age Northern Syria: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Syria.jpg Map of Iron Age Southern Syria and Canaan: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/Map_Canaan.jpg Regional Kings List: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C27_Kings_List.pdf Episode Images: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C28_Images.pdf References and Further Reading: https://audio.ancientworldpodcast.com/C28_References.pdf
    38:02

About The Ancient World

LATEST SERIES: Carchemish (C Episodes) - tracing the life and death of the Neo-Hittite kingdoms; PREVIOUS SERIES: The Ancient World - from the earliest human civilizations down through 500 BC; Rediscovery (R Episodes) - the stories of the modern scholars and adventurers who rediscovered the ancient world; Bloodline (B Episodes) - tracing the descendants of Mark Antony and Cleopatra over ten generations; Thea (T Episodes) - tracing the disintegration of the Seleucid Empire
