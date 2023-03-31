All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political... More
E126: Big Tech blow-out, Powell’s recession warning, lab-grown meat, RFK Jr shakes up race & more
(0:00) Bestie intro! (1:10) Google's mixed bag, Big tech leaves the growth phase, macro picture (24:21) AI update: new projects, global enablement, early adoption (37:38) SF CRE continues to collapse, Gotham City update (47:52) Lab-grown meat: possibilities, potential impact, and major constraints (1:06:47) Quick earnings button and RFK Jr's presidential bid
4/28/2023
1:16:11
E125: SpaceX launch, Fox News settlement, "Zombie-corn" exodus to AI, late-stage implosion
(0:00) Antonio Gracias and Gavin Baker join to discuss SpaceX's Starship launch (28:58) Fox News settles with Dominion Voting Systems, will pay $787M (40:38) AI update: Reddit to start charging for training data, how the next startup bubble will materialize, navigating the AI "dust storm" (53:49) Why AI is challenging/exciting to invest in right now, late-stage implosion, pay-to-play rounds (1:21:26) Is crypto dead in America? Plus DeSantis vs Trump polling update and wrap
4/21/2023
1:39:12
E124: AutoGPT's massive potential and risk, AI regulation, Bob Lee/SF update
(0:00) Bestie intros! (1:49) Understanding AutoGPTs (23:57) Generative AI's rapid impact on art, images, video, and eventually Hollywood (37:38) How to regulate AI? (1:12:35) Bob Lee update, recent SF chaos
4/14/2023
1:33:07
E123: Trump indictment, de-dollarization, should VCs back Chinese AI? RIP Bob Lee
(0:00) Bestie intros! (4:12) Trump indictment (16:52) De-dollarization: What's real and what's overblown? (39:35) Debt ceiling vote predictions (56:36) US investors indirectly backing Chinese AI startups: should it be allowed? Saudi Arabia discloses VC investments as institutional US LPs cycle out of venture (1:10:02) RIP Bob Lee, fixing San Francisco
4/7/2023
1:27:14
E122: Is AI the next great computing platform? ChatGPT vs. Google, containing AGI & RESTRICT Act
(0:00) Bestie intros! (1:31) Joe Manchin calls out Biden on IRA flip-flop (7:40) Sacks writes GPT-4-powered blog post, OpenAI launches ChatGPT plugins (26:31) Will generative AI be more important than mobile and the internet itself? Making the case for both Google and OpenAI to win generative AI (50:19) Reaching and containing AGI, AI's impact on job destruction (1:16:35) RESTRICT Act's bait and switch