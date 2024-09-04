Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crosley Green

On a pitch-dark night in April 1989, a young man named Chip Flynn was shot in a Florida orange grove. His ex-girlfriend Kim was the only surviving witness and c...

The first time 48 Hours Correspondent Erin Moriarty met Crosley Green, it was 1999 and he had been sitting on death row for nearly a decade. Moriarty had interviewed convicted killers before but soon discovered that no one was like Crosley Green. The more she looked into his case, the evidence didn't seem to add up. On a quest to find out the truth, Moriarty spoke to some of the prosecution witnesses who testified against Crosley. All these years later, they had very different stories to tell.

After four witnesses said they lied at Crosley Green's murder trial, their recantations drew the attention of the county's State's Attorney, who requested an investigation into Crosley's case. Eventually, key evidence would emerge that would change the course of Crosley's life.

After Crosley Green's lawyers helped him get off death row, they went on to suggest he may have been the victim of a racially motivated hoax. New witnesses came forward to corroborate his whereabouts the night of Chip Flynn's murder, but would their accounts make a difference? Meanwhile, Erin uncovered a disturbing pattern of wrongful convictions in Brevard County while reporting on Crosley's case.

Crosley Green won a major victory when his conviction was overturned in 2018. But two years later, he was still languishing in a Florida prison. How could that be? It would take a global pandemic and the tenacity of his legal team to give him a chance at freedom.

Since Crosley Green's temporary release from prison, he had created a beautiful life on the outside: he had found love, gotten a job, and was attending church regularly. But when the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals decided to reinstate his conviction, Crosley found himself returning to prison. Running out of options, his attorneys took his case to the highest court in the land: the U.S. Supreme Court.

On a pitch-dark night in April 1989, a young man named Chip Flynn was shot in a Florida orange grove. His ex-girlfriend Kim was the only surviving witness and claimed a Black man had robbed, kidnapped, and killed Chip. A year later, Crosley Green was sentenced to death by an all-white jury for Flynn's murder—a crime Green insists he didn't commit. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has followed this controversial case for 25 years, delving into inconsistencies — from coerced confessions to allegations of a racial hoax — that challenge the integrity of the verdict. Now, Moriarty shares exclusive recordings and new interviews with forensic experts, legal analysts, and Green himself from prison. Murder in the Orange Grove, an 8-episode series from "48 Hours," offers the most comprehensive deep dive into this shocking case that leaves one man fighting desperately for his freedom.