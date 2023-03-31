Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg in the App
Listen to All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

Podcast All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg
Podcast All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

Jason Calacanis
add
Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political... More
TechnologyBusinessEntrepreneurship
Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political... More

Available Episodes

5 of 140
  • E126: Big Tech blow-out, Powell’s recession warning, lab-grown meat, RFK Jr shakes up race & more
    (0:00) Bestie intro! (1:10) Google's mixed bag, Big tech leaves the growth phase, macro picture (24:21) AI update: new projects, global enablement, early adoption (37:38) SF CRE continues to collapse, Gotham City update (47:52) Lab-grown meat: possibilities, potential impact, and major constraints (1:06:47) Quick earnings button and RFK Jr's presidential bid Follow the besties: https://twitter.com/chamath https://linktr.ee/calacanis https://twitter.com/DavidSacks https://twitter.com/friedberg https://twitter.com/GavinSBaker Follow the pod: https://twitter.com/theallinpod https://linktr.ee/allinpodcast Intro Music Credit: https://rb.gy/tppkzl https://twitter.com/yung_spielburg Intro Video Credit: https://twitter.com/TheZachEffect Referenced in the show: https://www.google.com/finance/quote/GOOG:NASDAQ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/25/google-authorizes-70-billion-buyback.html https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/25/googles-cloud-business-turns-profitable-for-the-first-time-on-record.html https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/20/alphabet-merges-ai-focused-groups-deepmind-and-google-research.html https://www.theinformation.com/articles/in-google-founders-shadow-ceo-pichai-discovered-the-limits-of-his-power https://abc.xyz/investor/static/pdf/2023Q1_alphabet_earnings_release.pdf?cache=0924cc https://thehill.com/business/3975838-fed-chief-duped-into-fake-interview-with-russians-posing-as-zelensky https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/JTSJOL https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CIVPART https://www.lawnext.com/2023/04/harvey-ai-raises-21m-in-a-series-a-round-led-by-sequoia.html https://www.wsj.com/articles/pricewaterhousecoopers-to-pour-1-billion-into-generative-ai-cac2cedd https://twitter.com/friedberg/status/1651371655774584832 https://twitter.com/mckaywrigley/status/1651291367224807424 https://www.wsj.com/articles/san-francisco-commercial-real-estate-office-buildings-471742ea https://twitter.com/Jason/status/1650974906916671493 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/ex-san-francisco-fire-commissioner-attacked-homeless-people-with-bear-spray-attorneys-say https://www.wsj.com/articles/inside-the-struggle-to-make-lab-grown-meat-12cf46ab https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/amazon-amzn-q1-earnings-report-2023.html https://twitter.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1649190840198209537  
    4/28/2023
    1:16:11
  • E125: SpaceX launch, Fox News settlement, "Zombie-corn" exodus to AI, late-stage implosion
    (0:00) Antonio Gracias and Gavin Baker join to discuss SpaceX's Starship launch (28:58) Fox News settles with Dominion Voting Systems, will pay $787M (40:38) AI update: Reddit to start charging for training data, how the next startup bubble will materialize, navigating the AI "dust storm" (53:49) Why AI is challenging/exciting to invest in right now, late-stage implosion, pay-to-play rounds (1:21:26) Is crypto dead in America? Plus DeSantis vs Trump polling update and wrap Follow the besties: https://twitter.com/chamath https://linktr.ee/calacanis https://twitter.com/DavidSacks https://twitter.com/friedberg Follow the pod: https://twitter.com/theallinpod https://linktr.ee/allinpodcast Intro Music Credit: https://rb.gy/tppkzl https://twitter.com/yung_spielburg Intro Video Credit: https://twitter.com/TheZachEffect Referenced in the show: https://twitter.com/GavinSBaker/status/1649107858267439108 https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-65294084 https://twitter.com/thePrimalSpace/status/1649051677377560578 https://www.wsj.com/articles/spacex-starship-elon-musk-second-launch-attempt-bf932aaf