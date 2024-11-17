Top Stations
The History of the Twentieth Century
Mark Painter
add
A chronicle of the history of the twentieth century, including art, music, popular culture, science, religion, and, of course, politics and war.
More
History
Available Episodes
5 of 390
386 Do Or Die
The fall of Burma to the Japanese put India on the front lines of the war, posing hard questions for the Indian nationalist movement.
--------
44:38
385 The Thingamabob That's Going to Win the War
The BBC struggles to determine its role in wartime Britain.
--------
49:40
384 Do You Want Total War?
Stalingrad falls and Joseph Goebbels tries to spark a program to ramp up the German war effort.
--------
47:12
383 Casablanca
Roosevelt and Churchill met again in early 1943 to discuss the next stage of the war against the Axis, and they chose a provocative venue: Casablanca, a city their armies had only recently taken.
--------
40:40
382 Turning Point
In October and November 1942, the Japanese began their final push to drive the Americans off Guadalcanal.
--------
54:31
Show more
About The History of the Twentieth Century
A chronicle of the history of the twentieth century, including art, music, popular culture, science, religion, and, of course, politics and war.
