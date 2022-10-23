Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Tony Robbins Podcast

Tony Robbins
  • LET IT GO! Michael Singer on Removing Blocks and Finding Joy
    MICHAEL A. SINGER is a spiritual teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Untethered Soul, The Surrender Experiment and the recent Living Untethered: Beyond the Human Predicament. For over four decades, Michael has been passionately teaching spirituality and mindfulness. Michael’s spiritual journey began in 1971. While working on his doctorate in economics, Michael decided to go into seclusion to focus on yoga and meditation. It was in 1975 that Michael founded the Temple of the Universe, a now long-established yoga and meditation center where people of any religion or set of beliefs can come together to experience inner peace. Singer is also a successful entrepreneur that has made major contributions in the areas of business, education, healthcare, and environmental protection. He created a leading-edge software package that transformed the medical practice management industry, as well as the founding CEO of a billion-dollar public company whose achievements are archived in the Smithsonian Institution. Tony and Sage Robbins are excited to share this special presentation from a 2022 private event with their Platinum Partners in Mexico. Here, Michael teaches us the importance of surrender and how to “let go'' to remove the negative blocks inside us and allow positive emotions – like joy and happiness – to flow through us with grace and ease. Watch the discussion here: https://youtu.be/E7TxEzMF3s8 EPISODE NOTES: [00:15] Sage intro [01:30] Tony Intro [02:42] What is happiness? [04:09] Michael’s Four Quadrant Truth Table [07:47] The Law of Diminishing Returns [09:34] How you’re programmed by your experiences [12:17] The happiness inside us all [13:36] We control little of what happens in life [17:50] The more open you are, the more joy you feel [19:16] Michael on “objective observation” [24:23] Oprah’s favorite quote from “Living Untethered” [25:41] Why we hold on to negative blockages [29:27] How to deal with uncontrollable situations [35:22] The meaning of “low hanging fruit” [40:50] Feeling resistance? Just relax [43:34] Discover your true self [46:49] Reach a pure state of happiness [51:28] The key to relax and release [55:43] Letting go of what is blocking your happiness [01:03:08] The great way is not difficult for those who have no preferences [01:06:54] Your path to pure joy [01:13:14] Question from Tony regarding letting go when we have a hard time navigating what we can and cannot control [01:15:51] Question from Tony: What is your trigger for going into a state of relaxation? [01:17:51] Question from Sage: When dealing with trauma, do you have an internal voice guiding you? [01:21:19] Question from Sage: Will letting go allow our consciousness to recognize more beauty? [01:22:16] Tina asks for validation for those already far on their spiritual journey [01:27:00] Question from Bernice: How do we interpret the ego when it comes to letting go? [01:29:46] Question from Sage: What can parents do to help their children growup both open and spiritual? [01:31:22] Nuria asks Michael to clarify the meaning of “we are not creating our own life” (quoted in his book) [01:37:58] Question from Shawn: How can meditation be used in the process? [01:41:30] Question from Teresa: How do you experience the mind as you continue to progress? [01:45:26] Question from Ishali: What tip can you give that helps us “go with the flow” when negative things are happening? [01:49:28] Sign Off  
    3/23/2023
    1:49:46
  • Love and the Modern Family
    This intimate episode of The Tony Robbins Podcast was recorded at home in February of 2023 with Tony Robbins, his wife, Sage Robbins, and Mary B., friend and surrogate of their child. Listen as they discuss unconditional love and the modern family. Tony begins with an introduction on our evolutionary advantage and the most powerful force on earth: LOVE. He riffs on why people become jaded and pessimistic after the loss of love, pain, past references, and cultural conditioning and implores the audience to keep their hearts open to the depths of the human heart we all crave.  