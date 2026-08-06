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All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
All-In Podcast, LLC
Latest episode
405 episodes
Saronic Founders: Autonomous Warships, China's 230X Advantage & Swarms of Robot Ships08/05/2026 | 48 mins.(0:00) Saronic founders join the show!
(4:56) The Navy's first autonomous rescue in the Strait of Hormuz, and how China out builds America 230-to-1
(13:04) $3B destroyers vs. Marauder
(21:25) Killing cost-plus, the new primes, and why only 1% of the budget goes to autonomy
(25:55) Could 10,000 Corsairs actually lock down a 20-mile strait?
(31:25) China's arming robot dogs: will our AI weapons hurt us in Taiwan?
(36:33) Exclusive announcement: Port Alpha lands in Brownsville: 4000 acres, 10,000 jobs
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Chip Stocks Crash, $20B Fund Margin Called, Frontier Labs: SLOW DOWN AI, Mamdani's Grocery Stores07/31/2026 | 1h 36 mins.(0:00) Bestie intros
(1:19) Chip stocks crash, Leopold Aschenbrenner's $20B fund gets margin called
(20:20) China's advantage and green shoots for the US economy
(34:12) Frontier Labs say "SLOW DOWN AI"
(1:01:15) Why are frontier labs "burning books"?
(1:14:45) Socialism Corner: Mamdani's grocery stores and the "Socialist Spectacle"
(1:24:44) Science Corner: Understanding and mapping the brain
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Intro Music Credit:
https://rb.gy/tppkzl
https://x.com/yung_spielburg
Intro Video Credit:
https://x.com/TheZachEffect
Referenced in the show:
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/30/leopold-aschenbrenners-hedge-fund-is-facing-steep-ai-losses.html
https://www.wsj.com/finance/citadel-buys-situational-awarenesss-stock-portfolio-after-big-losses-in-ai-5117159b
https://polymarket.com/event/fed-decision-in-september-762
https://situational-awareness.ai
https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/US30Y
https://x.com/nicolasfulghum/status/2082083884578050299
https://theprint.in/science/breakthrough-china-artificial-sun-project-6-5-tesla-magnet/2999321
https://www.pacingthefrontier.com/
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/29/openai-cfo-sarah-friar-tells-employees-arr-in-july-topped-all-of-q2.html
https://www.dwarkesh.com/p/why-compute-might-get-10x-more-expensive
vhttps://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-starts-production-home-grown-immersion-duv-chipmaking-tools-source-2026-07-28
https://www.google.com/finance/beta/quote/ASML:NASDAQ
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/07/27/cxmt-china-market-debut-chipmaker-ipo.html
https://polymarket.com/event/ipos-before-2027
https://polymarket.com/event/us-enacts-ai-safety-bill-before-2027/us-enacts-ai-safety-bill-before-2027
https://x.com/v_nefodov/status/2082927219224060043
https://www.wsj.com/opinion/the-ai-future-is-for-everyone-a0c24e20
https://punchbowl.news/article/tech/thune-anthropic
https://www.wsj.com/tech/ai/anthropic-doubles-midterm-spending-to-40-million-to-push-ai-regulation-9cd547ae
https://x.com/OpenAI/status/2082577277246972300
https://www.carltonfields.com/insights/publications/2025/no-copyright-protection-for-ai-assisted-creations-thaler-v-perlmutter
https://x.com/Jason/status/2082577230941557068
https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/ai-companies-are-reportedly-shredding-millions-of-books-to-train-models-tech-giants-outsource-to-middlemen-to-secretly-buy-up-books-for-training-material
https://www.404media.co/ai-companies-are-buying-tons-of-old-books-because-theyre-free-of-ai-slop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d1azwUwKrPo&t=39s
https://arxiv.org/pdf/2602.16417
The $1/Hour Worker: Four Robotics CEOs on Humanoids at Home, China's Threat, and the End of Dangerous Jobs07/28/2026 | 1h 8 mins.(0:00) Intro: Humanoids, Robots, & AI+
(0:57) ANYbotics' Dr. Péter Fankhauser: Why ANYbotics Bet the Company on Four-Legged Robot Dogs, Not Humanoids
(13:18) Dr. Péter Fankhauser: China's Armed Robot Dogs Are "Stupid and Risky" — Inside the Terminator Debate
(15:01) NEO's Bernt Børnich: Neo Ships in 2026 and Becomes an Open Robot Platform
(22:18) Bernt Børnich: Robots Building Robots in Just 3 Years — "Hard Takeoff"
(33:45) Boston Dynamics' Amanda McMaster: Spot Is Now the Most Deployed Robot on Earth — Atlas is the Most Capable
(42:36) Amanda McMaster: Chinese Robotics Security Risks
(47:14) Agility Robotics' Jonathan Hurst: Why "This Time Is Different" for Humanoids After 100 Years of False Starts
(58:45) Jonathan Hurst: When Do Robots Outnumber Humans on the Factory Floor?
