Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

MLB on the radio. At radio.net you can follow the Major League Baseball. Enjoy all results live and listen to matches of the current gameday.

MLB on the radio. At radio.net you can follow the Major League Baseball. Enjoy all results live and listen to matches of the current gameday. Note: Not all stations are available outside the USA. Please try other stations if you get one of these.

⚾ MLB 2026 Season: Live on the Radio ⚾

Tune in to follow the entire Major League Baseball season live on the radio! From the international excitement of the World Baseball Classic in March to the final out of the World Series in October, comprehensive coverage brings you every home run, strikeout, and game-changing play.

The 2026 MLB season is shaping up to be historic. The regular season officially kicks off on March 26, 2026, launching a 162-game journey that tests the endurance of every franchise. Whether you are tracking the pennant race in July or sweating through the Wild Card chase in September, the best of baseball is available live on your radio.

The 2026 Season: Key Dates and Storylines

The excitement begins before Opening Day! The baseball world turns its eyes to the World Baseball Classic (March 2026), where global stars represent their countries, setting the stage for an electrifying year.

Historic Opener: The regular season launches with a full slate of action on March 26, 2026 , the earliest traditional Opening Day in MLB history.

The regular season launches with a full slate of action on , the earliest traditional Opening Day in MLB history. All-Star Week in Philly: Mark your calendars for July 14 , when the Philadelphia Phillies host the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s Midsummer Classic is extra special, coinciding with the semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary) of American independence.

Mark your calendars for , when the host the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. This year’s Midsummer Classic is extra special, coinciding with the semi-quincentennial (250th anniversary) of American independence. The Postseason Push: The drama intensifies in September as teams fight for the expanded Wild Card spots, leading into the playoffs and the 2026 World Series in October.

Teams and Stars to Watch

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees enter the season as heavy favorites, looking to dominate their respective leagues. Meanwhile, exciting young squads like the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers are no longer just "up-and-coming"—they are genuine powerhouses ready to challenge the old guard.

All eyes are also on the next generation. Top prospects like Walker Jenkins (Twins), Ethan Salas (Padres), and Max Clark (Tigers) are knocking on the door of the big leagues. Analysts will be watching closely to see if these rookies can handle the pressure of the majors.

One thing is certain: The 2026 season promises plenty of action, drama, and unforgettable moments. The race for October has begun!

Tune in for Every Moment

Get the best MLB coverage on the radio with sports stations from across the U.S. and Canada. Major networks like ESPN Radio and Fox Sports Radio provide expert analysis, while local affiliates keep you close to your home team. We’ve connected all relevant stations to give you the easiest listening experience. Follow the Chicago Cubs, stay updated on the Seattle Mariners, and listen to the Texas Rangers.

Everything you need to know about MLB on the radio

How can you stream MLB radio broadcasts?

MLB has a massive network of stations broadcasting every game. Simply choose the matchup you want to follow from our daily schedule and click on the station logo. You can also download the MLB app from the Play Store or App Store for seamless streaming of your favorite teams.

Which radio station broadcasts MLB games?

We recommend tuning into the local affiliate that covers your specific team for the most in-depth coverage. We have linked all relevant stations with their respective MLB teams. Just select today’s game from our schedule, pick a station, and start listening—no more searching for the right frequency.

How can you listen to MLB radio on iPhone and Android?

Our free service works directly via any mobile browser. Click on the live game you want to hear and select a station. Alternatively, download our free app for Android or iPhone, search for your preferred station, and enjoy the game wherever you are.