https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533408313894912001 https://www.reuters.com/technology/fcc-votes-approve-spacex-satellite-plan-official-2021-04-27 https://www.axios.com/2023/04/18/fox-news-settles-dominion-lawsuit https://investor.foxcorporation.com/static-files/3b2bdb74-8ebe-4173-9f0f-ac18831ff094 https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2015/03/finland-home-of-the-103000-speeding-ticket/387484 https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1648462770936115202 https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/18/technology/reddit-ai-openai-google.html https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/20/alphabet-merges-ai-focused-groups-deepmind-and-google-research.html https://twitter.com/chamath/status/1647010187377774596 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dal%C3%ADland- https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/20/business/buzzfeed-news-shut-down.html https://www.vox.com/technology/2023/4/18/23688627/meta-layoffs-mark-zuckerberg-facebook-instagram-whatsapp https://news.crunchbase.com/venture/series-c-funding-decline-q1-2023 https://www.theinformation.com/articles/tiger-global-managements-12-7-billion-venture-fund-records-20-loss https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greater_fool_theory https://www.wired.com/story/stack-overflow-will-charge-ai-giants-for-training-data https://www.coindesk.com/business/2023/04/18/coinbase-could-move-away-from-us-if-no-regulatory-clarity-ceo-brian-armstrong https://news.yahoo.com/poll-trumps-big-post-indictment-bounce-is-fading-fast-183753992.html https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/04/20/desantis-trump-new-hampshire-poll
    4/21/2023
    1:39:12
  • E124: AutoGPT's massive potential and risk, AI regulation, Bob Lee/SF update
    (0:00) Bestie intros! (1:49) Understanding AutoGPTs (23:57) Generative AI's rapid impact on art, images, video, and eventually Hollywood (37:38) How to regulate AI? (1:12:35) Bob Lee update, recent SF chaos Follow the besties: https://twitter.com/chamath https://linktr.ee/calacanis https://twitter.com/DavidSacks https://twitter.com/friedberg Follow the pod: https://twitter.com/theallinpod https://linktr.ee/allinpodcast Intro Music Credit: https://rb.gy/tppkzl https://twitter.com/yung_spielburg Intro Video Credit: https://twitter.com/TheZachEffect Referenced in the show: https://www.allinmeetups.io/ep125 https://github.com/Torantulino/Auto-GPT https://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.03442.pdf https://twitter.com/chamath/status/1645848531280998400 https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/i-made-a-flappy-bird-clone-with-gpt4-and-midjourney-inunder-an-hour-and-you-can-do-it-too-7847bc509431 https://twitter.com/ammaar/status/1645934107304787968 https://runwayml.com/customers/how-director-and-editor-evan-halleck-uses-runway-for-films-music-videos-and-commercials https://research.runwayml.com/gen2 https://twitter.com/wonderdynamics/status/1633627396971827200 https://twitter.com/DavidShowalter_/status/1645150966511988742 https://twitter.com/aloezeus/status/1645141925157060608 https://the-decoder.com/chaosgpt-is-the-first-public-attempt-to-destroy-humanity-with-ai https://twitter.com/mckaywrigley/status/1646596881420783619 https://www.wsj.com/articles/bitcoin-blockchain-hacking-arrests-93a4cb29 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/video-shows-ex-sf-fire-commissioner-assaulted-with-pipe-in-marina-district https://twitter.com/activeasian/status/1644547881519681537 https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/11/business/san-francisco-whole-foods-closure/index.html https://sfstandard.com/business/downtown-san-francisco-whole-foods-market-closing https://twitter.com/davidsacks/status/1645969773153636352 https://twitter.com/AaronPeskin/status/1645896541893439489 https://sfchamber.com/citybeat-2022-press-release https://sf.gov/news/mayor-london-breed-proposes-27-million-funding-address-police-staffing-shortages https://www.sfchronicle.com/sf/bayarea/heatherknight/article/sf-police-crime-16931399.php
    4/14/2023
    1:33:07
  • E123: Trump indictment, de-dollarization, should VCs back Chinese AI? RIP Bob Lee
