5 PM ET: Regional banking turmoil, NYC chokehold death, Ed Sheeran verdict & more
The regional banking sector saw more turmoil today - we'll break it down. There's some serious movement on the special counsel's Mar-a-Lago documents investigation. The US intelligence chief testified on Russia's war in Ukraine before the Senate Armed Services Committee today. We're getting more information about the killing of a New York City subway rider after being put in a chokehold by another passenger. And, we have a verdict in Ed Sheeran's copyright trial.
5/4/2023
4:25
12 PM ET: Justice's tuition troubles, Proud Boys verdicts, WH tackles AI & more
Despite reassurance that the US banking system is safe, investors and customers are still skeptical. There are more reports about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' relationship with a GOP mega donor. A jury has reached a partial verdict in the trial of five Proud Boys members for January 6. The president of this year's UN climate conference is raising eyebrows again. Plus, the White House takes a look at artificial intelligence.
5/4/2023
4:21
9 AM ET: Russia accuses US, another bank struggling, Met Gala criticism & more
Russia is now accusing the US of being behind what the Kremlin is calling an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. PacWest Bank is showing signs of trouble this morning. The defamation and battery trial against former President Donald Trump is set to start wrapping up. Police in Davis, California say they've detained someone in connection with a series of stabbing attacks. Plus, celebrities are criticized for going to the Met Gala.
5/4/2023
4:29
6 AM ET: Atlanta suspect charged, NYC chokehold death, Jimmy Fallon pays & more
The man accused of opening fire in a medical center in Atlanta has been charged - we'll give you the latest. Ukraine says Kyiv has seen its most intense strikes so far this year. Police in New York City are investigating the death of a man who was put in a chokehold on the subway. A US watchdog is taking aim at Meta. Plus, Jimmy Fallon will pay his writers while they strike.
5/4/2023
4:20
10 PM ET: Atlanta shooting manhunt, Sudan ceasefire, US-Mexico border & more
The suspect in today's shooting in Atlanta has been arrested after a hourslong manhunt. Sudan is waiting to see if its latest ceasefire will hold. The Biden administration is preparing to send more troops to the southern border, ahead of an immigration restriction expiring next week. Donald Trump's lawyer says he will not present a defense in his battery and defamation trial. Lastly, New York becomes the first state to ban most new buildings from installing gas stoves and other fossil fuel appliances - we'll tell you about the health concerns.