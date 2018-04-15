Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Linguistica 360
We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program – G.U.T.S. (Get Up To Speed) a course designed for those who already have some knowledge of Spanish but, ... More
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 25 – The Imperative
    Lesson 25: A call to action Chapter 25: “Territorio desconocido” — Uncharted territory
    4/15/2018
    5:20
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 24 – Conditional
    Lesson 24: Knock knock! Who’s there? Chapter 24: “El precio de la belleza” — The price of beauty
    4/15/2018
    6:12
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 23 – Future Simple
    Lesson 23: Where will we end up next? Chapter 23: “Una oferta que no puedes rechazar” — An offer you can’t refuse
    4/15/2018
    7:53
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 22 – Past Perfect & Infinitive Constructions
    Lesson 22: Modern and not-so-modern marvels Chapter 22: “Agente Doble” — Double Agent
    4/15/2018
    6:01
  • Spanish for Beginners: Lesson 21 – Present & Past Progressive
    Lesson 21: The sun is shining Chapter 21: “El héroe prometido” — The hero that was promised
    4/15/2018
    5:08

About Spanish for Beginners

We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program – G.U.T.S. (Get Up To Speed) a course designed for those who already have some knowledge of Spanish but, for whatever reason, feel stuck. Not quite a beginner but not quite ready for the next level either. From the creators of News in Slow Spanish.
