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For the Ages: A History Podcast

The New York Historical
EducationGovernment
For the Ages: A History Podcast
Latest episode

170 episodes

  • For the Ages: A History Podcast

    Abraham Lincoln: His Life and Times

    07/27/2026 | 44 mins.
    Few people know Abraham Lincoln as intimately as Harold Holzer. The author, co-author, or editor of over 50 books on Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War era, Holzer has explored everything from Lincoln’s election to his assassination, his views on immigration to his role as a father. In this conversation, Holzer joins David M. Rubenstein to discuss the life and times of America’s 16th president. 
    Recorded on May 2, 2025
  • For the Ages: A History Podcast

    Viva la revolución: Spain's Role in American Military Conflicts

    07/13/2026 | 27 mins.
    Spain’s involvement in early American history might feel limited, but Spanish people and their descendants have been involved in American military conflicts, both through direct fighting and the supply of weapons and funds, since the American Revolution, through the Civil War, both World Wars, and beyond. Join historian Marie Arana to learn how Spanish and Hispanic military involvement has been a constant in American history.
    Recorded on November 25, 2025
  • For the Ages: A History Podcast

    The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780

    06/29/2026 | 27 mins.
    By winter 1777, the Continental Army was exhausted, having barely escaped annihilation by the world’s most formidable fighting force. Two years into the war, King George, determined as ever to bring the rebellious American colonies to heel, faced a desperate set of foes in Benjamin Franklin and George Washington, to say nothing of rising wartime expenses and the threat of additional international rivals. Celebrated historian Rick Atkinson discusses this story, the subject of the second volume of his landmark American Revolution trilogy, with David M. Rubenstein.
    Recorded on June 11, 2025
  • For the Ages: A History Podcast

    Night Flyer: Harriet Tubman and the Faith Dreams of a Free People

    06/15/2026 | 27 mins.
    For many Americans, Harriet Tubman can seem more like a character out of myth than a flesh-and-blood historical figure. Many know of Tubman’s escape from slavery and her brave work on the Underground Railroad, but little more about her life and personal experiences. In this interview with David M. Rubenstein, prizewinning author Tiya Miles delves into the real woman, from Tubman’s birth as “Minty Ross” to her activism and beyond, to offer a clearer image of the American hero.
    Recorded on June 21, 2025
  • For the Ages: A History Podcast

    Mark Twain

    06/01/2026 | 27 mins.
    Mark Twain was America’s first literary celebrity, a master of his craft whose legacy hangs over our literary tradition. Twain’s words captured the nation’s imagination because the life he led touched on so many aspects of the American experience. He wrote about racism, war, and the country’s western frontier as well as its growing urban centers because he witnessed firsthand the growth and turmoil of the United States in the 19th century. Acclaimed biographer Ron Chernow sits down with David Rubenstein to discuss the complex life of the American literary giant.
    Recorded on May 27, 2025
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About For the Ages: A History Podcast
Explore the rich and complex history of the United States and beyond. Produced by The New York Historical, host David M. Rubenstein engages the nation’s foremost historians and creative thinkers on a wide range of topics, including presidential biography, the nation’s founding, and the people who have shaped the American story. Learn more at nyhistory.org.
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