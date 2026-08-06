The progressive wing of the Democratic Party continues to build momentum after Abdul Al-Sayed squeaks out a primary win in Michigan in a key race for Senate control. Another artificial intelligence agent went way off script during a cybersecurity test. The FAA is investigating an air safety incident involving President Donald Trump’s Marine One helicopter. A Republican congressman up for re-election throws in the towel after an ethics panel investigation. And Disney teams up with TikTok – we’ll explain how it could impact what you see on your ‘For You’ page.

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