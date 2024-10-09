We Mean Business Coalition: A Decade of Driving Climate Action
María Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders. As the Coalition celebrates its 10-year anniversary, María reflects on the milestones that have mobilized over 17,000 companies—representing half of the world’s market capitalization—to commit to climate action.
💬 “We have the commitment of 17,000 companies with half of the world's market capitalization,” says María. “Everybody's business is part of somebody else's supply chain.”
Key topics include:
- Progress since the Paris Agreement and how businesses are driving climate action
- Lessons Europe can learn from China’s advancements in green technology
- The urgent need to transition from fossil fuels
- How AI can optimize supply chains while addressing the challenge of high energy consumption
- The critical role of SMEs and how businesses can prepare for a sustainable future
- The importance of corporate accountability and radical collaboration across sectors
- The impact of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)
💬 “Supporting the ISSB is very important to have a global baseline,” María emphasizes, highlighting the need for alignment across geography, sectors, and industries.
As we approach New York Climate Week and COP 29 in Baku, this episode is the perfect refresher on how we can all be a force for good in addressing the climate crisis.
--------
1:00:54
Volocopter: Revolution der Luftmobilität
Volocopter ist DER Pionier der Luftmobilität. Bei den Olympischen Sommerspielen in Paris 2024 wird das deutsche Startup Geschichte schreiben: Dank der Unterstützung des französischen Präsidenten Macron und Bundeskanzler Scholz wird Volocopter offiziell seinen VoloCity-Lufttaxi-Service für Passagiere einsetzen.
CEO Dirk Hoke: "Wir bieten weltweit die höchsten Sicherheitsstandards."
Innerhalb von 13 Jahren ist Volocopter zum Marktführer in der Advanced Air Mobility-Industrie geworden, hat beide Zertifizierungen -für Produktion und Design- erhalten; allein die EASA fordert 1 Milliarde Test-Flugstunden!
Volocopter hat ein ganzes Ökosystem aufgebaut: Volocity, die Passagierdrohne, Frachtdrohnen, VoloRegion für längere Strecken, Landeplätze und VoloIQ – 500+ Mitarbeiter und weltweit sechs Standorte. Dirk Hoke betont die Bedeutung von elektrischen Flügen über Großstädten, um Staus und Umweltverschmutzung zu reduzieren: "Zudem sind wir so sicher, dass selbst wenn von den 18 Rotoren unseres Lufttaxis 2 oder 3 oder selbst 6 Rotoren ausfallen, eine sichere Landung garantiert werden kann." Auch ein Grund für die erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit mit der ADAC-Luftrettung.
Der globale Lufttaxi-Markt boomt bereits - die Regierungen in den USA und China haben das erkannt und unterstützen ihre Unternehmen tatkräftig. Alle Zeichen stehen auf Schlüsselindustrie: Der Airtaxi-Marktwert soll laut Fortune Business in den nächsten 4 Jahren um 58% wachsen, neue Arbeitsplätze schaffen - und natürlich, als großer Beitrag in Richtung Net-Zero den Städte- und Zubringer-Verkehr klimafreundlich unterstützen.
Wir sprechen über die Anfänge von Volocopter bis heute, wo sie Nummer eins in Europa sind, einschließlich Herausforderungen wie Widerstand in der Lokalpolitik. Über Investoren und die dringende Notwendigkeit der Zusammenarbeit von Politik, Wissenschaft und Industrie sowie die Rolle des Pioniergeistes in der Bewältigung von Widerständen und der Gestaltung einer neuen Ära der Luftmobilität.
--------
57:48
ISSB Chair Emmanuel Faber: Leading Sustainable Finance Transformation
With endorsements from the G20, UN, World Bank, IOSCO, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) stands at the forefront of standard-setting efforts, shaping the future of sustainable finance and reporting worldwide.
Founded in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow, under the stewardship of Emmanuel Faber as Chair, the ISSB has become a globally recognized and respected standard-setter.
Within its first two years, the ISSB has issued the inaugural IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards: IFRS S1 General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information and IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures. It reduced the ‘alphabet soup’ of sustainability disclosures by incorporating standards and frameworks from the Value Reporting Foundation, the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) into ISSB Standards.
- It secured endorsement of its Standards by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and published a roadmap for supporting jurisdictional adoption.
- Already, on Finance day at COP28, close to 500 organizations from 64 jurisdictions, representing $120 trillion in assets, have signed the statement of support.
- Global regulatory backing comes from regulators and standard setters from 40+ jurisdictions, including ASEAN, EU, Japan, UK, and more.
Emmanuel Faber, a pioneer for decades - leading as CEO and Chairman of Danone to become a global leader in corporate sustainability - was named one of the "World’s 50 Greatest leaders" by Fortune. This background makes him the perfect fit for the ISSB to revolutionize sustainability reporting.
Key topics include:
- The rationale behind new global ISSB standards
- The implementation of a global scanning system for the company's entire value chain.
- The significance of Scope 3.
- Future-proofing businesses.
- Up-skilling boards.
- The urgency of addressing climate change.
- Aligning corporate practice with ESG and SDG principles to drive long-term value creation. And more.
--------
1:01:00
Alastair Campbell: Reshaping Political Debate
Alastair Campbell, renowned as Britain's leading political master communicator, is pioneering the way in regaining control of the UK's political debate while also garnering a massive following worldwide. His podcast, "The Rest is Politics," co-hosted with former Tory Cabinet minister Rory Stewart, boasts over one million listeners per episode, dominating charts from the UK to Suriname. Their ability to captivate audiences is evident in their capacity to fill venues like the Royal Albert Hall in no time.
„We are just two guys who talk politics.”
Campbell's charm lies not just in his intellect and his special use of language but also in his humor and wit, making this conversation as enlightening as it is entertaining. In our 60 minutes, we delve into various pressing topics:
• his influence on setting the political tone
• domestic and international political challenges and the need for fundamental resetting
• Citizen empowerment and how to handle today’s endless propaganda and stupidity
• the exhausted democratic systems in the West, effective leadership strategies,
• the misuse of language and transitioning to a language of respect
• he‘s one out of million Brits, whose linguistic abilities, he speaks German and French, provide a unique lens through which to analyze Franco-German politics,
• and of course, reflecting on Campbell's career milestones, including his powerful role in Tony Blair's government and being one of the few high-profile Brits who openly address mental health.
"But What Can I do?"
Alastair’s latest book, "But What Can I Do?," - book 19 in 16 years - skyrocketed to Sunday Times Bestseller status. He offers citizens a comprehensive guide to engage in politics effectively. And! people do take his words literally and go out, get into action, and start working in politics.
Campbell offers profound insights drawn from decades of experience - tune in to our wonderful hour with a person whose life is politics.
--------
1:03:43
Earthshot Laureate Florent Kaiser: The Andean Eco Revolutionary
Florent Kaiser, CEO of Global Forest Generation and Earthshot Prize Winner, has unveiled the extraordinary accomplishments of Acción Andina. This grassroots initiative, co-founded by Asociación Ecosistemas Andinos, is deeply rooted in ancient Inca principles of "Ayni and Minka." Together, they have planted nearly 10 million native trees since 2018, rejuvenating over 4,000 hectares of Andean forests. The activities are already helping thousands of people by increasing food and water security, providing new income opportunities.
What's the goal?
By 2045, they aim to protect and restore one million hectares of high Andean native forest ecosystems across Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.
Why is this crucial?
The Andean Forest isn't just a habitat for endangered species; it's a lifeline for indigenous communities and a guardian of water security for millions. Over the years, deforestation, animal grazing, and mining have depleted high Andean forests, leaving less than 10% of the region’s native forests. This has severe consequences for local and indigenous communities.
Florent: "The native forests of the Andes region are not only one of the world’s richest and most diverse ecosystems but also a critical tool in our fight against climate change."
We delve into Florent's personal journey and his work with Constantino Aucca Chutas, Co-Founder and President of Acción Andina and explore their common mission, challenges, and the search for solutions – and everything necessary to protect and restore our planet's ecosystems.