Tony and Sage share “the explosion of love” that has come through their 23 years of marriage and starting a family together. This extended conversation covers topics including: expectations of intimate relationships, media messages, parenting, prince and princess romantic ideals, oneness, mindfulness, modern love constellations and chosen family configurations, sobriety, human behavior, couples communication, emotional fitness, the trap of blame and judgement, the importance of self-love, and more. This episode serves for all listening to be reminded that “love defies the odds.” It invites us all to offer the love that is our highest and truest human essence to our beloved, our parents, friends, children, brothers, sisters, co-workers, and beyond.  Let’s love this world up.  Enjoy! Watch the discussion here: https://youtu.be/two18YkJPAU SHOW NOTES: [02:28] An explosion of love [05:40] Tony fell in love with his “weirdo” [11:00] Dr. Gottman can predict divorce in 15 mins [12:12] Self-Love [16:11] Story: Abu Dhabi dinner with crown prince [20:06] Law of Familiarity [23:02] The Making of a Modern Family [28:30] Creativity, Caring, Growing [34:35] 4 Levels of Love [40:27] On break-ups and separation [41:47] Conditioning, pain, loss [44:40] Love inside out [48:35] Alcohol and relationship [55:29] “Where we all meet” [1:03:26] Opening and closing [1:07:07] “All are welcome here” [1:11:44] Filters & Dating apps [1:17:49] Story: Jordan Peterson meeting [1:22:02] Love transcends IF we are open to it [1:27:54] Life Skill: S.E.W. [1:32:34] Life is precious; lean in [1:33:32] Let’s love this world up [1:34:53] Sign off  
    3/4/2023
    1:35:19
  • HAPPINESS IS GIVING | Sister Shivani On Healing Your Subconscious Mind
    Tis’ the season to assess the year gone by and reflect on our learnings and lessons. Want to take it a step further? This interview with Sister Shivani offers action steps and powerful incantations that go to work deep in our subconscious mind to help strengthen our emotional immune system, clear karmic accounts through forgiveness, and even help shift the collective consciousness.   For over 25 years, BK Shivani has been a practitioner and a teacher of Rajyoga Meditation -- the heart of the teachings of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organization. In 2019, Sister Shivani was awarded the highest civilian honor for women in India, the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskaar, for her role in transforming human behaviors.    To share in the power of Sister Shivani’s global message of love, healing, personal responsibility, and transformation, Sage and Tony Robbins would like to gift you this special moment shared from a 2022 private event with their Platinum Partners in Mexico. We hope this message is one you’ll share with your family and friends this season. And one you'll carry with you into the New Year and beyond.   Blessings & Happy Holidays from Tony, Sage & Team Tony Watch the discussion here: https://youtu.be/-LrUbUB6kAg   SHOW NOTES:     [00:15]  Sage Intro  [01:35] Tony Intro [02:44]  Creating a shift from within [05:24] Moment of silence / Guided affirmations [12:16] Shift from a life of blame to a life of personal responsibility [14:53] Shifting your language [16:40]  Stress = Pressure / Resilience [18:47]  Happiness means emotional independence  [20:05]  Sister Shivani recounts a story of an emotional breakthrough / healing [24:01]  Sister Shivani on forgiveness [28:17]  Be the master of your mind [31:10]  Understanding the journey of the soul [35:58]  Everything is predestined  [37:04]  Happiness means to be a giver [38:33]  Forgiveness means changing present karma  [39:56]  Affirmations for simple healing and releasing  [45:31]  Clean the clutter of the mind everyday  [47:28]  Question from Tony: Would you share with us how you came to these truths? [49:27]  Question from Sage: With regards to affirmations, what do you recommend if someone is stuck in a state of emotion? [58:32]  Question from Sage: How can we connect in oneness with those we lost? [01:04:36]  Question from Emma: What are your thoughts on enlightenment? [01:06:34]  Question from  Berenice: How do you deal with family members with negative energy? [01:10:04]  Question from Guest: How do I know when I am purifying my energy instead of just being numb to emotion? [01:18:31]  Question from Adam:  When it comes to addiction, how do you break people from denial? [01:28:02]  Question from Jack:  Can you elaborate on the experience of death for the one that passes? [01:32:38]  Question from Christian: Do you recommend some form of pre-framing for parents? And when in a child's life would you introduce it?  [01:40:32]  Sign off
    12/20/2022
    1:41:31
  • Expand Your Identity | Featuring Tony Robbins, Sage and Mary B.
