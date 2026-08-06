Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessAll-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

All-In Podcast, LLC
BusinessEntrepreneurship
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Latest episode

405 episodes

  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

    Saronic Founders: Autonomous Warships, China's 230X Advantage & Swarms of Robot Ships

    08/05/2026 | 48 mins.
    (0:00) Saronic founders join the show!
    (4:56) The Navy's first autonomous rescue in the Strait of Hormuz, and how China out builds America 230-to-1
    (13:04) $3B destroyers vs. Marauder
    (21:25) Killing cost-plus, the new primes, and why only 1% of the budget goes to autonomy
    (25:55) Could 10,000 Corsairs actually lock down a 20-mile strait?
    (31:25) China's arming robot dogs: will our AI weapons hurt us in Taiwan?
    (36:33) Exclusive announcement: Port Alpha lands in Brownsville: 4000 acres, 10,000 jobs
    Thanks to our partners for making this possible!
    Creative Planning. As wealth grows, complexity compounds. Between investments, tax strategy and estate planning, coordinating it all can feel like a full-time job. Creative Planning can help with the heavy lifting. https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/trackclk/N2598215.3565131ALLIN/B36182939.452362736;dc_trk_aid=646454825;dc_trk_cid=260464105;dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;ltd=;dc_tdv=1
    Starting a business? Northwest Registered Agent gives you everything you need to build a complete Business Identity including free tools and built-in privacy. Get more at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ALLINFREE
    Follow the besties:
    https://x.com/chamath
    https://x.com/Jason
    https://x.com/DavidSacks
    https://x.com/friedberg
    Follow on X:
    https://x.com/theallinpod
    Follow on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
    Follow on TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@allin
    Follow on LinkedIn:
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/allinpod
    Intro Music Credit:
    https://rb.gy/tppkzl
    https://x.com/yung_spielburg
    Intro Video Credit:
    https://x.com/TheZachEffect
  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

    Chip Stocks Crash, $20B Fund Margin Called, Frontier Labs: SLOW DOWN AI, Mamdani's Grocery Stores

    07/31/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    (0:00) Bestie intros
    (1:19) Chip stocks crash, Leopold Aschenbrenner's $20B fund gets margin called
    (20:20) China's advantage and green shoots for the US economy
    (34:12) Frontier Labs say "SLOW DOWN AI"
    (1:01:15) Why are frontier labs "burning books"?
    (1:14:45) Socialism Corner: Mamdani's grocery stores and the "Socialist Spectacle"
    (1:24:44) Science Corner: Understanding and mapping the brain
    Apply for All-In Summit 2026:
    https://allin.com/events
    Follow the besties:
    https://x.com/chamath
    https://x.com/Jason
    https://x.com/DavidSacks
    https://x.com/friedberg
    Follow on X:
    https://x.com/theallinpod
    Follow on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
    Follow on TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@allin
    Follow on LinkedIn:
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/allinpod
    Intro Music Credit:
    https://rb.gy/tppkzl
    https://x.com/yung_spielburg
    Intro Video Credit:
    https://x.com/TheZachEffect
    Referenced in the show:
    https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/30/leopold-aschenbrenners-hedge-fund-is-facing-steep-ai-losses.html
    https://www.wsj.com/finance/citadel-buys-situational-awarenesss-stock-portfolio-after-big-losses-in-ai-5117159b
    https://polymarket.com/event/fed-decision-in-september-762
    https://situational-awareness.ai
    https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/US30Y
    https://x.com/nicolasfulghum/status/2082083884578050299
    https://theprint.in/science/breakthrough-china-artificial-sun-project-6-5-tesla-magnet/2999321
    https://www.pacingthefrontier.com/
    https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/29/openai-cfo-sarah-friar-tells-employees-arr-in-july-topped-all-of-q2.html
    https://www.dwarkesh.com/p/why-compute-might-get-10x-more-expensive
    vhttps://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-starts-production-home-grown-immersion-duv-chipmaking-tools-source-2026-07-28
    https://www.google.com/finance/beta/quote/ASML:NASDAQ
    https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/27/cxmt-china-market-debut-chipmaker-ipo.html
    https://polymarket.com/event/ipos-before-2027
    https://polymarket.com/event/us-enacts-ai-safety-bill-before-2027/us-enacts-ai-safety-bill-before-2027
    https://x.com/v_nefodov/status/2082927219224060043
    https://www.wsj.com/opinion/the-ai-future-is-for-everyone-a0c24e20
    https://punchbowl.news/article/tech/thune-anthropic
    https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/anthropic-doubles-midterm-spending-to-40-million-to-push-ai-regulation-9cd547ae
    https://x.com/OpenAI/status/2082577277246972300
    https://www.carltonfields.com/insights/publications/2025/no-copyright-protection-for-ai-assisted-creations-thaler-v-perlmutter
    https://x.com/Jason/status/2082577230941557068
    https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-are-reportedly-shredding-millions-of-books-to-train-models-tech-giants-outsource-to-middlemen-to-secretly-buy-up-books-for-training-material
    https://www.404media.co/ai-companies-are-buying-tons-of-old-books-because-theyre-free-of-ai-slop
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1azwUwKrPo&t=39s
    https://arxiv.org/pdf/2602.16417
  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

