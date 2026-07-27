For the Ages: A History Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
170 episodes
- Few people know Abraham Lincoln as intimately as Harold Holzer. The author, co-author, or editor of over 50 books on Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War era, Holzer has explored everything from Lincoln’s election to his assassination, his views on immigration to his role as a father. In this conversation, Holzer joins David M. Rubenstein to discuss the life and times of America’s 16th president.
Recorded on May 2, 2025
- Spain’s involvement in early American history might feel limited, but Spanish people and their descendants have been involved in American military conflicts, both through direct fighting and the supply of weapons and funds, since the American Revolution, through the Civil War, both World Wars, and beyond. Join historian Marie Arana to learn how Spanish and Hispanic military involvement has been a constant in American history.
Recorded on November 25, 2025
The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-178006/29/2026 | 27 mins.By winter 1777, the Continental Army was exhausted, having barely escaped annihilation by the world’s most formidable fighting force. Two years into the war, King George, determined as ever to bring the rebellious American colonies to heel, faced a desperate set of foes in Benjamin Franklin and George Washington, to say nothing of rising wartime expenses and the threat of additional international rivals. Celebrated historian Rick Atkinson discusses this story, the subject of the second volume of his landmark American Revolution trilogy, with David M. Rubenstein.
Recorded on June 11, 2025
- For many Americans, Harriet Tubman can seem more like a character out of myth than a flesh-and-blood historical figure. Many know of Tubman’s escape from slavery and her brave work on the Underground Railroad, but little more about her life and personal experiences. In this interview with David M. Rubenstein, prizewinning author Tiya Miles delves into the real woman, from Tubman’s birth as “Minty Ross” to her activism and beyond, to offer a clearer image of the American hero.
Recorded on June 21, 2025
- Mark Twain was America’s first literary celebrity, a master of his craft whose legacy hangs over our literary tradition. Twain’s words captured the nation’s imagination because the life he led touched on so many aspects of the American experience. He wrote about racism, war, and the country’s western frontier as well as its growing urban centers because he witnessed firsthand the growth and turmoil of the United States in the 19th century. Acclaimed biographer Ron Chernow sits down with David Rubenstein to discuss the complex life of the American literary giant.
Recorded on May 27, 2025
More Education podcasts
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About For the Ages: A History Podcast
Explore the rich and complex history of the United States and beyond. Produced by The New York Historical, host David M. Rubenstein engages the nation’s foremost historians and creative thinkers on a wide range of topics, including presidential biography, the nation’s founding, and the people who have shaped the American story. Learn more at nyhistory.org.Podcast website
Listen to For the Ages: A History Podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
For the Ages: A History Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.