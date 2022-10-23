LET IT GO! Michael Singer on Removing Blocks and Finding Joy

MICHAEL A. SINGER is a spiritual teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Untethered Soul, The Surrender Experiment and the recent Living Untethered: Beyond the Human Predicament. For over four decades, Michael has been passionately teaching spirituality and mindfulness. Michael’s spiritual journey began in 1971. While working on his doctorate in economics, Michael decided to go into seclusion to focus on yoga and meditation. It was in 1975 that Michael founded the Temple of the Universe, a now long-established yoga and meditation center where people of any religion or set of beliefs can come together to experience inner peace. Singer is also a successful entrepreneur that has made major contributions in the areas of business, education, healthcare, and environmental protection. He created a leading-edge software package that transformed the medical practice management industry, as well as the founding CEO of a billion-dollar public company whose achievements are archived in the Smithsonian Institution. Tony and Sage Robbins are excited to share this special presentation from a 2022 private event with their Platinum Partners in Mexico. Here, Michael teaches us the importance of surrender and how to “let go'' to remove the negative blocks inside us and allow positive emotions – like joy and happiness – to flow through us with grace and ease. Watch the discussion here: https://youtu.be/E7TxEzMF3s8 EPISODE NOTES: [00:15] Sage intro [01:30] Tony Intro [02:42] What is happiness? [04:09] Michael’s Four Quadrant Truth Table [07:47] The Law of Diminishing Returns [09:34] How you’re programmed by your experiences [12:17] The happiness inside us all [13:36] We control little of what happens in life [17:50] The more open you are, the more joy you feel [19:16] Michael on “objective observation” [24:23] Oprah’s favorite quote from “Living Untethered” [25:41] Why we hold on to negative blockages [29:27] How to deal with uncontrollable situations [35:22] The meaning of “low hanging fruit” [40:50] Feeling resistance? Just relax [43:34] Discover your true self [46:49] Reach a pure state of happiness [51:28] The key to relax and release [55:43] Letting go of what is blocking your happiness [01:03:08] The great way is not difficult for those who have no preferences [01:06:54] Your path to pure joy [01:13:14] Question from Tony regarding letting go when we have a hard time navigating what we can and cannot control [01:15:51] Question from Tony: What is your trigger for going into a state of relaxation? [01:17:51] Question from Sage: When dealing with trauma, do you have an internal voice guiding you? [01:21:19] Question from Sage: Will letting go allow our consciousness to recognize more beauty? [01:22:16] Tina asks for validation for those already far on their spiritual journey [01:27:00] Question from Bernice: How do we interpret the ego when it comes to letting go? [01:29:46] Question from Sage: What can parents do to help their children growup both open and spiritual? [01:31:22] Nuria asks Michael to clarify the meaning of “we are not creating our own life” (quoted in his book) [01:37:58] Question from Shawn: How can meditation be used in the process? [01:41:30] Question from Teresa: How do you experience the mind as you continue to progress? [01:45:26] Question from Ishali: What tip can you give that helps us “go with the flow” when negative things are happening? [01:49:28] Sign Off