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1109 episodes
- A three-inch baboon bone bearing twenty-nine deliberate incisions was pulled from a South African mountain range in 1970. It is approximately 43,000 years old, and microscopic analysis shows the notches were made over time with different cutting tools, meaning someone was tracking something and coming back to update the record. It is the oldest known dataset in the world. Twenty thousand miles away and twenty thousand years later, temple administrators in Mesopotamia were pressing small clay tokens into wet clay to record quantities of grain and livestock, and in doing so they accidentally invented writing. Both were doing the same thing: turning observations into symbols that could outlast the observer. Both were creating data. And both were laying the foundation for every census, ledger, algorithm, and surveillance system that followed.
Today's guest is Roopika Risam, author of Data Empire: The Power of Information to Organize, Control, and Dominate. We discuss how the Bronze Age collapsed in part because its diplomatic information network couldn't transmit clay tablets fast enough to coordinate a response to simultaneous crises, how Phoenician miners who couldn't read hieroglyphics invented the alphabet out of necessity in a Sinai desert mine, and why Qin Shi Huang's true immortality was not his terracotta army but his bureaucracy, the first government to treat data verification as a core function of the state. We look at how Herman Hollerith's punch card tabulator for the 1890 census became IBM and made human identity machine-readable. Risam argues that the digital age did not create data's power but inherited it, and that every algorithm processing our lives today carries the DNA of 43,000 years of counting, classifying, and controlling.
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- Before Ivan was the Terrible, he was a young tsar who had tried and failed to destroy the last fragments of Genghis Khan’s Empire in the Volga River Valley. In October of 1552, the 22-year-old Ivan stood outside the walls of a city that had raided, humiliated, and enslaved Russians for over a century. The Kazan Khanate, successor state to the Golden Horde and one of the wealthiest trading cities on the Volga, had already repulsed two of Ivan's previous campaigns — both times thanks as much to the Russian weather as to Tatar arms. But this time was different. Ivan had spent two years building a prefabricated fortress hundreds of miles upstream and floating it downriver, creating Russia's first standing professional infantry corps, recruiting an engineer whose identity remains disputed to this day, and stockpiling enough gunpowder to blow the city's gates apart simultaneously at dawn. When 48 barrels detonated on the morning of October 2nd, the walls of Kazan came down — and with them, the last major Tatar khanate on Russia's eastern frontier
Today’s guest is Mark Galeotti, author of Siege of Kazan 1552: Ivan the Terrible Breaks the Kazan Khanate, to walk us through one of the most consequential — and most misunderstood — battles in Russian history. We'll talk about why the siege was as much an intervention in a Tatar civil war as an act of Russian imperialism, how the Muscovite army that showed up in 1552 was fundamentally different from the feudal cavalry force that had failed twice before, and what really happened inside Kazan's walls when the assault nearly collapsed into looting and disaster before Ivan was physically dragged onto his horse and led to the banner. We'll also look at what came after the victory — the four-year guerrilla war Ivan didn't plan for, the rapid conquest of Astrakhan, and how the fall of Kazan set Moscow on a collision course with the Ottoman Empire that would define Eurasian geopolitics for the next two hundred years.
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The Wunderkind George Forster: Voyaging with Captain Cook at 10 and Dining with Benjamin Franklin in Paris in his 20s07/30/2026 | 43 mins.A ten-year-old boy gallops across the Russian steppe on a Kalmyk horse, collecting plants for his father while German settlers starve in earth dugouts along the Volga. Seven years later, that same boy is standing on the deck of Captain Cook's Resolution as it crosses the Antarctic Circle for the first time in history, sketching birds and icebergs in a cabin so small he can barely turn around. By twenty-two he has circumnavigated the globe, published a book that Christoph Martin Wieland called a masterpiece and Samuel Johnson praised for its prose, dined with Benjamin Franklin in Paris, and been elected to the Royal Society. By thirty he has become the intellectual mentor to a young Prussian named Alexander von Humboldt, who would spend the rest of his life crediting Forster as the man who taught him how to see the natural world. By thirty-five he has helped found the first democratic republic on German soil during the French Revolution. By thirty-nine he is dead in Paris, abandoned by his wife, cut off from his country, and buried in a mass grave during the Terror.