    The $1/Hour Worker: Four Robotics CEOs on Humanoids at Home, China's Threat, and the End of Dangerous Jobs

    07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    (0:00) Intro: Humanoids, Robots, & AI+
    (0:57) ANYbotics' Dr. Péter Fankhauser: Why ANYbotics Bet the Company on Four-Legged Robot Dogs, Not Humanoids
    (13:18) Dr. Péter Fankhauser: China's Armed Robot Dogs Are "Stupid and Risky" — Inside the Terminator Debate
    (15:01) NEO's Bernt Børnich: Neo Ships in 2026 and Becomes an Open Robot Platform
    (22:18) Bernt Børnich: Robots Building Robots in Just 3 Years — "Hard Takeoff"
    (33:45) Boston Dynamics' Amanda McMaster: Spot Is Now the Most Deployed Robot on Earth — Atlas is the Most Capable
    (42:36) Amanda McMaster: Chinese Robotics Security Risks
    (47:14) Agility Robotics' Jonathan Hurst: Why "This Time Is Different" for Humanoids After 100 Years of False Starts
    (58:45) Jonathan Hurst: When Do Robots Outnumber Humans on the Factory Floor?
    Thanks to our partners for making this possible!
    AppLovin Ads is AppLovin's AI advertising platform reaching over a billion daily active users across mobile games. Full-screen video ads with a 35-second median watch time. Advertisers are profitably spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a day. AppLovin Ads is now open to all advertisers. Sign up at https://applovin.com/ALLIN 
    If your work depends on conversations — meetings, deal flow, interviews, customer calls — Plaud helps you capture and organize everything with highly accurate AI-generated notes that are not just simple summaries, but also highlight pain points, key decisions, next steps, and customizable summary templates. 
    Check out Plaud at https://www.plaud.ai/allin and use code ALLIN for up to 10% off! Which is also available on Amazon: https://amzn.to/43URLff (Code: ALLIN10X)
    Follow the besties:
    https://x.com/chamath
    https://x.com/Jason
    https://x.com/DavidSacks
    https://x.com/friedberg
    Follow on X:
    https://x.com/theallinpod
    Follow on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
    Follow on TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@allin 
    Follow on LinkedIn: 
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/allinpod
    Intro Music Credit:
    https://rb.gy/tppkzl
    https://x.com/yung_spielburg
    Intro Video Credit:
    https://x.com/TheZachEffect
  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

    The Fight Over Open Source AI, Anthropic's $1.5B Payout, NYC Socialists: Evictions = Violence?

