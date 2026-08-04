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210 episodes
- Steve Young won three Super Bowls. Then he built one of private equity's most distinctive firms on a completely different philosophy: partnership over transaction. In this episode of The Holy Grail of Investing, Tony Robbins and Christopher Zook sit down with Steve Young, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Co-Founder of HGGC, for a conversation on championship leadership, partnership investing, and the philosophy that connects winning on the field to winning in business. They discuss:
What partnership investing is and why it outperforms traditional private equity
How the greatest NFL coaches and the best investors think exactly alike
Bill Walsh's leadership lessons and what "The Score Takes Care of Itself" means for business
Why Steve Young believes selfless leadership is the most underrated edge in any industry
How to build a lasting dynasty in business, not just in sports
CHAPTERS:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:06:30 Steve Young: NFL Hall of Famer and private equity co-founder
00:09:30 His father's lesson: "You can quit, but you can't come home"
00:25:30 Bill Walsh and the mentors who see your potential
00:32:53 What makes a great leader: the "emotional athlete"
00:36:20 HGGC's partnership investing philosophy
00:52:00 Coaching the next generation and building a culture beyond transaction
01:03:40 Dream and plan: the framework for life and investing
You can watch this episode live on YouTube @TonyRobbinsLive and @CAZInvestments
Learn more at https://TheHolyGrailofInvesting.com and https://CAZInvestments.com
- We all have a story about who we are and why our life has unfolded the way it has. But what happens when that story becomes the very thing holding us back? In this powerful live intervention from the 2024 Date With Destiny event, Tony Robbins works with a woman whose painful childhood experiences shaped the way she saw herself, her relationships, and her future. As the conversation unfolds, Tony reveals how unresolved pain can quietly become part of our identity and why true freedom begins when we stop letting our past define what's possible.
Whether your struggles come from heartbreak, disappointment, loss, or even traumatic experiences that have stayed with you for years, this intervention is a powerful reminder that while we can't change our past, we can choose the meaning we give it and the life we create from this moment forward.
This isn't just one woman's breakthrough. It's a lesson for all of us in confronting the stories we tell ourselves, letting go of the ones that no longer serve us, and stepping into a future defined not by our history, but by who we choose to become.
If you're ready to create your own breakthrough, experience Tony Robbins live at one of his world-renowned events:
Date With Destiny: https://tonyr.co/4aIqhME
Unleash the Power Within: https://tonyr.co/40Wohw0
We hope to see you there!
- Few thinkers have shaped our understanding of the future as profoundly as Ray Kurzweil. An American inventor, computer scientist, futurist, entrepreneur, and bestselling author, Kurzweil is widely regarded as one of the most influential technological forecasters of our time. For decades, he has accurately predicted many of the innovations that now define modern life, from mobile computing and artificial intelligence to digital assistants and large language models often years before they entered the mainstream.
In this special conversation, Tony Robbins sits down with Ray Kurzweil in San Francisco to explore one of the most important questions facing humanity: What happens next?
Together, they examine the accelerating pace of artificial intelligence, the path toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), the rise of autonomous agents, the future of work and education, breakthroughs in healthcare and longevity, and how these technologies may transform society over the coming decade.
Kurzweil explains why his long-standing prediction of AGI by 2029 now appears increasingly conservative, why the next few years may bring more change than any period in human history, and how humanity may ultimately merge with the very technologies it creates.
Whether you're excited, skeptical, inspired, or concerned about the future of AI, this conversation offers a rare opportunity to hear directly from one of the leading minds who helped foresee it. The future is arriving faster than most people realize. This episode won't just change how you think about what's coming next, it may help you prepare for it.
- In honor of Mother's Day, we invite you into this deeply heartfelt conversation between Byron Katie and Sage Robbins — a moving exploration of motherhood, presence, healing, and the complicated, beautiful love shared between mothers and daughters.
Introduced by Tony Robbins, this episode is more than a conversation — it is a living experience of "The Work," Byron Katie's transformative method of self-inquiry that has helped millions of people find freedom from anxiety, grief, fear, stress, and emotional suffering.
After spending nearly, a decade trapped in severe depression and despair, Byron Katie experienced a life-changing awakening in 1986 that completely transformed the way she understood suffering. From that experience came "The Work," four simple yet profound questions designed to help people question the stressful thoughts that keep them stuck.
In this deeply personal episode, Sage vulnerably shares how discovering Byron Katie's work transformed her own life during a painful season marked by repeated miscarriages, fertility struggles, grief, and being told she had less than a one-in-a-million chance of ever becoming a mother.
But at the emotional center of this conversation is Sage's relationship with her mother, who is currently living with dementia.
Rather than simply discussing "The Work," Byron gently guides Sage through a real-time inquiry surrounding an emotional experience with her mother — unpacking fear, sadness, guilt, projections, and the pain so many people experience while caring for aging parents or witnessing someone they love slowly change.
What unfolds is raw, heartbreaking, beautiful, and ultimately freeing. As Byron guides Sage through the process, pain begins to give way to presence, clarity, grace, and even joy — revealing how much love and connection can be missed when we become trapped inside fearful thoughts.
For anyone navigating caregiving, grief, aging parents, anxiety, loss, or the emotional complexity of family relationships, this conversation may feel deeply personal.
And for anyone celebrating, missing, grieving, honoring, or reflecting on a mother this Mother's Day — this episode is a reminder to slow down, become present, and truly see the people we love.
It is also a beautiful tribute to Byron Katie's extraordinary legacy and the decades-long friendship she has shared with Tony and Sage Robbins.
To learn more about Byron Katie and experience "The Work" for yourself, visit: www.thework.com
- What if the real reason your business isn't growing… is you?
In this powerful Business Mastery intervention, Tony Robbins works with Pixie, an entrepreneur who believes her biggest hurdle is a lack of working capital but Tony quickly reveals the real issue has nothing to do with money.
What starts as a conversation about growing her business becomes a deep dive into the hidden emotional patterns holding her back: fear, control, loneliness, and unresolved wounds that are affecting both her leadership and her life.
While this begins in a business setting, the truth is this conversation applies to anyone who has ever felt stuck personally or professionally. As the intervention unfolds, it becomes clear that the real chokehold on growth isn't capital, it's psychology. Tony challenges the fear of losing control, the struggle to trust others, and the constant need to prove your worth that silently sabotages even the most successful leaders.
This isn't just about entrepreneurship. It's about identity. It's about relationships. It's about letting go. It's about becoming the person capable of building the life and business you want. Tony breaks down the belief systems and hidden fears that keep leaders from reaching the next level. Please enjoy!
Want to experience transformational growth for your own business? Join Business Mastery, happening virtually and in person from August 12–16, 2026, to learn directly from Tony Robbins and world-class faculty.
https://www.tonyrobbins.com/events/business-mastery
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About The Tony Robbins Channel
"Why live an ordinary life, when you can live an extraordinary one?" Tony Robbins, the #1 Life and Business Strategist, has helped over 50 million people from 100 countries create real and lasting change in their lives. In this channel, he shares proven strategies and tactics so you, too, can achieve massive results in your business, relationships, health and finances. In addition to excerpts from his signature events and other exclusive, never-before-released audio content, Tony and his team also conduct deeply insightful podcasts and interviews with the most prominent masterminds and experts on the global stage.Podcast website
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