Today's guest is Andrea Wulf, author of The Traveller: The Revolutionary Life of George Forster and his Search for Humanity. We discuss how Forster's father dragged him from a parish near Gdansk to Russia at ten and onto Cook's ship at seventeen, why his account of the voyage was considered the finest travel writing of the eighteenth century, and how his travels through the South Pacific convinced him that human diversity was not a hierarchy but a harmony, with all peoples entitled to the same dignity and rights. We look at how he challenged Kant, Rousseau, and Buffon before he was twenty-five, why he threw himself into the French Revolution and helped build the Mainz Republic only to watch the Terror destroy everything he believed in, and why a man who influenced Humboldt, shaped the Romantic movement, and anticipated the concept of universal human rights has been almost completely forgotten.
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- When the 7.8 magnitude earthquake tore through southeastern Turkey in 2023, the government posted that it would provide translation support in seven languages: Turkish, Arabic, Persian, English, Russian, German, and Pashto. Kurdish, spoken by fifteen million people in the affected region, was not on the list. Elderly Kurdish speakers cried out for help in their mother tongue and could not be understood. Women were afraid to speak Kurdish for fear of not being rescued. Two days later, the government shut down Twitter entirely. A Kurdish educator named Zara Mohammadi had already been jailed for ten years in Iran for the crime of teaching Kurdish to village children for free. Turkey had banned the letters q, w, and x for eighty-five years because they appeared in the Kurdish alphabet and not in Turkish.
Today's guest is Sophia Smith Galer, author of *How to Kill a Language: Power, Resistance, and the Race to Save Our Words*. We discuss how up to half of the world's 7,000 languages will disappear within the next century, and why this isn't natural attrition but the result of ten distinct weapons of linguicide that Smith Galer traces across the globe. We look at how the United States spent $180 million on revitalization since 2005, and how Ladino songs written inside Auschwitz document a language shift happening in real time, and why Smith Galer describes her own journey with her grandmother's dying language from the Italian Apennines as "palliative care."
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The Boston Tea Party Was a Protest Against the East India Company Being Too Big to Fail07/23/2026 | 48 mins.The Boston Tea Party is the most misunderstood event in American history. Every schoolchild learns it was an antitax protest, proof that Americans have always hated paying taxes. But the Tea Act of 1773 was actually a tax cut. Parliament lowered the duties on tea to bail out the East India Company, a corporation deemed too big to fail, and the Sons of Liberty destroyed ninety thousand pounds of tea not because taxes were too high but because a distant government was using fiscal policy to serve corporate interests without the colonists' consent. The colonists of Massachusetts kept collecting taxes locally even as they defied the British, simply redirecting the money to a patriot treasurer. They didn't want freedom from taxation. They wanted the power to tax themselves. That distinction, argues Vanessa Williamson, is the key to understanding everything that has happened in American politics since.
Today's guest is Vanessa Williamson, author of The Price of Democracy. We discuss how the Boston Tea Party was actually a protest against a corporate tax cut for the East India Company, not against taxation, why Shays's Rebellion terrified the founders into writing a Constitution deliberately designed to keep ordinary citizens away from the public purse, and how the Whiskey Rebellion revealed the pattern that would repeat across American history: when poorer people demand fairer taxation, elites respond with force or legal constraints or both. We look at how the Gilded Age Supreme Court declared the income tax unconstitutional, why it took a twenty-year populist campaign and a constitutional amendment to bring it back, and how Rockefeller's lawyers warned that a graduated income tax "realizes most completely the supreme danger of democracy." Williamson argues that free countries are high-tax countries, that authoritarian governments are bad at collecting revenue, and that the antitax movement in America has always been an antidemocratic movement, using supermajority requirements, property tax caps, and fiscal limitations to ensure that even when the people vote for a functioning government, the rules written by a previous generation's oligarchs prevent them from getting one.
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About History Unplugged Podcast
For history lovers who listen to podcasts, History Unplugged is the most comprehensive show of its kind. It's the only show that dedicates episodes to both interviewing experts and answering questions from its audience. First, it features a call-in show where you can ask our resident historian (Scott Rank, PhD) absolutely anything (What was it like to be a Turkish sultan with four wives and twelve concubines? If you were sent back in time, how would you kill Hitler?). Second, it features long-form interviews with best-selling authors who have written about everything. Topics include gruff World War II generals who flew with airmen on bombing raids, a war horse who gained the rank of sergeant, and presidents who gave their best speeches while drunk.Podcast website
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