Donald Trump’s campaign promises include mass deportations, targeting journalists, and other extraordinary acts. His blueprint? Project 2025—a 900-page Heritage Foundation policy manifesto aimed at reshaping the federal government, centered on "Schedule F," a directive that would expose federal workers to political influence and grant Trump sweeping control in his second term.We’re sharing the first half of an episode that dives deep into Project 2025, produced by Arjun Singh for Lever Time. If you followed our Master Plan series, you’ll recognize some familiar organizations and figures—along with new insights.Listen to the rest of the episode, Project 2025 Is Even More Radical Than You Think (jump to 17:00), or find Lever Time in your podcast app and subscribe.
Master Plan Special: 50% off a Lever subscription! Access bonus episodes, articles, and more. Support independent journalism at LeverNews.com/50.
--------
17:56
BONUS: The Master Planners’ Election (With Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse)
In a special Master Plan bonus episode, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joins David Sirota to break down the impact of the Supreme Court’s’ 2010 Citizens United ruling on 2024's super PAC spending spree. The two dig into billionaires like Elon Musk openly backing candidates and the hidden power of dark money, and discuss current reforms efforts to bring transparency back to democracy. Plus, the Master Plan team answers audience questions.Binge the entire season of the award-winning Master Plan now. Paid subscribers enjoy ad-free episodes, score exclusive bonus content, and help support the show. Visit masterplanpodcast.com.
Master Plan Special: 50% off a Lever subscription! Access bonus episodes, articles, and more. Support independent journalism at LeverNews.com/50.
--------
53:19
Hell Or High Water
We all live in the master planners’ world now, immersed in an ocean of corruption. The 2024 Republican presidential campaign is bankrolled by billionaires, while corporate interests’ power was in full display at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. What will it take to reclaim our democracy? Is there any hope of reversing the master plan?
Master Plan Special: 50% off a Lever subscription! Access bonus episodes, articles, and more: https://www.levernews.com/50Listen to Lever Time podcast: https://www.levernews.com/subscribe-to-lever-time/Follow us on socialX: @LeverNewsYoutube: @LeverNewsInstagram: @LeverNewsFacebook: /TheLeverNewsSend feedback, questions, or ideas to [email protected]
--------
1:04:47
The Heist
Unleashed by the Citizens United ruling, the master planners launch a three-part heist to crack the vault protecting democracy itself. First, the schemers take out the security cameras monitoring dark money. Then, they disarm the last campaign finance cops on the beat. Finally, they pull off a getaway so prosecutors can’t charge them as they run off with the loot. Get Master Plan episodes early and ad-free by becoming a paid subscriber. Enjoy bonus episodes, exclusive content, and support this show. Visit masterplanpodcast.com
Master Plan Special: 50% off a Lever subscription! Access bonus episodes, articles, and more. Support independent journalism at LeverNews.com/50.
--------
1:03:24
Going Big
An anti-abortion legal activist starts using the federal courts to chip away at campaign finance restrictions, setting his sights on the Supreme Court. Indiana lawyer James Bopp Jr. engineers the Citizens United case and hand-tailors it for Justice Anthony Kennedy’s storied swing vote — setting him up for an explosive 5-4 ruling that would devastate campaign finance law.Get Master Plan episodes early and ad-free by becoming a paid subscriber. Enjoy bonus episodes, exclusive content, and support this show. Visit masterplanpodcast.com.
Master Plan Special: 50% off a Lever subscription! Access bonus episodes, articles, and more. Support independent journalism at LeverNews.com/50.
A secret plot. A public theft. A democracy corrupted.
Discover the truth on Master Plan, winner of the 2024 Signal Awards for News & Politics and Best Writing. Hosted by David Sirota, former speechwriter for Bernie Sanders and Oscar-nominated co-writer of Don’t Look Up, Master Plan uncovers a deliberate scheme to legalize corruption in the U.S., enabling the wealthy to buy policies that serve them at the public’s expense.
How did our democracy become a kleptocracy? The Lever has unearthed never-before-reported documents revealing this 50-year plot as a coordinated effort by wealthy individuals and political ideologues. Across 11 episodes, the series traces this historic thread from the Watergate scandal in the ’70s to the Citizens United decision, current Supreme Court outrages, and the 2024 election. It’s a story of infamous figures like President Richard Nixon, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Fox News founder Roger Ailes—plus operatives and oligarchs you’ve never heard of.
www.masterplanpodcast.com