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Follow the besties:
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https://x.com/Jason
https://x.com/DavidSacks
https://x.com/friedberg
Follow on X:
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Follow on Instagram:
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Intro Music Credit:
https://rb.gy/tppkzl
https://x.com/yung_spielburg
Intro Video Credit:
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The Fight Over Open Source AI, Anthropic's $1.5B Payout, NYC Socialists: Evictions = Violence?07/24/2026 | 1h 33 mins.(0:00) Bestie intros!
(0:18) The fight to save open source AI: Kimi K3 panic, Anthropic/OpenAI regulatory capture
(27:38) Anthropic/OpenAI historic growth rates, China's long game
(48:29) Anthropic's $1.5B piracy settlement and the great IP theft hypocrisy
(1:07:12) Google and Tesla stocks tank on surging AI capex
(1:17:19) Socialism Corner: "Evictions = Violence" and the threat to private property rights
Apply for All-In Summit 2026:
https://allin.com/events
Follow the besties:
https://x.com/chamath
https://x.com/Jason
https://x.com/DavidSacks
https://x.com/friedberg
Follow on X:
https://x.com/theallinpod
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/theallinpod
Follow on TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@allin
Follow on LinkedIn:
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Intro Music Credit:
https://rb.gy/tppkzl
https://x.com/yung_spielburg
Intro Video Credit:
https://x.com/TheZachEffect
Referenced in the show:
https://artificialanalysis.ai/models/kimi-k3?intelligence=artificial-analysis-intelligence-index#intelligence-comparisons
https://www.axios.com/2026/07/20/ai-us-china-open-source-kimi
https://www.wired.com/story/the-white-house-is-trying-to-figure-out-what-to-do-about-chinese-ai
https://x.com/mkratsios47/status/2079933645888880708
https://polymarket.com/event/us-government-bans-an-open-source-ai-model-in-2026-20260703221501747
https://fortune.com/2025/01/29/deepseek-openais-what-is-distillation-david-sacks
https://stratechery.com/2026/whos-afraid-of-chinese-models
https://x.com/CommerceGov/status/2080341953086886387
https://x.com/tickerplus/status/2080123562560504240
https://blog.tickertrends.io/p/anthropic-vs-openai-arr-tracking
https://x.com/sama/status/2077817060068057493
https://www.reuters.com/world/us-judge-approves-anthropics-15-billion-settlement-copyright-lawsuit-2026-07-20
https://www.anthropic.com/news/detecting-and-preventing-distillation-attacks
https://techstartups.com/2026/07/22/nearly-200-silicon-valley-startups-urge-trump-not-to-ban-chinese-ai-models-warn-it-could-kill-innovation
https://x.com/typesfast/status/2080339052398891244
https://www.thefp.com/p/why-new-york-city-has-50000-ghost
- (0:00) Bubble talk: Comparing today's AI market to the dot-com bubble
(7:50) AI's real-world limits: why enterprise AI is harder than expected
(16:38) Transitioning to an AI-First Workspace
(21:26) Health & AI: self-directed healthcare and biometric data
(24:30) Politics, wealth tax, and AI as a truth-seeking force
(35:12) Knicks & Sports Talk
Thanks to our partners for making this possible!
AppLovin Ads — AppLovin's AI advertising platform reaches over a billion daily active users across mobile games. Full-screen video ads with a 35-second median watch time. Advertisers are profitably spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a day and advertiser access is still in closed beta. The window is open at https://applovin.com/ALLIN
Starting a business? Northwest Registered Agent gives you everything you need to build a complete Business Identity including free tools and built-in privacy. Get more at https://www.northwestregisteredagent.com/ALLINFREE
Follow Mark:
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Follow the besties:
https://x.com/chamath
https://x.com/Jason
https://x.com/DavidSacks
https://x.com/friedberg
Follow on X:
https://x.com/theallinpod
Follow on Instagram:
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Follow on TikTok:
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Follow on LinkedIn:
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Intro Music Credit:
https://rb.gy/tppkzl
https://x.com/yung_spielburg
Intro Video Credit:
https://x.com/TheZachEffect
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About All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political, social & poker.Podcast website
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