    (0:00) Bestie intros! (4:12) Trump indictment (16:52) De-dollarization: What's real and what's overblown? (39:35) Debt ceiling vote predictions (56:36) US investors indirectly backing Chinese AI startups: should it be allowed? Saudi Arabia discloses VC investments as institutional US LPs cycle out of venture (1:10:02) RIP Bob Lee, fixing San Francisco Follow the besties: https://twitter.com/chamath https://linktr.ee/calacanis https://twitter.com/DavidSacks https://twitter.com/friedberg Follow the pod: https://twitter.com/theallinpod https://linktr.ee/allinpodcast Intro Music Credit: https://rb.gy/tppkzl https://twitter.com/yung_spielburg Intro Video Credit: https://twitter.com/TheZachEffect Referenced in the show: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-indictment-34-felony-counts-charges-new-york-read https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2023/04/donald-trump-new-york-indictment-bragg-should-not-be-brought.html https://anncoulter.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-republicans https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1022331/former-manhattan-da-says-federal-prosecutors-asked-him-to-stand-down-on-trump https://www.barrons.com/news/china-brazil-strike-deal-to-ditch-dollar-for-trade-8ed4e799 https://twitter.com/DavidSacks/status/1638957986138959873 https://www.illinoispolicy.org/chicago-has-more-pension-debt-than-44-states https://www.yahoo.com/now/social-security-funds-could-run-120000267.html https://wsj.com/articles/the-coming-biden-bailout-of-blue-states-and-cities-rhode-island-california-pension-liability-underwater-rates-svb-5033c1e5 https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYFRGDA188S https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYONGDA188S https://www.longtermtrends.net/us-debt-to-gdp https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/Sanabil-Saudi-Arabia-PIF-disclosures https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-03-31/adam-neumann-angles-to-take-new-startup-flow-to-saudi-arabia https://www.theinformation.com/articles/sequoia-and-other-u-s-backed-vcs-are-funding-chinas-answer-to-openai https://twitter.com/rabois/status/1643655946579607565 https://twitter.com/jarvis_best/status/1643667684247371776 https://twitter.com/FrancisSuarez/status/1642862135226126338 https://www.chicagotribune.com/politics/elections/ct-chicago-mayor-election-winner-declared-20230405-plratgzcbrewbngbjcsxwmycgi-story.html
    4/7/2023
    1:27:14
  • E122: Is AI the next great computing platform? ChatGPT vs. Google, containing AGI & RESTRICT Act
    (0:00) Bestie intros! (1:31) Joe Manchin calls out Biden on IRA flip-flop (7:40) Sacks writes GPT-4-powered blog post, OpenAI launches ChatGPT plugins (26:31) Will generative AI be more important than mobile and the internet itself? Making the case for both Google and OpenAI to win generative AI (50:19) Reaching and containing AGI, AI's impact on job destruction (1:16:35) RESTRICT Act's bait and switch Follow the besties: https://twitter.com/chamath https://linktr.ee/calacanis https://twitter.com/DavidSacks https://twitter.com/friedberg Follow the pod: https://twitter.com/theallinpod https://linktr.ee/allinpodcast Intro Music Credit: https://rb.gy/tppkzl https://twitter.com/yung_spielburg Intro Video Credit: https://twitter.com/TheZachEffect Referenced in the show: https://www.wsj.com/articles/biden-inflation-reduction-act-betrayal-joe-manchin-debt-ceiling-budget-fossil-fuels-green-energy-dc37738e https://sacks.substack.com/p/the-give-to-get-model-for-ai-startups https://sharegpt.com/c/jGKq34x https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt-plugins https://www.theinformation.com/articles/alphabets-google-and-deepmind-pause-grudges-join-forces-to-chase-openai https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Noogler_Hat.jpg https://futureoflife.org/open-letter/pause-giant-ai-experiments https://twitter.com/peakcooper/status/1639716822680236032 https://www.reddit.com/r/blender/comments/121lhfq/i_lost_everything_that_made_me_love_my_job https://reason.com/2023/03/29/could-the-restrict-act-criminalize-the-use-of-vpns
    3/31/2023
    1:24:29

More Technology podcasts

About All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

Industry veterans, degenerate gamblers & besties Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks & David Friedberg cover all things economic, tech, political, social & poker.
Podcast website

Listen to All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg, Ham Radio 2.0 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

All-In with Chamath, Jason, Sacks & Friedberg: Podcasts in Family