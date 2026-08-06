Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3708 episodes
McConnell’s Health Status, Nolan Wells Developments, SpaceX Shares Unlock and more08/06/2026 | 6 mins.We start with the latest tensions ramping up in the Middle East as Iran finalizes a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell gave an update on his recovery from a fall at his home in June. The weather may present some challenges for fire crews in Washington State this weekend. Threats have been made against people tied to a Black teen’s death investigation. Plus, SpaceX faces another crucial test on Wall Street.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Fauci Held in Contempt, Trump Gets Defensive About Munitions, FIFA Boss Vote of Confidence and More08/06/2026 | 6 mins.Republicans vote to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress – we'll explain why. The FDA has approved the country’s first mRNA flu vaccine. President Trump says the military has plenty of weapons at the ready, but reporting suggests otherwise. UK regulators rubber-stamp the mega merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) - but hurdles remain stateside. And after abandoning a controversial plan to privatize the World Cup, FIFA boss Gianni Infantino appears safe in his job – for now.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- President Trump attacks Abdul El-Sayed after MI primary win. Perez Hilton hospitalized after disturbing livestream. North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards abandons re-election bid after ethics report. A company is selling private plane seats to escape hurricanes. Plus, a Memphis TV anchor takes a viral sleeping moment in stride.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Strait of Hormuz Deal Status, New CDC Director, Blogger’s Troubling Livestream and more08/05/2026 | 6 mins.We start with mixed messages on plans for the future of a critical waterway in the Middle East. A progressive nominee traded attacks with his GOP rival after a major Senate primary in Michigan. We have an update on a program that temporarily protected Haitians from deportation. The Senate has confirmed the CDC’s first official leader in a year. Plus, why a livestream had police show up at a celebrity’s home.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
El-Sayed Wins Michigan Dem Primary, Another Rogue AI Agent, Disney on TikTok and More08/05/2026 | 8 mins.The progressive wing of the Democratic Party continues to build momentum after Abdul Al-Sayed squeaks out a primary win in Michigan in a key race for Senate control. Another artificial intelligence agent went way off script during a cybersecurity test. The FAA is investigating an air safety incident involving President Donald Trump’s Marine One helicopter. A Republican congressman up for re-election throws in the towel after an ethics panel investigation. And Disney teams up with TikTok – we’ll explain how it could impact what you see on your ‘For You’ page.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Daily News podcasts
- Consider This from NPRDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- The Journal.Daily News, News
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- Global News PodcastDaily News, News
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- What A DayDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- WSJ What’s NewsDaily News, News
Trending Daily News podcasts
About CNN 5 Things
We bring you 5 stories that will get you up to speed and on with your day. Updates every weekday morning, midday and evening. Plus, 5 Good Things and One Thing on the weekends.Podcast website
Listen to CNN 5 Things, Consider This from NPR and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
CNN 5 Things
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
CNN 5 Things: Podcasts in Family