Introducing: Terms of Service with Clare Duffy

New technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and social media algorithms are changing our world so fast that it can be hard to keep up. This cutting-edge tech often inspires overblown hype — and fear. That's where we come in. Each week, CNN Tech Writer Clare Duffy will break down how these technologies work and what they'll mean for your life in terms that don't require an engineering degree to understand. And we'll empower you to start experimenting with these tools, without getting played by them.