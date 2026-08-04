In honor of Mother's Day, we invite you into this deeply heartfelt conversation between Byron Katie and Sage Robbins — a moving exploration of motherhood, presence, healing, and the complicated, beautiful love shared between mothers and daughters.

Introduced by Tony Robbins, this episode is more than a conversation — it is a living experience of "The Work," Byron Katie's transformative method of self-inquiry that has helped millions of people find freedom from anxiety, grief, fear, stress, and emotional suffering.

After spending nearly, a decade trapped in severe depression and despair, Byron Katie experienced a life-changing awakening in 1986 that completely transformed the way she understood suffering. From that experience came "The Work," four simple yet profound questions designed to help people question the stressful thoughts that keep them stuck.

In this deeply personal episode, Sage vulnerably shares how discovering Byron Katie's work transformed her own life during a painful season marked by repeated miscarriages, fertility struggles, grief, and being told she had less than a one-in-a-million chance of ever becoming a mother.

But at the emotional center of this conversation is Sage's relationship with her mother, who is currently living with dementia.

Rather than simply discussing "The Work," Byron gently guides Sage through a real-time inquiry surrounding an emotional experience with her mother — unpacking fear, sadness, guilt, projections, and the pain so many people experience while caring for aging parents or witnessing someone they love slowly change.

What unfolds is raw, heartbreaking, beautiful, and ultimately freeing. As Byron guides Sage through the process, pain begins to give way to presence, clarity, grace, and even joy — revealing how much love and connection can be missed when we become trapped inside fearful thoughts.



For anyone navigating caregiving, grief, aging parents, anxiety, loss, or the emotional complexity of family relationships, this conversation may feel deeply personal.

And for anyone celebrating, missing, grieving, honoring, or reflecting on a mother this Mother's Day — this episode is a reminder to slow down, become present, and truly see the people we love.

It is also a beautiful tribute to Byron Katie's extraordinary legacy and the decades-long friendship she has shared with Tony and Sage Robbins.

To learn more about Byron Katie and experience "The Work" for yourself, visit: www.thework.com