PodcastsHistoryThe History of the Twentieth Century
Listen to The History of the Twentieth Century in the App
The History of the Twentieth Century

Mark Painter
A chronicle of the history of the twentieth century, including art, music, popular culture, science, religion, and, of course, politics and war.
History

Available Episodes

5 of 390
  • 386 Do Or Die
    The fall of Burma to the Japanese put India on the front lines of the war, posing hard questions for the Indian nationalist movement.
    --------  
    44:38
  • 385 The Thingamabob That's Going to Win the War
    The BBC struggles to determine its role in wartime Britain.
    --------  
    49:40
  • 384 Do You Want Total War?
    Stalingrad falls and Joseph Goebbels tries to spark a program to ramp up the German war effort.
    --------  
    47:12
  • 383 Casablanca
    Roosevelt and Churchill met again in early 1943 to discuss the next stage of the war against the Axis, and they chose a provocative venue: Casablanca, a city their armies had only recently taken.
    --------  
    40:40
  • 382 Turning Point
    In October and November 1942, the Japanese began their final push to drive the Americans off Guadalcanal.
    --------  
    54:31

About The History of the Twentieth Century

