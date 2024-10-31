Terms of Service with Clare Duffy

It’s a familiar feeling if you spend enough time on the internet: you talk about something in the real world, and then you see that same thing advertised to you online. This uncanny experience has led many people to wonder: are our devices listening to us? And is that how online advertisers are able to serve such specific ads? David Choffnes, associate professor at Northeastern University, says it’s not that simple.
You can read the full study David discussed in this episode here.
What questions do you have about the technology in your life? Email us at [email protected].
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
28:56
Deepfake Revenge Porn Is Rising: What Can You Do?
A new kind of deepfake revenge porn is sweeping the internet. Using artificial intelligence, bad actors can do things like superimpose your face on a nude body, creating convincing and harmful images. Tech companies and lawmakers are trying to play catch up, but the truth is these tools are still easy to access. So how can you and your loved ones stay safe from this dangerous technology? Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer specializing in digital harassment and sex crimes, has some answers.
If you've had someone create deepfakes of you, or if you're a parent and this happened to your child, we'd appreciate hearing from you about how you handled it. Email us at [email protected].
If you find an explicit image of yourself or a loved one on social media, here are some resources for getting it taken down:
Take It Down
StopNCII.org
Meta’s takedown form
Google’s takedown form
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
27:38
Got Kids? Think Before You Post.
As a new generation of kids grows up, many of them have had their childhoods posted online for the world to see. And not all of them are happy about it. This raises important questions for parents: how much should you share your kids’ lives on social media? When should you think twice before hitting “post”? Leah Plunkett, author of the book Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online, has thought a lot about this — both as a lawyer and as a parent. She gives Clare some pointers about online privacy for kids.
If you’re a parent or have kids in your life, we want to hear from you. Do you have rules of the road for how much you share your kids online? Email us at [email protected].
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
29:06
Introducing: Terms of Service with Clare Duffy
New technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and social media algorithms are changing our world so fast that it can be hard to keep up. This cutting-edge tech often inspires overblown hype — and fear. That’s where we come in. Each week, CNN Tech Writer Clare Duffy will break down how these technologies work and what they’ll mean for your life in terms that don’t require an engineering degree to understand. And we’ll empower you to start experimenting with these tools, without getting played by them.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
New technologies like artificial intelligence, facial recognition and social media algorithms are changing our world so fast that it can be hard to keep up. This cutting-edge tech often inspires overblown hype — and fear. That’s where we come in. Each week, CNN Tech Writer Clare Duffy will break down how these technologies work and what they’ll mean for your life in terms that don’t require an engineering degree to understand. And we’ll empower you to start experimenting with these tools, without getting played by them.