    In this special podcast episode of The Tony Robbins Podcast, you’ll hear from Tony Robbins, his wife Sage Robbins, and podcast host Mary B., as they discuss the most important tool for creating lasting change: IDENTITY. Have you ever asked yourself, why did I try to make a change but not succeed?  Often, it’s “how” we define ourselves that can lead to either our success or stagnation.  As Tony notes, “The most powerful force in the human personality is the need to stay consistent with how we define ourselves.”  In fact, after 45 years of working with people in 195 countries – from the most successful to the most challenged – Tony believes that the single most important element in understanding what drives a person is to understand how they identify themselves.   Identity is simply the culmination of the beliefs that shape how we perceive ourselves. These beliefs control how we think, feel and interact with the world around us.  They also influence what we decide to do (and not do) in our own lives. Therefore, as Sage Robbins explains, what we put after “I am” is something we must always be mindful of.  By the end of this conversation, we hope you’ll have the tools and inspiration to update – and upgrade – your own sense of identity.  Maybe it’s time to expand it as you move toward a life of growth.  Or perhaps remove some of those labels that might be limiting you.   Note: In case you’d rather watch the video version of this conversation – which includes behind the scenes footage with Tony, Sage and Mary B – click on the “Expand Your Identity” video that’s on Tony’s YouTube Channel, found at youtube.com/TonyRobbinsLive. SHOW NOTES [00:45]  Introduction by Tony Robbins – The Power of Identity [01:25] Definition of Identity [3:32] The downside to identifying oneself [4:04] How attaching the words "I am" to something can turn into a belief [6:28] People are not their behaviors [9:23] Identity is the controlling force in life [13:45]  Tony’s goal for this podcast [17:23] Mary B. begins with Tony Robbins trivia: What is Tony's teaching on identity? [18:23] "The strongest force in the human personality is the need to stay consistent with how we define ourselves." – Tony Robbins [19:38] Our behavior is not our entire identity [22:55]  Expanding your identity [25:00] Sage discusses her experience in Dubai  [29:09] Sage offers a political identity anecdote  [32:41] Questioning our own labels [36:24] Mary discusses the concept of "chunking" [38:30] "Life is an unlearning of who I thought I was." - Sage Robbins [44:06] Albert Einstein and widening one's “circle of compassion” [47:23] Who am I? Who am I really? [51:23] The importance of looking into your own eyes [53:01] Erik Erikson and Identity Crisis [01:01:13] Summary of discussion  [01:01:39] Sign off
    11/22/2022
    1:03:42
  • Boom Chicka Mom & Pop! | One Couple’s Road to a $250M Acquisition
    In this podcast, we drop you inside a Tony Robbins Business Mastery seminar for a 1-hour masterclass in how to build a brand that not only changes the game but empowers your customer base. You’ll hear Tony Robbins in a dynamic interview with the co-founders of BOOMCHICKAPOP, a wildly successful natural and organic popcorn brand that completely disrupted the snack industry.   Angie and Dan Bastian were looking to put aside some money for their kids' college fund when they started a small kettle corn business out of their garage.  Initially selling popcorn at outdoor events, including Minnesota Vikings games, the couple soon took their popcorn to Trader Joe's, Target, and Costco – gaining a crash course in how to operate a business along the way.  The real game changer took place when the then-named Angie's Kettle Corn embraced a bold new identity: BOOMCHICKAPOP.  Angie retired from being a nurse practitioner and Dan from a history teacher and baseball coach to run their company full time.  And after years of commitment and sacrifice, the Bastian's sold their business in 2017 to Chicago-based Conagra Brands for $250 million. In this candid conversation, the couple reveals how facing their fears and connecting to their customer base in a fresh and empowering way led to their ultimate success. Show Notes: [1:47] Introduction to Angie and Dan Bastian [3:42] How Angie and Dan met [6:48] Angie and Dan attend Tony’s Unleash The Power Within  [7:41] Facing your fears [10:14] Starting a business as a couple [14:37] Being thought of as crazy [16:07] Gaining proximity to the Minnesota Vikings [17:13] Importance of building bonds [20:20] To gain a seat at the table, you must commit everything [21:35] Say yes to every opportunity [26:07] There’s always a solution [30:22] Raising private equity [32:32] Only 2.5 seconds to capture a consumer’s attention [33:35] Coming from a position of empowerment [37:04] Origin of the BoomChickaPop name [40:39] Talking directly to consumers [42:56] Dividing labor as a couple [45:08] Maintaining a relationship despite stress [47:20] Selling the company [49:22] How it felt to distribute funds to colleagues [51:59] Committing to business relationships [57:33] Audience question from Javier:  What was the process of selling your company? [1:00:29] Audience question from Aaron:  What was your goal for the company? [1:03:56] Audience question from Kaley: How did you feel when you sold the business? [1:06:11] Audience question from Annabelle:  What kept you going through the tough times? [1:12:33] Audience question from Ryan: If you (Chris) were to develop Shazam again today, what would you do differently? [1:15:16] Audience question from Anjelica: How many times did your brand evolve? [1:21:40] Final question from Tony: What’s the single best piece of advice that you’ve gotten in business? [1:26:30] Sign off
    10/23/2022
    1:27:20

About The Tony Robbins Podcast

“Why live an ordinary life, when you can live an extraordinary one?” Tony Robbins, the #1 Life and Business Strategist, has helped over 50 million people from 100 countries create real and lasting change in their lives. In this podcast, he shares proven strategies and tactics so you, too, can achieve massive results in your business, relationships, health and finances. In addition to excerpts from his signature events and other exclusive, never-before-released audio content, Tony and his team also conduct deeply insightful interviews with the most prominent masterminds and experts on the global stage.
