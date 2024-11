Terms of Service with Clare Duffy

Got Kids? Think Before You Post.

As a new generation of kids grows up, many of them have had their childhoods posted online for the world to see. And not all of them are happy about it. This raises important questions for parents: how much should you share your kids’ lives on social media? When should you think twice before hitting “post”? Leah Plunkett, author of the book Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online, has thought a lot about this — both as a lawyer and as a parent. She gives Clare some pointers about online privacy for kids. If you’re a parent or have kids in your life, we want to hear from you. Do you have rules of the road for how much you share your kids online? Email us at [email protected] . Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices