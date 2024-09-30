Powered by RND
CBS News
Are you ready to take control of your financial life? Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and Certified Financial Planner, is here to help! On MoneyWatc...
  Do I Need a Formalized Financial Plan?
    After doing it on my own for many, many years, is there any reason why I would need a formalized financial plan?
    --------  
    23:06
  On Track After Some Curveballs?
    After having a couple of curveballs thrown at us, are we still on track to accomplish our financial goals?
    --------  
    23:15
  More Money, More Anxiety
    I have a new job, higher salary, and quite a bit more in investments. Yet I'm still feeling anxious when it comes to my finances. Can you help?
    --------  
    16:48
  Planning for Retirement in Your 40s
    People in their 40s face major financial pressures, from helping their children pay for college to affording a mortgage. But it's still critical that they also concentrate on planning for retirement.
    --------  
    10:05
  Can We Buy a Home Overseas?
    Our dream is to live in Spain part-time once we retire in about six years. Given our current finances, can we pull it off?
    --------  
    19:46

About MoneyWatch with Jill Schlesinger

Are you ready to take control of your financial life? Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and Certified Financial Planner, is here to help! On MoneyWatch, Jill will help you conquer the fear and anxiety of financial decisions, as she answers your questions about all things money. Have a question? From retirement, to career changes, to college funding and the right mix of investments to reach those goals, email Jill at [email protected]. Tune in for new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