    07/24/2026 | 1h 33 mins.
    (0:00) Bestie intros!
    (0:18) The fight to save open source AI: Kimi K3 panic, Anthropic/OpenAI regulatory capture
    (27:38) Anthropic/OpenAI historic growth rates, China's long game
    (48:29) Anthropic's $1.5B piracy settlement and the great IP theft hypocrisy
    (1:07:12) Google and Tesla stocks tank on surging AI capex
    (1:17:19) Socialism Corner: "Evictions = Violence" and the threat to private property rights
    Apply for All-In Summit 2026:
    https://allin.com/events
    Follow the besties:
    https://x.com/chamath
    https://x.com/Jason
    https://x.com/DavidSacks
    https://x.com/friedberg
    Follow on X:
    https://x.com/theallinpod
    Follow on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
    Follow on TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@allin
    Follow on LinkedIn:
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/allinpod
    Intro Music Credit:
    https://rb.gy/tppkzl
    https://x.com/yung_spielburg
    Intro Video Credit:
    https://x.com/TheZachEffect
    Referenced in the show:
    https://artificialanalysis.ai/models/kimi-k3?intelligence=artificial-analysis-intelligence-index#intelligence-comparisons
    https://www.axios.com/2026/07/20/ai-us-china-open-source-kimi
    https://www.wired.com/story/the-white-house-is-trying-to-figure-out-what-to-do-about-chinese-ai
    https://x.com/mkratsios47/status/2079933645888880708
    https://polymarket.com/event/us-government-bans-an-open-source-ai-model-in-2026-20260703221501747
    https://fortune.com/2025/01/29/deepseek-openais-what-is-distillation-david-sacks
    https://stratechery.com/2026/whos-afraid-of-chinese-models
    https://x.com/CommerceGov/status/2080341953086886387
    https://x.com/tickerplus/status/2080123562560504240
    https://blog.tickertrends.io/p/anthropic-vs-openai-arr-tracking
    https://x.com/sama/status/2077817060068057493
    https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-approves-anthropics-15-billion-settlement-copyright-lawsuit-2026-07-20
    https://www.anthropic.com/news/detecting-and-preventing-distillation-attacks
    https://techstartups.com/2026/07/22/nearly-200-silicon-valley-startups-urge-trump-not-to-ban-chinese-ai-models-warn-it-could-kill-innovation
    https://x.com/typesfast/status/2080339052398891244
    https://www.thefp.com/p/why-new-york-city-has-50000-ghost
  • All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

    Mark Cuban on the AI Bubble: Who Actually Gets Wiped Out?

    07/20/2026 | 41 mins.
    (0:00) Bubble talk: Comparing today's AI market to the dot-com bubble
    (7:50) AI's real-world limits: why enterprise AI is harder than expected
    (16:38) Transitioning to an AI-First Workspace
    (21:26) Health & AI: self-directed healthcare and biometric data
    (24:30) Politics, wealth tax, and AI as a truth-seeking force
    (35:12) Knicks & Sports Talk
    Thanks to our partners for making this possible!
    AppLovin Ads — AppLovin's AI advertising platform reaches over a billion daily active users across mobile games. Full-screen video ads with a 35-second median watch time. Advertisers are profitably spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a day and advertiser access is still in closed beta. The window is open at https://applovin.com/ALLIN
    Starting a business? Northwest Registered Agent gives you everything you need to build a complete Business Identity including free tools and built-in privacy. Get more at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ALLINFREE
    Follow Mark:
    https://x.com/mcuban
    Follow the besties:
    https://x.com/chamath
    https://x.com/Jason
    https://x.com/DavidSacks
    https://x.com/friedberg
    Follow on X:
    https://x.com/theallinpod
    Follow on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
    Follow on TikTok:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@allin
    Follow on LinkedIn: 
    https://www.linkedin.com/company/allinpod
    Intro Music Credit:
    https://rb.gy/tppkzl
    https://x.com/yung_spielburg
    Intro Video Credit:
    https://x.com/TheZachEffect
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political, social & poker.
Podcast website
BusinessEntrepreneurshipHealth & WellnessInvestingTechnology

Listen to All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg, Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 7:56:39 AM
A company fromMADSACK