About KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

About KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

About KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

(46)

KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM, known as "Colorado’s News, Talk & Sports Station," is a premier radio broadcaster based in Denver, Colorado. Serving the Denver–Boulder–Colorado Springs region and beyond, KOA delivers a dynamic blend of news, talk, and sports programming that keeps listeners informed and engaged.



Established in 1924, KOA has built a reputation for excellence in broadcasting. As a Class A, clear-channel station operating at 50,000 watts, it provides extensive coverage across Colorado and neighboring states, earning the moniker "the Blowtorch of the West." The station is owned by iHeartMedia, Inc., and its studios are located in Southeast Denver.



KOA's programming includes live, moderated shows featuring prominent hosts such as Ross Kaminsky, Mandy Connell, and the team behind "Colorado's Morning News." The station offers hourly news updates, traffic reports every 10 minutes, and weather forecasts in partnership with FOX31 Pinpoint Weather.



Sports enthusiasts can tune in to KOA for comprehensive coverage of local teams. The station is the flagship broadcaster for the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and University of Colorado Buffaloes football and basketball. Listeners can enjoy live game broadcasts, expert analysis, and dedicated sports shows like "KOA Sports" and "Broncos Country Tonight."



In addition to live programming, KOA offers a range of podcasts, including "The Dave Logan Denver Broncos Podcast," "The Mandy Connell Podcast," and "The Ross Kaminsky Show," providing on-demand content for listeners.



KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM is a professional station committed to delivering high-quality content to its audience. Whether you're interested in current events, engaging talk shows, or live sports coverage, KOA provides a reliable and entertaining listening experience.

